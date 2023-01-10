Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Testimony underway in murder trial for Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Testimony is now underway in the murder trial for Alexander Jackson. It comes after days of jury selection earlier this week. The trial expected to last nine days. Alexander Jackson, 22, faces three counts of First Degree Murder. He’s accused of shooting and killing his...
KCRG.com
Video shows officers arriving at Alexander Jackson’s home the day he’s accused of killing his family
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The first day of testimony in the trial of Alexander Jackson included body camera video from police. The video showed the moment officers arrived at Jackson’s home, the morning he’s accused of killing his family. The 22-year-old faces three counts of First Degree Murder in the deaths of his father, mother and 19-year-old sister. Jackson maintains it was an intruder who broke into the house and killed his family in June of 2021.
KCRG.com
Judge denies second change of venue request for man accused of shooting deputy in Coggon
COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - For the second time, a judge denied a request to move a trial out of Linn County for the man accused of shooting a deputy. Stanley Donahue faces several charges, including attempted murder and first-degree robbery. Investigators said Donahue shot Deputy William Halverson several times as...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police forward findings in Devonna Walker death investigation to Linn County Attorney
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department said it has completed its investigation into the death of Devonna Walker last week at the Cambridge Townhomes in Northeast Cedar Rapids. In a press release, police said they have forwarded their completed investigation to the Linn County Attorney on...
KCRG.com
Trial starts for man accused of killing parents, sister in Cedar Rapids
Iowa Attorney General Bird files suit against C6-Zero following facility explosion. Iowa's Attorney General is suing the business at the center of a massive workplace explosion one month ago.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to federal prison for maintaining drug houses
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 44-year-old man from Cedar Rapids has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to maintaining drug-involved premises back in February. According to court documents, Corey Lamar Cullar started renting a series of residences in Cedar Rapids to be used to distribute controlled substances in Fall 2017. Cullar and his associates distributed marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, and ecstasy pills from these residences, and involved minors in the distribution of these substances. He exercised a leadership role over several individuals and provided firearms to them.
KCRG.com
Fatal Cedar Rapids stabbing victim’s mother calls incident ‘racist murder’
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - LeSean Boles calls her daughter Devonna Walker’s death a murder, even knowing what happened in the video that shows her daughter charge someone who had their back to her right before she is stabbed. 29-year-old Walker was fatally stabbed at Cambridge Townhomes in northeast...
KCRG.com
Waterloo man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting at woman
It is the second day of jury selection in the trial of the Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family. Iowa Attorney General Bird files suit against C6-Zero following facility explosion.
iheart.com
Video Reveals Information On Fatal Cedar Rapids Stabbing
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The fatal stabbing of a Cedar Rapids woman is captured on video. Footage obtained by our news partner Iowa's News Now shows Devonna Walker arguing with two neighbors when the man shouts a racial slur and appears to stab her after she pushes the woman. Both were detained by police, but have been released without charges.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man arrested after firing gun at apartment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man allegedly involved in a domestic assault that involved gunshots has been arrested, according to police. Police said they responded after callers reported hearing gunshots and people screaming in the area of the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast. Officers said when...
KCRG.com
How Tanager Place is dealing with a workforce shortages
The Monticello Police Department is investigating a case they say started as an active break in that led to a deadly shooting. Firefighters extinguish fire at Cambridge Townhomes in Cedar Rapids.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police Chief predicts shoplifting calls will increase from 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department said it responded to a 35% increase in shoplifting calls between 2021 and 2022. New data released Wednesday showed police received 1,053 shoplifting calls last year; in 2021, they responded to 777. CRPD Chief Wayne Jerman said he predicted the number would continue to climb.
KCRG.com
Central City woman charged with arson following structure fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 7th, 2023, at approximately 11:30 pm, emergency crews responded to a structure fire at the Farmhouse Restaurant. Following an investigation, officials determined that the fire was intentionally set. On January 11th, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office arrested 43-year-old Heidi Liegl. She was charged...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police and Linn County Attorney release statement on homicide of Devonna Walker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With questions surrounding the death and investigation of a 29-year-old woman, officials have released a joint statement in the hope of quelling public concerns. Police initially responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast at about 6:45...
KCRG.com
Firefighters extinguish fire at Cambridge Townhomes in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids firefighters responded to an apartment fire on the city’s northeast side early Friday morning. Firefighters said they were called to the Cambridge Townhomes, in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast, just before 2 a.m. The fire happened at the same...
1650thefan.com
Late Night Shooting Injures Waterloo Man
Waterloo Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night shooting that left one person injured. The shooting happened at 213 Peoria Street around 10:30PM. The victim who was shot has been identified as Pharrell Jackson. Jackson was transported to an area hospital where he is reportedly in “stable condition.” No suspects are known at this time. Police say that the investigation is ongoing, though they believe the suspect and victim may know each other.
KCRG.com
One dead, one injured in Iowa County crash involving Iowa DOT plow
The Monticello Police Department is investigating a case they say started as an active break in that led to a deadly shooting. Emma Harding from Tanager Place joins us to talk about how they're dealing with the workforce shortage. Firefighters extinguish fire at Cambridge Townhomes in Cedar Rapids.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Intruder Shot Dead in Monticello Home Invasion
An intruder was shot dead after breaking into a Monticello home early Wednesday morning. Monticello Police say shortly before 2 am, the Jones County Dispatch Center received a 911 call from the resident of 309 South Sycamore Street in Monticello, who reported a break-in in progress at their home. A police officer was dispatched to the scene.
KCRG.com
Hawkeye couple loses home to house fire weeks before baby is due
Bivalent COVID-19 booster shot appears to be protecting older adults from severe illness. Researchers at the University of Iowa studied the booster's impact on adults 65 and older. Cornell women's basketball signs player with Down syndrome: "You just want special people".
