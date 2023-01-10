‘Beau Is Afraid’ Trailer: Joaquin Phoenix’s Darkest Fears Make For A Great Adventure In Ari Aster’s New Nightmare Comedy

Listen, Universal Studios thought they had something special in “M3GAN,” but they certainly didn’t think it would open to over $30 million dollars with the historic blockbuster “Avatar: The Way of Water” still in the marketplace. And despite their conservative public estimates (high teens), even rival studios had it only in a low $20 million+ range. Six days into its release, it’s already at $52.5 million off a reported $12 million production budget. And listen, this wasn’t a movie the NBCUniversal division was buying multiple NFL spots for. This is on track to be a massive and profitable hit for Universal and their producing partner, Blumhouse. And while the latter and producer James Wan have gotten a ton of credit, one key contributor who probably deserves a little more is its director, Gerard Johnstone.

