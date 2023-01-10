ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRG.com

Video shows officers arriving at Alexander Jackson’s home the day he’s accused of killing his family

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The first day of testimony in the trial of Alexander Jackson included body camera video from police. The video showed the moment officers arrived at Jackson’s home, the morning he’s accused of killing his family. The 22-year-old faces three counts of First Degree Murder in the deaths of his father, mother and 19-year-old sister. Jackson maintains it was an intruder who broke into the house and killed his family in June of 2021.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Trial starts for man accused of killing parents, sister in Cedar Rapids

Iowa Attorney General Bird files suit against C6-Zero following facility explosion. Iowa's Attorney General is suing the business at the center of a massive workplace explosion one month ago. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Iowa State Fair announced another grandstand act this morning. Better Business Bureau on how it recognizes...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man sentenced to federal prison for maintaining drug houses

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 44-year-old man from Cedar Rapids has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to maintaining drug-involved premises back in February. According to court documents, Corey Lamar Cullar started renting a series of residences in Cedar Rapids to be used to distribute controlled substances in Fall 2017. Cullar and his associates distributed marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, and ecstasy pills from these residences, and involved minors in the distribution of these substances. He exercised a leadership role over several individuals and provided firearms to them.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting at woman

It is the second day of jury selection in the trial of the Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family. Iowa Attorney General Bird files suit against C6-Zero following facility explosion. Updated: 5 hours ago. Iowa's Attorney General is suing the business at the center of a massive workplace...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iheart.com

Video Reveals Information On Fatal Cedar Rapids Stabbing

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The fatal stabbing of a Cedar Rapids woman is captured on video. Footage obtained by our news partner Iowa's News Now shows Devonna Walker arguing with two neighbors when the man shouts a racial slur and appears to stab her after she pushes the woman. Both were detained by police, but have been released without charges.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man arrested after firing gun at apartment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man allegedly involved in a domestic assault that involved gunshots has been arrested, according to police. Police said they responded after callers reported hearing gunshots and people screaming in the area of the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast. Officers said when...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

How Tanager Place is dealing with a workforce shortages

The Monticello Police Department is investigating a case they say started as an active break in that led to a deadly shooting. Firefighters extinguish fire at Cambridge Townhomes in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 7 hours ago. Cedar Rapids Firefighters put out a fire at an apartment building this morning. It's the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Police Chief predicts shoplifting calls will increase from 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department said it responded to a 35% increase in shoplifting calls between 2021 and 2022. New data released Wednesday showed police received 1,053 shoplifting calls last year; in 2021, they responded to 777. CRPD Chief Wayne Jerman said he predicted the number would continue to climb.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Central City woman charged with arson following structure fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 7th, 2023, at approximately 11:30 pm, emergency crews responded to a structure fire at the Farmhouse Restaurant. Following an investigation, officials determined that the fire was intentionally set. On January 11th, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office arrested 43-year-old Heidi Liegl. She was charged...
CENTRAL CITY, IA
1650thefan.com

Late Night Shooting Injures Waterloo Man

Waterloo Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night shooting that left one person injured. The shooting happened at 213 Peoria Street around 10:30PM. The victim who was shot has been identified as Pharrell Jackson. Jackson was transported to an area hospital where he is reportedly in “stable condition.” No suspects are known at this time. Police say that the investigation is ongoing, though they believe the suspect and victim may know each other.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

One dead, one injured in Iowa County crash involving Iowa DOT plow

The Monticello Police Department is investigating a case they say started as an active break in that led to a deadly shooting. Emma Harding from Tanager Place joins us to talk about how they're dealing with the workforce shortage. Firefighters extinguish fire at Cambridge Townhomes in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 6...
IOWA COUNTY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Intruder Shot Dead in Monticello Home Invasion

An intruder was shot dead after breaking into a Monticello home early Wednesday morning. Monticello Police say shortly before 2 am, the Jones County Dispatch Center received a 911 call from the resident of 309 South Sycamore Street in Monticello, who reported a break-in in progress at their home. A police officer was dispatched to the scene.
MONTICELLO, IA
KCRG.com

Hawkeye couple loses home to house fire weeks before baby is due

Bivalent COVID-19 booster shot appears to be protecting older adults from severe illness. Researchers at the University of Iowa studied the booster's impact on adults 65 and older. Cornell women’s basketball signs player with Down syndrome: “You just want special people”. Updated: 4 hours ago. When Cornell women's...
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy