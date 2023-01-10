Read full article on original website
FCCLA members host blood drive at THS
TOMAHAWK – Members of a student organization focused on making a difference in their community recently organized a blood drive at Tomahawk High School. Alison Ewart, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) advisor at Tomahawk High School (THS), explained that students in the club get the opportunity to take part in their choice of service projects.
Annual ceremony at Northwoods National Cemetery: Wreaths placed to remember, honor, teach
HARSHAW – Northwoods National Cemetery in Harshaw was one site of more than 3,700 where wreaths were placed as part of Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 17, 2022. A ceremony began the program, followed by the placement of wreaths. Girl Scouts, the American Legion Riders – District 11, Northwoods Honor Guard, military veterans and civilian volunteers worked together to “remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach children the value of freedom.”
TPD selling Pipo dolls to raise funds for K-9 unit
TOMAHAWK – The Tomahawk Police Department (TPD) is selling customized stuffed animals resembling K-9 Pipo in an effort to raise funds for the department’s K-9 unit. A post on TPD’s Facebook page said the dolls are available at the police department, 219 W. Somo Ave., for a donation of $20.00, but additional donations are appreciated.
