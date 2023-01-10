Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCAX
Competition underway at World University Games in Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - After weeks of anticipation, competition is finally underway at the World University Games in Lake Placid. Katharine Huntley spoke to visitors from around the world about their experiences so far in the North Country. Athletes and team members from around the world came to Lake...
WCAX
Local stars set to compete at World University Games
LAKE PLACID, NY. (WCAX) - Welcome to Lake Placid, the site of the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympics, and for the next week and a half, host of the 2023 FISU World University Games. More than 1,400 college athletes from more than 46 countries are here to compete in 11 different sports across the North Country, with the old Olympic venues in the middle of town serving as the center of it all.
WCAX
As winters warm, Vt. recreation bears the brunt
HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s not just your imagination. Vermont winters are getting warmer, according to the National Weather Service. And this year, there’s a lack of snow too. This has not been the winter cross-country skiers imagined. Miles Lamberson of Richmond says, “It’s been tough. It comes...
WCAX
Snowplow Spotlight: Captain Snowpants and The Ice Cruncher
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s snowplow spotlight is on Captain Snowpants and The Ice Crusher. We begin this morning’s snowplow spotlight with The Ice Crusher!. Logan Riley drives The Ice Crusher truck on Route 78 East from Swanton to Sheldon, and Route 7 north from Highgate to Swanton. Students at Highgate Elementary School named this plow. Riley says it’s a great aggressive name for the type of work he and the rest of the team perform.
WCAX
St. Regis Mohawk tribe considering updates to non-member fishing in Akwesasne
AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WCAX) -The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is trying to better protect the rights of members to fish in Akwesasne’s territorial waters. In 2014, the Non-Member Fishing Regulations and Law was amended in collaboration with tribal fishermen to strengthen the protection of Akwesasne’s natural resources. Now, there...
WCAX
New generation looks to preserve a piece of Danville's past
St. Regis Mohawk tribe considering updates to non-member fishing in Akwesasne. The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is trying to better protect the rights of members to fish in Akwesasne’s territorial waters. Last day to contest FCC broadband map for more state funding. Updated: 2 hours ago. Friday is the...
mynbc5.com
After nearly four years, dog found in Peru, New York to be returned to family in Florida
PERU, N.Y. — Nearly four years after being put up for adoption in Florida, a dog named Cubby will finally be returned to his family thanks to the efforts of a group of Northern New Yorkers. Cubby, an 8-year-old dog, was brought to the Elmore SPCA on Oct. 30...
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Tree-eating goats at Pine Island Farms
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Taking down the Christmas tree can be kind of sad, but at one farm in Colchester, it’s cause for celebration. Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger gets stuck in Vermont with some hungry goats.
lakeplacidnews.com
WELCOME, WORLD
LAKE PLACID — The 2023 FISU Winter World University Games — set for Jan. 12-22 — are well underway. This is the world’s largest multi-sport winter collegiate competition, and the biggest international sporting event in this village since the XIII Olympic Winter Games in 1980. This...
WCAX
NASA says 2022 5th warmest year on record
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New data out Thursday from NASA says last year was the fifth warmest year on record. Officials say the data shows that the Earth continues to heat up at an alarming rate. They say human-driven greenhouse gas emissions have rebounded following a short-lived dip during the pandemic and that carbon dioxide emissions were the highest on record in 2022.
wwnytv.com
Snow continues today
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As temperatures dropped overnight and through the morning, rain changed to freezing rain, and then to snow. That’s making for slippery conditions. There’s a winter storm warning for the northern tips of St. Lawrence and Franklin counties until 7 p.m. Friday. A winter weather...
wwnytv.com
Weather alerts in effect as snowfall continues
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A winter storm warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Friday for northern St. Lawrence and Franklin counties. A winter weather advisory ends at the same time for the rest of the two counties and parts of the Adirondacks. Lewis and Jefferson counties hold on...
WCAX
Colchester holds meeting to discuss potential new traffic pattern
The trial for a Quebec man accused of kidnapping an elderly New York couple continues Thursday. Burlington DRB approves controversial demolition of church. Burlington’s Development Review Board has signed off on the demolition permit for the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception. Sen. Hassan visits Grafton County to discuss opioid addiction...
WCAX
VTrans takes feedback for Colchester ‘diverging diamond’ project
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - On Thursday evening, VTrans held a meeting to discuss VTrans’ planned “diverging diamond interchange” in Colchester. VTrans officials have called the current situation a “high crash location” and said the new design should ease traffic delays and safety concerns. The project,...
WCAX
CVU Principal reacts to TikTok video controversy
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s turmoil surrounding Vermont’s premier high school basketball program, following a racially insensitive social media post. And now, an unusual response from the school’s principal, who wrote an open letter to all Vermont students to explain how the school is responding. Kevin Gaiss...
WCAX
Burlington Mayor outlines goals for 2023
Retail cannabis is now legal for adults over 21 in Vermont but experts say they’re concerned about kids getting into it. Fairfax residents approved a $36.5 million bond to make repairs to Bellows Free Academy for a second time. Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region.
WCAX
Champlain College unveils restored McDonald Hall
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Champlain College’s campus contains nearly 50 buildings in downtown Burlington -- some old and some new. Now, one of those historic buildings now has new amenities. McDonald Hall is one of 21 historic mansions in Burlington that are used as first-year student housing. The Victorian-era...
glensfallschronicle.com
Man, 74, rescued after falling through ice on Glen lake
A 74 year old Queensbury man fell through Glen Lake while ice skating Tuesday morning around 9:46 a.m., Bay Ridge Fire Chief Chip Mellon said. The man spent roughly 15-20 minutes in the water before being rescued. The unidentified man was taken to Glens Falls Hospital to be treated for...
WCAX
Burlington offering expanded EV, energy incentives
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington is offering an expanded incentive program to help meet the city’s net zero energy plans by 2030. City and Burlington Electric officials Wednesday announced new money that will help support incentives for purchasing EVs, charging stations, cold climate heat pumps, and even lawnmowers. Much...
WCAX
Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. The retail giant says it’s shuttering stores in Plattsburgh, New York, and Keene, New Hampshire. The news comes on the heels of disappointing holiday sales. The retailer...
Comments / 0