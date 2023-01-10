Throughout the legislative session, advocacy groups of all stripes make their way to the statehouse to push for their interests. Among them is the Texas State Teachers Association, the biggest teachers union in Texas, and the state affiliate of the National Education Association. TSTA President Ovidia Molina said she wants to see the state put some of its multibillion dollar budget surplus toward “fully funding public education.” This means something different in different regions, but across the board it means funding programs that districts need to serve students, she said.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO