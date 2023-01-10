‘Beau Is Afraid’ Trailer: Joaquin Phoenix’s Darkest Fears Make For A Great Adventure In Ari Aster’s New Nightmare Comedy

Read full article on original website
‘A Lot Of Nothing Trailer’ Trailer: David Oyelowo Produces Mo McRae’s Drama About A Couple Taking Justice Into Their Own Hands
The last few years have been nothing short of historic. From a pandemic that has claimed the lives of millions of people and refuses to subsist to political instability and uprising across the entire world, this era is nothing short of a turning point. One of the topics at the forefront of this era is police brutality, spurring revolts from Los Angeles to Lagos. While discussion of police brutality and the mostly performative reaction from officials is ubiquitous, “A Lot of Nothing” asks: What if the killer cop lived next door to you? This question ruptures the lives of James (Y’Ian Noel) and Vanessa (Cleopatra Coleman), a young couple who decide to take justice into their own hands.
‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ Trailer: Rachel McAdams, Benny Safdie & Abby Ryder Fortson Star In Judy Blume’s Classic Coming-Of-Age Adaptation
How can an 11-year-old overcome the scary and uncertain time that is adolescence? Judy Blume’s 1970 novel “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” explores topics that generations of young women have faced. After decades in print, the beloved classic is getting the big-screen treatment. The film follows Margaret as she navigates a major family move, makes new friends, questions religion, and awaits her first period.
‘My Dad The Bounty Hunter’ Trailer: Netflix’s Animated Family Space Adventure Series Premieres On February 9
Netflix Animation had a strong slate of projects last year, including “The Sea Beast,” the criminally underseen “Wendell & Wild,” and “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.” So what animated projects hit the streamer this year? One of the first is “My Dad The Bounty Hunter,” a family adventure that spans the galaxy.
‘Baby Ruby’ Trailer: Noémie Merlant & Kit Harington Are Terrified Parents In Bess Wohl’s New Thriller
Becoming a parent is one of the biggest life-changing events anyone can experience. Of course, it’s joyous and exciting, but it’s also deeply frightening. Maybe not as frightening as in “Baby Ruby,” but yeah, it’s scary. As seen in the trailer for “Baby Ruby,” the...
‘M3GAN’ Director Gerard Johnstone Loves That You Think It’s A Comedy, Talks Sequels & More [Interview]
Listen, Universal Studios thought they had something special in “M3GAN,” but they certainly didn’t think it would open to over $30 million dollars with the historic blockbuster “Avatar: The Way of Water” still in the marketplace. And despite their conservative public estimates (high teens), even rival studios had it only in a low $20 million+ range. Six days into its release, it’s already at $52.5 million off a reported $12 million production budget. And listen, this wasn’t a movie the NBCUniversal division was buying multiple NFL spots for. This is on track to be a massive and profitable hit for Universal and their producing partner, Blumhouse. And while the latter and producer James Wan have gotten a ton of credit, one key contributor who probably deserves a little more is its director, Gerard Johnstone.
Leah Remini Reacts to Tom Cruise, Scientology Getting Called Out at Golden Globes
Leah Remini is applauding a joke dropped by Golden Globes host Jerrod Charmichael Tuesday night. Remini posted a clip of the joke, which brought up Tom Cruise and the controversial disappearance of Shelly Miscavige, to her Instagram last night noting “where is Shelly Miscavige?”. Longtime actress and former Scientologist...
‘Sharper’ Trailer: A24 & Apple TV+’s NYC Neo-Noir With Julianne Moore & Sebastian Stan Premieres On February 17
British TV director Benjamin Caron made quite a splash last year with the three episodes he directed of Tony Gilroy‘s “Star Wars” series “Andor.” Now Caron makes his feature directing debut with “Sharper,” an NYC-set neo-noir he schemed up with his long-time producing partner and sister, Jodie Caron.
‘Somebody I Used To Know’: Alison Brie Stars In New Romantic Comedy Directed By Dave Franco
What causes you to change your heart or mind? A TV producer finds herself confronting those aspects in the upcoming film “Somebody I Used To Know.” Alison Brie stars as the ambitious but flawed Ally, whose life takes an unexpected turn. Re-discovering her first love and the woman he’s about to marry only complicates her views about success and life.
‘Marlowe’ Trailer: Liam Neeson Stars In His 100th Movie From ‘The Big Sleep’ Director Neil Jordan
Any film noir lover knows the names of novelist Raymond Chandler and his hardboiled detective, Philip Marlowe, go hand in hand with the film genre. And over the decades, there’s been several timeless renditions of Marlowe onscreen, from Humphrey Bogart and Dick Powell‘s seminal performances in “The Big Sleep” and “Murder, My Sweet” to Elliott Gould‘s off-beat take in 1973’s “The Long Goodbye.” Now Liam Neeson takes a crack at the character, in his 100th film role, in “Marlowe,” in theaters this Valentine’s Day weekend.
Letitia Wright Says ‘Black Panther 3’ Is “Already In The Works” But It Might Take A Little While
Last night was a big night for Marvel Studios. Angela Bassett became the first actor in a Marvel film to take home a trophy at the Golden Globes. This is due to her outstanding performance in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” So, even before she won her award, there was plenty of discussion of the “Black Panther” franchise on the red carpet, and star Letitia Wright was there to confirm that more is on the horizon.
James Cameron Is Excited By People Going To The Theater To See ‘Avatar 2’: “Enough With The Streaming Already!”
“Avatar: The Way of Water” has only been out in theaters less than a full month, and the film has already earned well over $1.73 billion worldwide. It’s an astonishing number and a total that will likely well exceed $2 billion in just a matter of a couple of weeks. Needless to say, James Cameron has to be celebrating his latest success, and at last night’s Golden Globes, he got the chance to do just that, while also taking a quick jab at streaming services.
‘History Of The World, Part II’ Trailer: Mel Brooks’ Comedy Sequel All-Star Cast Features Seth Rogen, Zazie Beetz, Taika Waititi & Many More
What makes history funny? Mel Brooks cracked the code 40 years ago with his classic comedy “History of the World, Part I.” The film takes viewers through various periods ranging from pre-historic to The French Revolution — each one producing hilarious results. A sequel was always part of the joke, even cemented by a fake trailer that teased its upcoming segments. Somehow the punchline is paying off with a surprising addition. Hulu is offering a history lesson of its own with the series “History of the World, Part II.”
‘Your Place Or Mine’ Trailer: Reese Witherspoon & Ashton Kutcher Star In A New Netflix RomCom
Can one week change your mind? Two friends discover what they want in life may be very different in Netflix’s “Your Place Or Mine.” The romantic comedy goes beyond the usual concepts around love — expanding its reach to parental bonds and friendships. Reese Witherspoon stars and produces the project; the actress sees this film as something special for single moms.” ‘Your Place Or Mine’ is kind of a love letter to single moms everywhere. Even if your life didn’t perfectly work out the way you envisioned, there’s hope, and there’s joy, and love can still be found,” she wrote.
Francis Ford Coppola Downplays Dire Report Of ‘Megalopolis’ Production Problems: “I Am On Schedule & On Budget”
When filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola moved forward with his ambitious self-financed feature film, “Megalopolis,” there were some people who were skeptical that the director could manage such a large project without the help of a major studio paying the bills and navigating such a large cast/crew in the modern era. Yesterday, there had been word from The Hollywood Reporter that the pic, currently shooting in Atlanta, might be in serious trouble by citing the exodus of crew members and a ballooning budget.
‘Consecration’ Trailer: Jena Malone Is Surrounded By Creepy Nuns In Christopher Smith’s New Horror Film
Yes, yes, yes, nuns are supposed to be viewed as kind, gentle souls who have all devoted their lives to their higher power. But let’s be real—nuns can also be really fucking creepy. And that’s exactly the case in the new film, “Consecration.”. As seen in...
‘Indiana Jones 5′: Upcoming Sequel Won’t Be Composer John Williams’ Final Film Score After All
Last summer, legendary composer John Williams said his score for the upcoming “Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny” would be the last of his storied career. Now it appears he spoke too soon. The Playlist can report that the 90-year-old won’t retire from film music after all, confirming his decision at a special event with Steven Spielberg on Thursday night.
‘Captain Planet’: Glenn Powell & Leonardo DiCaprio Are Still “Super Passionate” About Making The Superhero Film
In terms of the various superhero IPs out there that studios could mine for a big-screen film, “Captain Planet” might be one of the most ridiculous. This is a story about teens from around the world with rings on their fingers, who combine their powers to summon a blue hero named Captain Planet, who is driven to rid the world of pollution. It’s silly. It’s campy. It’s very ‘90s. But yet, it’s something Leonardo DiCaprio has been trying to make happen on the big screen for years. And one of his cohorts, Glenn Powell, still thinks there’s a chance “Captain Planet” can save the world in the future.
‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Trailer: Showtime’s Dark, Culty Survivalist Series Returns On March 24, Elijah Wood & Lauren Ambrose Join Cast
Few TV shows are as buzzy as Showtime‘s “Yellowjackets.” It’s the second-most streamed series in the network’s history after “Dexter: New Blood,” and its positive reception with critics speaks for itself. Look no further than its 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes as proof. Not too shabby for a show with quite the niche: a dark, culty, and survivalist teen drama that alternates between two separate timelines.
‘Skinamarink’ Review: The Scares In This TikTok-Viral Indie Horror Are All In Your Head
In 2008, psychologists Jennifer Whitson and Adam Galinsky scared people into seeing things that weren’t there. In a study, they simulated loss of control in one group of participants, then showed their subjects a series of distorted black-and-white images. Some of the pictures contained the obfuscated outlines of actual things — a horse, a planet, a sailboat — the rest were just staticky abstractions. The group that had been made to feel out of control was more likely to name images where there were none to find.
‘The Drop’ Review: A Strong Ensemble Cast Can’t Stop This Cringe Comedy From Fumbling Its Bold Premise
Nothing puts a relationship to the test like going on vacation together. Or, in the case of “The Drop,” a destination wedding. Director and co-writer Sarah Adina Smith (“Birds of Paradise,” “Buster’s Mal Heart”) cranks up the cringe comedy dial by turning what should be a celebratory event into a nightmare, putting at least one couple’s future in jeopardy. While this sounds relatively paint-by-numbers, the unexpected accident that causes this rupture (well, unexpected if you haven’t seen the trailer or read the premise) delivers a fresh perspective. However, a strong ensemble cast can’t combat this film’s uneven story and disjointed outcome.
