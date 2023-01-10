Resident shoots, kills burglary suspect who kicked in apartment door during home invasion

Read full article on original website
James Gomez
3d ago
One,"DUMMY"down...hundreds to go...TEXAS BABY!!! Plate sale fundraiser for the recently"DEPARTED"comming soon...LoL!!!
3
KSAT 12
Man accused of threatening Target employee with knife during robbery
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested following a robbery at a Target store. Andrew Gutierrez, 33, has been charged with aggravated robbery in the incident that happened on Sept. 17. An arrest warrant affidavit states that Gutierrez entered the store and concealed various items without paying for...
One arrested after carjacking man at southwest side gym
SAN ANTONIO — One person was arrested Friday morning after carjacking a man at a gym, then shooting the GPS tracking device inside of it, officials say. Around 7 a.m. Friday morning, San Antonio police responded to the 3700 block of Coconino for a carjacking. Police said that the suspect carjacked a truck at the TruFit gym. The owners of the truck had a tracking device inside of it, so the suspect tried to shoot the device but it didn't work.
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested after fatally hitting woman with car during large fight, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested after San Antonio police say she hit two women who were involved in a large fight near downtown, killing one. Pennie Gomez, 36, was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
Police searching for suspected homeless man who allegedly kicked in a door and shot homeowner
SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for a suspect who kicked in the front door of a San Antonio home in September and shot the man who lives there. The suspect kicked in the door of the residence on Sept. 19 in the 200 block of Utica Place, near I-35 and North Flores Street.
foxsanantonio.com
After two years, police continue to search for capital murder suspects
SAN ANTONIO - Days away from the anniversary of the crime, police are still looking for the suspect(s) responsible for the capital murder of Vanessa Mujica and Kyle Waren. The San Antonio Police Department says that the murder happened around 8:45 p.m. on January 15, 2020, at 8349 Culebra Road in the parking lot of McDonald's on San Antonio's Northwest Side.
KTSA
Schertz PD looking for two suspects seen breaking into high school, carrying fire extinguishers
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The search is on for two people captured in surveillance video breaking into Clemens High School on Saturday morning. The Schertz Police Department has few details about what the man and woman were doing, but they are clearly seen walking around the school with fire extinguishers while appearing to pose for the cameras.
KSAT 12
Man bragged about stabbing another man in face, neck following argument, affidavit states
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another man in the face and neck last month near the Hays Street Bridge. San Antonio police said on the night of Dec. 27, a 46-year-old man and a woman had an argument under the bridge, and several people demanded that he leave the group.
foxsanantonio.com
Woman assaults witness who saw her steal watches from West Side Walmart, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are offering up to $5,000 reward to anyone who can identify the suspect responsible for a robbery that happened last week on San Antonio's West Side. The robbery happened on January 7 at a Walmart on West Military Drive. A 21-year-old woman witnessed the suspect grabbing...
KSAT 12
Man crashes vehicle purposely into Circle K convenience store to hit someone, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old man has been arrested after police say he purposely crashed his vehicle into a convenience store in an attempt to hit someone early Thursday morning. The crash happened around 3 a.m. at a Circle K store in the 400 block of Perrin Central Boulevard,...
KSAT 12
Woman shoves, injures employee while stealing watches at Walmart on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is wanted by San Antonio police in connection with a robbery that left a Walmart employee injured. The robbery was reported on Jan. 7 at the Walmart in the 8900 block of West Military Drive. According to Crime Stoppers, the employee saw the suspect...
KSAT 12
Man allegedly running from BCSO deputy killed in car crash on West Side street
SAN ANTONIO – A man who allegedly was trying to run from a Bexar County sheriff’s deputy early Thursday morning died after his car crashed on a West Side road. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on W. Military, near Marbach Road. The driver apparently lost control...
San Antonio taproom seeks man who stole patio furniture over two nights
Another bar was vandalized on same night as one of the thefts.
KSAT 12
2 San Antonio teens arrested after car burglaries, vehicle chase in New Braunfels, police say
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Two San Antonio teens were arrested in New Braunfels after they were caught breaking into vehicles and then led officers on a chase early Tuesday morning, according to the New Braunfels Police Department. Joe Angel Puente, 18, and an unidentified 16-year-old were both taken into...
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested after stealing Ruffles Chips truck from Walmart
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for stealing a Ruffles Lays Chips truck, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the Walmart on FM 78 after receiving a call for theft of a vehicle. The suspect, 27-year-old Jeff Jetin, drove the Lays truck...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after shooting woman through bedroom window during ongoing feud, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man who they say shot at his neighbor’s bedroom window on two occasions, with the latest incident resulting in an injury. Robert Lee Cadena, 45, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
foxsanantonio.com
Missing 13-year-old San Antonio girl with medical condition found safe, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police tells us 13-year-old Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo, who went missing nearly a week ago has been found safe. . Maldonaldo was last seen on Jan. 6 in the 200 block of Stark Street near downtown. San Antonio Police said on Thursday that Joclynn was recently found safe.
foxsanantonio.com
Woman dies after being hit by a car during large fight on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a woman on the West Side. The deadly accident happened just before 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, along Angela Walk and South Picoso Street. Police said at least 30 people were in the street when a fight broke out....
KSAT 12
Fire, smoke, damage event center at Southeast Side church
SAN ANTONIO – Arson investigators are trying to find the cause of a fire Friday morning that sent heavy smoke throughout an event center that belongs to a Southeast side church. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Ada Street, on a piece of...
KTSA
Two people shot and killed in west Bexar County now identified
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The names of two people shot and killed Friday night in west Bexar County are now being released. The Medical Examiner’s Office says 34-year-old Xavier Lopez and 38-year-old Janell Lopez were both shot after 9:30 p.m. and authorities are working the case as a homicide.
sasportsstar.com
San Antonio Police investigate fatal shooting near downtown
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a fatal shooting just North of downtown. Officers were called to the 500 block of West Euclid Avenue at around 7 A.M. Tuesday. According to FOX 29, a man kicked in an apartment door during a possible robbery attempt....
