Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tomahawkleader.com
FCCLA members host blood drive at THS
TOMAHAWK – Members of a student organization focused on making a difference in their community recently organized a blood drive at Tomahawk High School. Alison Ewart, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) advisor at Tomahawk High School (THS), explained that students in the club get the opportunity to take part in their choice of service projects.
tomahawkleader.com
History of Washington Square Park
TOMAHAWK – Tomahawk Together, a non-profit organization that has worked to support families and youth in Tomahawk for more than 30 years, is continuing to work towards the construction of an all-inclusive playground at Washington Square Park on N. 4th St. in Tomahawk. In May 2021, the City of...
tomahawkleader.com
WPS crews in California helping restore power after destructive storms
CALIFORNIA – Nearly 50 employees from Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and its sister company We Energies are in California this week working to get the lights back on for tens of thousands of people who lost power from a series of strong storms. WPS and We Energies crews are...
Comments / 0