Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Is How You Apply For The Houston Housing AuthorityBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Can this Houston native win the Miss Universe title this weekend?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
U.S.Leading Brand In The Better-Chicken Segment Opens a New Restaurant In HoustonMadocHouston, TX
Related
thekatynews.com
Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo™ Announces First Community As New Official Carnival Sponsor
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is pleased to announce the new Official Carnival Sponsor, First Community. The Carnival, presented by First Community will take place from Feb. 28 – March 19 on the NRG Park grounds. “We are excited for the relationship that is being built between both...
thewoodlandstx.com
The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend
FRIDAY EVENTS - JAN 13TH:. Enjoy Live Music, Food and Fun on the Lawn at Market Street. It's that time of year again for ice skating in The Woodlands! Open daily from Friday, November 18, 2021 through Monday, January 16, 2023. **********************. SATURDAY EVENTS - JAN 14TH:. * Live Music...
3 events in Tomball, Magnolia this weekend, Jan. 13-14
Here are some events happening in Tomball and Magnolia on Jan. 13-14. (Community Impact staff) Janie Fricke, a two-time County Music Awards Female Vocalist of the Year award winner, will be performing this weekend at Main Street Crossing. 6 p.m. (doors open), 8 p.m. (show starts). $57. 111 W. Main St., Tomball. 281-290-0431. www.mainstreetcrossing.com.
thekatynews.com
Celebrate The Year of the Rabbit at Katy Mills
Celebrate The Year of the Rabbit at Katy Mills with Soaring Phoenix Dragon & Lion Dance Association for a traditional Lion Dance performance in the food court on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 12:30 PM. Soaring Phoenix Dragon & Lion Dance Association will perform the traditional dance to celebrate the mark of the Lunar New Year.
thekatynews.com
Celebrate the Power of Mentoring with Partners in Education
Recent Katy ISD campus namesake nominees, Russell Faldyn and David Youngblood, will headline KEYS Men Who Mentor event, an annual gathering providing support for male mentors and information for men interested in becoming a mentor. This unique guys-only get-together celebrates the positive influence community volunteers have on the district’s male students through the district’s KEYS Mentor program. The event will take place on Friday, January 20, 2023, 7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. in the Legacy Stadium Community Room.
Biden authorizes start of Coastal Texas Program & The Woodlands attracts corporate operations
The Coastal Texas study consists of a barrier that would mitigate storm damage to the Texas Gulf Coast during a hurricane. (Rendering courtesy Rogers Partners) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Daniel Weeks discusses next steps for the Coastal Texas Program now that it has the federal green light. Also on this episode, reporter Jessica Shorten brings details on the growing trend of companies in the life sciences sector bringing operations to The Woodlands.
thekatynews.com
Galveston’s January Line-up: Restaurant Weeks, Museum Day, Chili fest and more
Visitors to Galveston will be able to start their new year off in a delicious way during Galveston Restaurant Week taking place Jan. 9-Feb. 5. The event will bring the island’s vibrant food scene to life for weeks of dining that will showcase the tastiest culinary gems Galveston has to offer.
Candles and whiskey: Secret speakeasy The Meltdown coming to Downtown Conroe
The Conroe Candle Company and clandestine bar, The Meltdown, will open in late April at 98 Ave. A, Conroe. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) A hidden speakeasy in an empty Downtown Conroe warehouse is coming soon to Montgomery County. The Conroe Candle Co. and clandestine bar, The Meltdown, will open in late April at 98 Ave. A, Conroe.
thekatynews.com
Turning Lawns into Native Vegetable Gardens
Join Dany Millikin, Director of Education at the Houston Botanic Garden, to learn how to convert your lawn to a native vegetable garden. In addition to his work at the garden, Dany has long specialized in incorporating edibles into landscaping. In fact, he co-founded Edible Earth Resources in 2008, an edible-focused regional landscaping company, specializing in the design, installation and maintenance of edible landscapes. Join him to learn how to transform your lawn into a beautiful edible native plant garden! Register on www.eventbrite.com at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/turning-lawns-into-native-vegetable-gardens-tickets-487290347547. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com for more information.
thekatynews.com
FORT BEND COUNTY LIBRARIES TO CLOSE IN OBSERVANCE OF MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. HOLIDAY
Your online library is always open at www.fortbend.lib.tx.us. for searching the catalog, renewing books or placing holds, downloading e-books or music, streaming movies, or using the research databases. For additional information, contact the library system’s Communications Office at 281-633-4734.
thekatynews.com
Fort Bend Regional Vegetable Conference Scheduled
Come join us at the 38th Annual Fort Bend Regional Vegetable Conference on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds (Buildings C & D) in Rosenberg, Texas. Registration will be held from 7:30 am to 8:15 am with the conference beginning at 8:00 am and ending at 3:30 pm. The cost with lunch included is $30 before January 20th and $40 after January 20th. Due to preparations, registration at the door will be limited.
thekatynews.com
Houston Chamber Choir presents regional premiere of Sarah Kirkland Snider’s Mass for the Endangered with Loop38
Mass for the Endangered with Loop38 on Feb. 4 at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church. WHAT: The Grammy® Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir, under the direction of founder and artistic director Robert Simpson, joins the exciting instrumental group Loop38 in the regional premiere of Mass for the Endangered by American composer Sarah Kirkland Snider, with libretto by poet Nathaniel Bellows. The concert will be held Saturday, Feb. 4 at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church.
thekatynews.com
Katy ISD Hosts Operations Job Fair
Looking to work for the #1 school district in the Greater Houston Area? You’re invited to attend the Katy ISD Operations Job Fair on January 25! The District is looking to fill positions in the Nutrition & Food Services, Maintenance & Operations and Transportation departments. Interested candidates should complete...
defendernetwork.com
Texas Southern offering free mini-courses to community
The Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs (BJ-ML SOPA) at Texas Southern University will begin offering “mini-courses,” as part of its community engagement initiative. The first course begins on Saturday, January 7. The inaugural mini-courses, which will be offered during the Spring 2023 semester, will cover four...
Word on the street...League City...
We want to share all the great and fun things that happen in and around our community. We celebrate our schools, first responders, restaurants, and places to hang out. Sit back and relax and let us highlight some awesome events, businesses, and people.
KFDM-TV
Friend of EDC board VP creates GoFundMe to help the Army veteran after suffering stroke
PORT ARTHUR — Christopher Smith is the Vice President of the Port Arthur EDC Board and a U.S. Army veteran. Chris has been hospitalized at Baylor St. Luke's in Houston after suffering a severe stroke on January 7. Because of his illness, his wife Delphia needs to be able...
The 5 best places for fried chicken in Houston
I have recently looked at the best burgers, the best breakfast tacos, and pizza in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- fried chicken, to see which restaurants offer the best-fried chicken in Houston.
Houston Chronicle
Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus
Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
houstoncitybook.com
Luxe RV Resort Opens Near NRG Just in Time for Rodeo Season
NOW OPEN IN Southwest Houston off Almeda Road is Jetstream RV Resort, a 165-space Class A recreational vehicle community. The property spans 15 acres and includes amenities like a heated swimming pool, expansive clubhouse and lounge, outdoor kitchen and beer garden. For families, there’s an arcade room, playground, dog wash and shuffleboard courts, plus on-site laundry.
thekatynews.com
Beach Clean-Up at Seawolf Park
Sunday, Feb. 26, 2 – 4 p.m. Calling people of all faiths, or no faith at all, to care for our shared environment! We will remove trash polluting a shoreline along Galveston Bay at Seawolf Park in Galveston, helping to protect and restore the beautiful bay ecosystem. This event will offer activities for all ages and skill levels, so bring the whole family! Supplies will be provided. You just need sun protection, bug spray, a reusable water bottle, and closed-toe shoes. This beach clean-up is organized by the Interfaith Environmental Network of Houston in partnership with Galveston Bay Foundation. Registration for this event is limited and required for participation. Register at: https://x.gldn.io/e/qL7Gec2Dbwb. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com or Lisa Scobel at lscobel@galvbay.org for more information.
Comments / 0