HARSHAW – Northwoods National Cemetery in Harshaw was one site of more than 3,700 where wreaths were placed as part of Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 17, 2022. A ceremony began the program, followed by the placement of wreaths. Girl Scouts, the American Legion Riders – District 11, Northwoods Honor Guard, military veterans and civilian volunteers worked together to “remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach children the value of freedom.”

HARSHAW, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO