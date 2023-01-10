ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomahawk, WI

FCCLA members host blood drive at THS

TOMAHAWK – Members of a student organization focused on making a difference in their community recently organized a blood drive at Tomahawk High School. Alison Ewart, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) advisor at Tomahawk High School (THS), explained that students in the club get the opportunity to take part in their choice of service projects.
