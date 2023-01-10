Read full article on original website
Related
theprowlernews.org
Panther Tracks
Science teacher Jessica Tatum is currently listening to “Soul of a Sailor” by Kenny Chesney. “He is really soulful and helps me think about some of the journeys I’ve gone through through my life,” Tatum said. Chesney sings and uses his guitar to make the listeners...
theprowlernews.org
Quick Hit with Jax Rainey
When Childish Gambino first released their debut album, “Awaken my Love,” I had not heard any other track besides “Redbone,” as it constantly played on different radio stations across the nation. It was not until recently that I finally got around to diving into more of Childish Gambino’s music, and that is when I stumbled across the song “Me and Your Mama.”
Comments / 0