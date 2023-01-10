ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

DeWitt farmer excited for the 'right-to-repair' John Deere equipment

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A game-changing agreement between the American Farm Bureau Federation and John Deere, that will allow farmers to repair their own equipment was signed this week. The "Right to Repair" Memorandum of Understanding outlines a handful of things that will make repairing Deere machinery easier for farmers...
DEWITT, IA
How Tanager Place is dealing with a workforce shortages

The Monticello Police Department is investigating a case they say started as an active break in that led to a deadly shooting.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Firefighters extinguish fire at Cambridge Townhomes in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids firefighters responded to an apartment fire on the city's northeast side early Friday morning. Firefighters said they were called to the Cambridge Townhomes, in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast, just before 2 a.m. The fire happened at the same...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
One dead, one injured in Iowa County crash involving Iowa DOT plow

Emma Harding from Tanager Place joins us to talk about how they're dealing with the workforce shortage.
IOWA COUNTY, IA
Kirkwood Community College to close Iowa City campus

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kirkwood Community College is set to close its Iowa City campus. The college is moving most of its Iowa City classes to the Kirkwood Regional Center in Coralville starting next fall. Kirkwood president Lori Sundberg says the school will still have a presence in Iowa...
IOWA CITY, IA
Mild January Weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our decrease in cloud cover continues tonight giving us a mostly clear night. As the winds diminish we will see some patchy fog develop. This could create reduced visibility into the morning. Sunshine breaks out as the fog lifts giving us a bright Saturday. Clouds return and a stronger southerly wind on Sunday. Highs respond nicely topping 40 on Sunday. Rainfall remains in the forecast for Monday as highs near 50. Have a great night and a safe weekend.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Cedar Rapids Police Chief predicts shoplifting calls will increase from 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department said it responded to a 35% increase in shoplifting calls between 2021 and 2022. New data released Wednesday showed police received 1,053 shoplifting calls last year; in 2021, they responded to 777. CRPD Chief Wayne Jerman said he predicted the number would continue to climb.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa State Fair announces another grandstand act for 2023

Hawkeye couple loses home to house fire weeks before baby is due. The Iowa State Patrol identified the Cedar Rapids man killed in a crash this week on Interstate 380. Missa Coffman is an interdisciplinary artist - whose work incorporates language, performance and interactivity.
IOWA STATE
Gov. Reynolds announces $4 million for rehabilitation of housing

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program. The funds are made available through Federal...
IOWA STATE
Semi and car collision in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A traffic warning is in effect after an accident at the Highway 100 and East Post Road intersection. DOT traffic cameras show a semi collided with a car at approximately 2:40 pm Wednesday. Emergency responders are on scene directing traffic away from the area. Drivers...
LINN COUNTY, IA
Maquoketa High School teacher ordered to take down BLM flag

It is the second day of jury selection in the trial of the Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family. Iowa Attorney General Bird files suit against C6-Zero following facility explosion.
MAQUOKETA, IA
Mega Millions prize now at $1.35 billion

Waterloo man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting at woman. A judge sentenced a Waterloo man to up to 10 years in prison for shooting at a woman who sprayed him with bear spray.
WATERLOO, IA
Calamus, Iowa set to bring business incubator project to town

CALAMUS, Iowa. (KWQC) - The business incubator space was first built in the early 1900s, it's been vacant now for about 13 years. "We received $100,000, from the state of Iowa", Lance Goettsch, Mayor of Calamus, said. "To restore this historical building for as a catalyst grant to catalyze new businesses within our community".
CALAMUS, IA
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to federal prison for maintaining drug houses

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 44-year-old man from Cedar Rapids has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to maintaining drug-involved premises back in February. According to court documents, Corey Lamar Cullar started renting a series of residences in Cedar Rapids to be used to distribute controlled substances in Fall 2017. Cullar and his associates distributed marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, and ecstasy pills from these residences, and involved minors in the distribution of these substances. He exercised a leadership role over several individuals and provided firearms to them.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

