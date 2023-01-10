Read full article on original website
Related
Boys high school basketball featuring Pueblo East and Harrison
The Harrison boys basketball team defeated Pueblo East 80-73 in overtime on Friday night. The post Boys high school basketball featuring Pueblo East and Harrison appeared first on KRDO.
DSR Senior Spotlight: Wahl soars to big heights for BHS
It's been an unforgettable year for Bartlesville High's Jack Wahl, on whom today's DSR Senior Spotlight shines. Twelve months ago, he was part of the Bruin basketball team that won 12 games, doubling its victory total from the previous season. ...
High School Girls Basketball: Packed crowd watches Central avenge previous blowout against Jay
Another day, another time when girls high school basketball in the Panhandle produces a surprising result. Upsets in the area appear to occur on a nightly basis. The latest of which came inside a standing-room-only crowd at Central High School as the fever-pitch atmosphere lifted the home Jaguars past a rival.
High school girls basketball: Notes and highlights from Friday’s games, Davis, West, Beaver continue strong starts to region play
Notes and highlights from Friday’s games: Davis, West, Beaver continue strong starts to region play
Still undefeated: Norwayne 7-0 in WCAL after one-point win over Dalton
CRESTON — There are plenty of boys basketball rivalries in Wayne County and the surrounding areas. But none has been quite like Dalton versus Norwayne over the past four years. They've unquestionably been the two premier programs in the county since the start of the 2019-20 season. Dalton has won at least...
Comments / 0