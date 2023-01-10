Read full article on original website
Biden authorizes start of Coastal Texas Program & The Woodlands attracts corporate operations
The Coastal Texas study consists of a barrier that would mitigate storm damage to the Texas Gulf Coast during a hurricane. (Rendering courtesy Rogers Partners) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Daniel Weeks discusses next steps for the Coastal Texas Program now that it has the federal green light. Also on this episode, reporter Jessica Shorten brings details on the growing trend of companies in the life sciences sector bringing operations to The Woodlands.
thekatynews.com
Fort Bend Regional Vegetable Conference Scheduled
Come join us at the 38th Annual Fort Bend Regional Vegetable Conference on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds (Buildings C & D) in Rosenberg, Texas. Registration will be held from 7:30 am to 8:15 am with the conference beginning at 8:00 am and ending at 3:30 pm. The cost with lunch included is $30 before January 20th and $40 after January 20th. Due to preparations, registration at the door will be limited.
thekatynews.com
Important Dates For The City of Katy
If you have your calendar handy, mark these important dates for 2023:. Public hearing on reinstatement in accordance with Article IV, Section 7, of the Home Rule Charter. Texas MS 150, 2023 Bike Ride, Saturday and Sunday, April 29 – April 30, 2023. 10th Annual No Label 5K, Saturday,...
HISD board votes against terminating Yates High School principal
While it's unclear why the principal was "relieved of her duties" last month, there was speculation her removal had to do with the school's college and career readiness numbers being low.
defendernetwork.com
HC Attorney Menefee takes student debt relief fight to SCOTUS
Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee led Harris County in joining 40 other local governments in 23 states to file an amicus brief in Biden v. Nebraska, the case challenging the United States Department of Education’s plan to provide student debt relief of up to $20,000 per student borrower. Harris County and the other governments have sided with the Biden administration and student loan forgiveness advocates, asking the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) to undo a lower court’s order halting the administration’s plan for student loan cancellation.
thekatynews.com
Katy ISD Hosts Operations Job Fair
Looking to work for the #1 school district in the Greater Houston Area? You’re invited to attend the Katy ISD Operations Job Fair on January 25! The District is looking to fill positions in the Nutrition & Food Services, Maintenance & Operations and Transportation departments. Interested candidates should complete...
kwhi.com
KENJURA TO RUN FOR MAYOR OF BRENHAM
A Brenham City Councilmember and former Blinn College trustee is running for mayor of Brenham. Atwood Kenjura on Tuesday announced his candidacy for the position of mayor. Current Mayor Milton Tate announced on Monday that he would not seek re-election. Kenjura has been on the Brenham City Council since 2021...
fox26houston.com
CenterPoint abruptly cancels meeting with Seabrook residents over proposed substation because FOX 26 was there
SEABROOK, Texas - "Every time we've gotten beaten down, there's been some strong voice in our group that has carried us through," said homeowner Angela Cervantes. "That's why this neighborhood is such a gem." For two years, residents who live in the Red Oaks Acres subdivision in Seabrook have tried...
fox26houston.com
Missouri City police officer, Houston mayoral candidate discusses assault charge with FOX 26
HOUSTON - The Missouri City police officer, who's running to be the next mayor in Houston was in court on Thursday, accused of assaulting her fiance. Investigators say Robin Williams used her police-issued baton and taser on him. The judge set bond restrictions, including no contact with her fiancé.
KSAT 12
Republican Texas House candidate’s election complaint tossed after he fails to pay fee
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A losing Republican candidate’s case to overturn his November 2022 election results was dismissed this week by one of the state’s top legislative leaders. Republican...
Houston City Council to decide whether to get rid of late fees for public libraries
HOUSTON — Soon, you may not have to pay a fine for returning a book late to a Houston public library. The Houston City Council is set to vote on Wednesday on whether to get rid of overdue fees, effective immediately. “We’ve worked with our financial department. We wanted...
These Houston Mexican restaurants have something for everyone
From tamales and tacos to gorditas and fajitas, H-Town has a spot for everyone.
Austin-based Tesla could lease facility in Brookshire, Texas
BROOKSHIRE, Texas — Austin-based electric vehicle maker Tesla is reportedly on track to occupy more than a million square feet at a business park in Brookshire, Texas. The company had already moved its headquarters to Texas back in 2021. Tesla did not respond to KHOU 11's requests for comment...
Yikes! Have You Heard About This New Self-Checkout Scam at Texas Stores?
In December, a person who asked to remain anonymous shared information regarding a self-checkout scam going around. One such occasion occurred at a Walmart location in Spring, Texas. And as you and I both know, scams can spread like viruses. It's best to be on the lookout for such things,...
Word on the street...League City...
We want to share all the great and fun things that happen in and around our community. We celebrate our schools, first responders, restaurants, and places to hang out. Sit back and relax and let us highlight some awesome events, businesses, and people.
fox26houston.com
Daniel Galindo reported missing in Brazoria County
PEARLAND, Texas - A search is underway in Brazoria County for a missing 38-year-old man with mental disabilities, authorities say. Daniel Galindo was reported to have last been seen around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of County Road 48 in the Pearland area. According to the Brazoria County...
thewestsidegazette.com
The Youngest Judge in Texas
Knowledge, accountability, and trust will be the cornerstones of Judge Katherine “Kat” Thomas’s tenure at the 184th Criminal District Court. Thomas is committed to public service and restoring trust in our system. After earning a degree from Spelman College and an internship with President Barack Obama, she graduated from Howard Law and came back home to Houston. Thomas has made her career fighting to help others, and she’s working to make our communities safe.
Heads up, Sugar Land drivers: 13-month reconstruction of 59 bridge begins tonight
SUGAR LAND, Texas — We've got a major traffic alert for drivers in Sugar Land and surrounding communities. A massive, 13-month reconstruction project on the main lanes of the Highway 59 bridge at Oyster Creek begins tonight, according to the City of Sugar Land. TxDOT will close the southbound...
fox26houston.com
Houston ISD parents planning protest ahead of vote regarding termination of Jack Yates High School principal
HOUSTON - Houston ISD parents are planning a protest ahead of a school board meeting on Thursday night. Parents are upset as the board is set to vote on terminating Jack Yates High School Principal Tiffany Guillory. They're also mad about the changes that are being made to T.H. Rogers...
All of the businesses, restaurants that opened in 2022 in the Sugar Land, Missouri City area
Poke Burri and Lifting Noodles opened in 2022. (Courtesy Poke Burri and Lifting Noodles) Here are all the restaurants that opened in 2022, as well as some that will be making their debut in 2023 for the Sugar Land and Missouri City area. This list is non comprehensive. Average entrees:...
