ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thewoodlandstx.com

The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend

FRIDAY EVENTS - JAN 13TH:. Enjoy Live Music, Food and Fun on the Lawn at Market Street. It's that time of year again for ice skating in The Woodlands! Open daily from Friday, November 18, 2021 through Monday, January 16, 2023. **********************. SATURDAY EVENTS - JAN 14TH:. * Live Music...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

3 events in Tomball, Magnolia this weekend, Jan. 13-14

Here are some events happening in Tomball and Magnolia on Jan. 13-14. (Community Impact staff) Janie Fricke, a two-time County Music Awards Female Vocalist of the Year award winner, will be performing this weekend at Main Street Crossing. 6 p.m. (doors open), 8 p.m. (show starts). $57. 111 W. Main St., Tomball. 281-290-0431. www.mainstreetcrossing.com.
MAGNOLIA, TX
thekatynews.com

Celebrate The Year of the Rabbit at Katy Mills

Celebrate The Year of the Rabbit at Katy Mills with Soaring Phoenix Dragon & Lion Dance Association for a traditional Lion Dance performance in the food court on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 12:30 PM. Soaring Phoenix Dragon & Lion Dance Association will perform the traditional dance to celebrate the mark of the Lunar New Year.
KATY, TX
thekatynews.com

Celebrate the Power of Mentoring with Partners in Education

Recent Katy ISD campus namesake nominees, Russell Faldyn and David Youngblood, will headline KEYS Men Who Mentor event, an annual gathering providing support for male mentors and information for men interested in becoming a mentor. This unique guys-only get-together celebrates the positive influence community volunteers have on the district’s male students through the district’s KEYS Mentor program. The event will take place on Friday, January 20, 2023, 7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. in the Legacy Stadium Community Room.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Biden authorizes start of Coastal Texas Program & The Woodlands attracts corporate operations

The Coastal Texas study consists of a barrier that would mitigate storm damage to the Texas Gulf Coast during a hurricane. (Rendering courtesy Rogers Partners) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Daniel Weeks discusses next steps for the Coastal Texas Program now that it has the federal green light. Also on this episode, reporter Jessica Shorten brings details on the growing trend of companies in the life sciences sector bringing operations to The Woodlands.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
thekatynews.com

Turning Lawns into Native Vegetable Gardens

Join Dany Millikin, Director of Education at the Houston Botanic Garden, to learn how to convert your lawn to a native vegetable garden. In addition to his work at the garden, Dany has long specialized in incorporating edibles into landscaping. In fact, he co-founded Edible Earth Resources in 2008, an edible-focused regional landscaping company, specializing in the design, installation and maintenance of edible landscapes. Join him to learn how to transform your lawn into a beautiful edible native plant garden! Register on www.eventbrite.com at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/turning-lawns-into-native-vegetable-gardens-tickets-487290347547. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com for more information.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Fort Bend Regional Vegetable Conference Scheduled

Come join us at the 38th Annual Fort Bend Regional Vegetable Conference on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds (Buildings C & D) in Rosenberg, Texas. Registration will be held from 7:30 am to 8:15 am with the conference beginning at 8:00 am and ending at 3:30 pm. The cost with lunch included is $30 before January 20th and $40 after January 20th. Due to preparations, registration at the door will be limited.
ROSENBERG, TX
thekatynews.com

Houston Chamber Choir presents regional premiere of Sarah Kirkland Snider’s Mass for the Endangered with Loop38

Mass for the Endangered with Loop38 on Feb. 4 at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church. WHAT: The Grammy® Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir, under the direction of founder and artistic director Robert Simpson, joins the exciting instrumental group Loop38 in the regional premiere of Mass for the Endangered by American composer Sarah Kirkland Snider, with libretto by poet Nathaniel Bellows. The concert will be held Saturday, Feb. 4 at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Katy ISD Hosts Operations Job Fair

Looking to work for the #1 school district in the Greater Houston Area? You’re invited to attend the Katy ISD Operations Job Fair on January 25! The District is looking to fill positions in the Nutrition & Food Services, Maintenance & Operations and Transportation departments. Interested candidates should complete...
KATY, TX
defendernetwork.com

Texas Southern offering free mini-courses to community

The Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs (BJ-ML SOPA) at Texas Southern University will begin offering “mini-courses,” as part of its community engagement initiative. The first course begins on Saturday, January 7. The inaugural mini-courses, which will be offered during the Spring 2023 semester, will cover four...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus

Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
HOUSTON, TX
houstoncitybook.com

Luxe RV Resort Opens Near NRG Just in Time for Rodeo Season

NOW OPEN IN Southwest Houston off Almeda Road is Jetstream RV Resort, a 165-space Class A recreational vehicle community. The property spans 15 acres and includes amenities like a heated swimming pool, expansive clubhouse and lounge, outdoor kitchen and beer garden. For families, there’s an arcade room, playground, dog wash and shuffleboard courts, plus on-site laundry.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Beach Clean-Up at Seawolf Park

Sunday, Feb. 26, 2 – 4 p.m. Calling people of all faiths, or no faith at all, to care for our shared environment! We will remove trash polluting a shoreline along Galveston Bay at Seawolf Park in Galveston, helping to protect and restore the beautiful bay ecosystem. This event will offer activities for all ages and skill levels, so bring the whole family! Supplies will be provided. You just need sun protection, bug spray, a reusable water bottle, and closed-toe shoes. This beach clean-up is organized by the Interfaith Environmental Network of Houston in partnership with Galveston Bay Foundation. Registration for this event is limited and required for participation. Register at: https://x.gldn.io/e/qL7Gec2Dbwb. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com or Lisa Scobel at lscobel@galvbay.org for more information.
GALVESTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy