FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From IowaTed RiversIowa State
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Johnson County’s Roadside Vegetation ManagerLinda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
KCRG.com
DeWitt farmer excited for the ‘right-to-repair’ John Deere equipment
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A game-changing agreement between the American Farm Bureau Federation and John Deere, that will allow farmers to repair their own equipment was signed this week. The “Right to Repair” Memorandum of Understanding outlines a handful of things that will make repairing Deere machinery easier for farmers...
KCRG.com
How Tanager Place is dealing with a workforce shortages
KCRG.com
Firefighters extinguish fire at Cambridge Townhomes in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids firefighters responded to an apartment fire on the city’s northeast side early Friday morning. Firefighters said they were called to the Cambridge Townhomes, in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast, just before 2 a.m. The fire happened at the same...
KCRG.com
One dead, one injured in Iowa County crash involving Iowa DOT plow
KCRG.com
Kirkwood Community College to close Iowa City campus
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kirkwood Community College is set to close its Iowa City campus. The college is moving most of its Iowa City classes to the Kirkwood Regional Center in Coralville starting next fall. Kirkwood president Lori Sundberg says the school will still have a presence in Iowa...
KCRG.com
Mild January Weekend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our decrease in cloud cover continues tonight giving us a mostly clear night. As the winds diminish we will see some patchy fog develop. This could create reduced visibility into the morning. Sunshine breaks out as the fog lifts giving us a bright Saturday. Clouds return and a stronger southerly wind on Sunday. Highs respond nicely topping 40 on Sunday. Rainfall remains in the forecast for Monday as highs near 50. Have a great night and a safe weekend.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police Chief predicts shoplifting calls will increase from 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department said it responded to a 35% increase in shoplifting calls between 2021 and 2022. New data released Wednesday showed police received 1,053 shoplifting calls last year; in 2021, they responded to 777. CRPD Chief Wayne Jerman said he predicted the number would continue to climb.
KCRG.com
Iowa State Fair announces another grandstand act for 2023
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police forward findings in Devonna Walker death investigation to Linn County Attorney
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department said it has completed its investigation into the death of Devonna Walker last week at the Cambridge Townhomes in Northeast Cedar Rapids. In a press release, police said they have forwarded their completed investigation to the Linn County Attorney on...
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds announces $4 million for rehabilitation of housing
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program. The funds are made available through Federal...
KCRG.com
Iowa Attorney General Bird files suit against C6-Zero following facility explosion
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s Attorney General is suing the business at the center of a massive workplace explosion in Marengo in December. At least 10 people were injured on December 8th after an explosion at C6-Zero, a biodiesel facility that recycles roof shingles. Attorney General Brenna Bird...
KCRG.com
Dubuque Airport sent security plans to TSA less than a month before first Avelo flights
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Regional Airport gave federal regulators less than a month to approve or deny their security plan, which would allow the airport to carry its first commercial flight since September. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) denied the airport’s security plan, resulting in Avelo Airlines...
KCRG.com
Semi and car collision in Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A traffic warning is in effect after an accident at the Highway 100 and East Post Road intersection. DOT traffic cameras show a semi collided with a car at approximately 2:40 pm Wednesday. Emergency responders are on scene directing traffic away from the area. Drivers...
KCRG.com
Maquoketa High School teacher ordered to take down BLM flag
KCRG.com
Mega Millions prize now at $1.35 billion
KCRG.com
Calamus, Iowa set to bring business incubator project to town
CALAMUS, Iowa. (KWQC) - The business incubator space was first built in the early 1900s, it’s been vacant now for about 13 years. “We received $100,000, from the state of Iowa”, Lance Goettsch, Mayor of Calamus, said. “To restore this historical building for as a catalyst grant to catalyze new businesses within our community”.
KCRG.com
Black Hawk County Public Health Department heightens radon testing
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Black Hawk County Department of Public Health heightened its radon testing as part of Radon Awareness Month. Public health workers will be selling take-home kits throughout the month. It was something Bill Shimek of Waterloo knows all too well. “One of my friends died of...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to federal prison for maintaining drug houses
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 44-year-old man from Cedar Rapids has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to maintaining drug-involved premises back in February. According to court documents, Corey Lamar Cullar started renting a series of residences in Cedar Rapids to be used to distribute controlled substances in Fall 2017. Cullar and his associates distributed marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, and ecstasy pills from these residences, and involved minors in the distribution of these substances. He exercised a leadership role over several individuals and provided firearms to them.
KCRG.com
Cyber attack on private company stoping recorders offices from updating real estate records
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Other than a short time period in January, the Linn County Recorders Office hasn’t been able to update real estate records since around Christmas time. Those records include liens on properties and information about loans or mortgages still outstanding. Linn County is one of...
KCRG.com
Horse-riding simulator changing lives by helping children learn to walk
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - When Olivia Housman was born she weighed less than a pound. Her mom, Jodi Junge, delivered 24 weeks into her pregnancy. Now, she visits Witwer Children’s Therapy weekly to continue to build strength and ability. One of the latest tools she’s grown to love, the MiraColt.
