IGN
Marvel’s Spider-Man: 6 Awesome Gameplay Mods (PC)
Marvel’s Spider-Man is already a fantastic game, no matter which platform you play it on, but the PC version has some awesome user-generated mods available for use. Here’s 6 of our favorites!. From swinging mods, to combat mods, and even Garfield mods, we’ve got you covered with this...
IGN
One Piece Odyssey Review
A classic turn-based RPG in the style of Dragon Quest is not exactly the first place my mind goes when it comes to thinking of game genres that would pair well with the action-heavy world of One Piece, but as One Piece Odyssey proves, it’s actually kind of a great fit. The Straw Hats make for one hell of a party of RPG characters; Eichiro Oda’s one-of-a-kind art style lends itself well to filling the world with fantastical and amusing creatures; and the over-the-top nature of battles from the actual manga and anime gives plenty of material for some of the coolest (and funniest) special attacks I’ve seen in any turn-based RPG. Those fights would’ve been better if they were a more consistent challenge, and I could’ve done with less backtracking through areas I’d already explored, but this is still a surprisingly satisfying JRPG that’s not quite by the numbers.
James Cameron says 'enough with the streaming already' as 'Avatar 2' closes in on $2 billion
"Enough with the streaming already! I'm tired of sitting on my ass," director James Cameron said, excited that people are returning to theaters.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ players need only point to the first page of the players handbook to rightfully defy Wizards of the Coast
The tabletop role-playing game community has been experiencing a wave of drama never before experienced in the wake of leaked documents that indicate Dungeons & Dragons‘ owners, Wizards of the Coast, will be changing the Open Gaming License that allows developers to use, modify, and copy the D&D gaming mechanics. The proposed changes have resulted in an uproar of protests online and elsewhere. And a recent post suggests that it goes against the spirit of the game as designed.
‘Enough with the streaming already:’ James Cameron calls out Netflix and co amid Avatar 2 box office success
James Cameron has called for the end of streaming in the wake of Avatar 2’s box office success.The director attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday (10 January), where he discussed Avatar: The Way of Water’s success on the red carpet.Since the film was released on 16 December, it has become a huge hit, making $1.731bn (£1.424bn) after just three weeks of release. This positions it as the seventh highest-grossing film of all time.When asked how it feels to have three films in the top 10 charts ranking the biggest movies of all time, the Titanic director told Variety he...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel may have just confirmed that a cosmic hero is finally making their MCU debut in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving on to the first film of Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it’s safe to assume that the whole MCU chess board is about to be shaken up big time. And what better way to shake things up than to introduce a character almost no one saw coming and someone who could have a huge impact on the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy?
epicstream.com
Dungeons & Dragons Live-Action Series Finally Finds Its Home
Dungeons & Dragon is set to make its splash on the big screen this year with the upcoming film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The project comes as Hollywood is setting their eyes on making more film and TV projects based on beloved games from the past decades. However,...
wegotthiscovered.com
MODOK has finally been revealed for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ and fans can rejoice as the mask comes off
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has finally given us our first proper look at MODOK, and it’s very good news for fans of comic-accurate suits and silliness. The trailer for the Ant-Man threequel has given the world what it’s been after since the first rumors of MODOK arose, with an unmasked peek at the character and it’s a very familiar face between the mask. After his presumed death at the very end of Ant-Man, Darren Cross is back as we get the glimpse of the fan favorite character MODOK.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Studio talks ‘terrifying’ ‘Black Panther 2’ on-set calamity as Ryan Reynolds promises ‘Deadpool 3’ will be so wrong it’s right
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is enjoying a bit of a high at the moment, following Angela Bassett breaking a major Marvel milestone at the Golden Globes, but things looked much bleaker for the sequel in the wake of a harrowing on-set accident that the studio is now opening up about. Elsewhere, Ryan Reynolds has shared some exciting (we think?) words about Deadpool 3 as Fantastic Four and Young Avengers theorizing reaches a fever pitch. Let’s dive in.
epicstream.com
Ezra Miller No Longer Hiding His Double Role in The Flash With New Reveal
Ezra Miller has become synonymous with controversy and this time last year, the actor was the subject of headlines for his erratic behavior. These days, however, the star of DC's upcoming multiversal offering The Flash has been keeping things lowkey in his personal life and much to the surprise of many, the 30-year-old has managed to keep himself away from trouble.
IGN
New LEGO Flower Sets Are Up for Preorder
LEGO has announced two new entries in its extremely popular line of LEGO Icons and Botanical Collection flower sets. There’s a Wildflower Bouquet and a Dried Flower Centerpiece set. Both are available for preorder now (see them on Amazon). They release February 1, giving you plenty of time to pick them up for Mother’s Day, or just as colorful sets to display around the house.
IGN
Plane Review
Plane debuts in theaters on Jan. 13, 2023. Theatrical audiences were first introduced to Plane — the latest action-thriller rescued from a Redbox premiere by Gerard Butler’s presence — through its head-scratching trailer. It had one of the funniest title reveals in recent memory, between the gravity with which its five simple letters appear across the screen, and the fact that it seemed to have little to do with an airplane at all, beyond its first few seconds (picture watching a Titanic advert only for the movie to be called “Automobile” since that’s how Rose reaches the harbor). However, in an early twist to the new year, not only does the plane in question have a large and vital presence in the movie, but Jean-François Richet’s tale of a plane trip gone awry, and a subsequent escape from a Filipino jungle teeming with militants, isn’t just competently crafted, but pretty enjoyable too.
ComicBook
Ghost Rider: Ryan Gosling Takes Over as Spirit of Vengeance in New Video
Should the stars align just right, Ryan Gosling could be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both the actor and Marvel Studios executives have publicly said they'd like to work together, with Gosling himself even saying he'd love to play Ghost Rider. Now, one dedicated fan of the franchise has taken the actor's look and used deep fake software to put him into the first live-action Ghost Rider movie.
wegotthiscovered.com
No, Dwayne Johnson isn’t in ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ but arch-nemesis Vin Diesel is sure to show up in the sequels
Even though he most definitely isn’t, viewers of Avatar: The Way of Water have found themselves convinced that Dwayne Johnson plays a minor background role in the blockbuster sci-fi sequel, thanks to the presence of a huge buff bald dude with tattoos. While that does aptly describe the actor...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show
The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
wegotthiscovered.com
The star of last year’s most bonkers blockbuster is waiting on a call from Marvel Studios
Given the sheer volume of feature film and streaming content in the works, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will perennially be on the lookout for fresh talent for the foreseeable future, and the star of 2022’s most entertainingly insane action blockbuster has now stated his case for a role in the world’s biggest franchise.
IGN
The Last of Us Creator Explains Why Film Adaptation of the Game Would Not Work
The Last of Us is HBO’s highly anticipated adaptation of the 2013 PlayStation 3 game that is set to release this month. Creator and co-showrunner Neil Druckmann talked about the adaptation and how it was initially supposed to be a film adaptation as opposed to a TV series. In...
IGN
Xbox and Bethesda Event Coming Later This Month
An Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct games showcase will take place on January 25, featuring new details on Redfall, Forza Motorsport, and more. Announced on Xbox Wire, the event will start at 12pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern / 8pm UK (so 6am AEST on January 26). A Starfield standalone show is also in the works, meaning it won't feature at the Developer Direct, but Xbox and Bethesda still have plenty to show off for what's looking to be a busy 2023.
IGN
A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay Walkthrough - Felons
IGN’s A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay walkthrough shows you how complete Chapter 7 - Felons. For more A Plague Tale: Requiem, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/a-plague-tale-requiem/
IGN
You Wont Be Needing This
Head to Skizzo's cabin for the Detonation Cords by following the on-screen marker. Head inside the cabin to start a cutscene. Deacon will pick up the det cords and Skizzo's SSR sniper rifle. The mission ends, and you now have the sniper rifle equipped. This will be your special weapon...
