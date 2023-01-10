ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Picasso exhibition is coming to Charlotte next month. Here’s how to get tickets

By Evan Moore
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

An exhibition featuring landscape pieces from legendary artist Pablo Picasso is coming to Charlotte next month.

“Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds,” which will include some of Picasso’s greatest landscape compositions from his early days in art school, up until his death in 1973, will be at the Mint Museum Uptown, 500 S. Tryon St. , from Feb. 11-May 1

The museum is one of three venues in the U.S. and the only one on the East Coast to feature the exhibition .

You can visit the Mint Museum website to purchase pre-sale tickets.

  • Check in the front desk when you arrive.

  • Tickets are timed for two hours for the exhibition.

  • You can view the rest of the museum throughout the day.

  • You don’t need to print your ticket, just have it on your phone.

Tickets are $25 for adults, and $20 for senior citizens, college students and teachers. Admission is free for children between the ages of 5 and 17.

About Picasso exhibition

Though they received less attention than other pieces, Picasso was dedicated to depicting landscapes for his entire life, according to the Mint Museum.

Picasso began his work on landscapes in the early 20th century by painting Spanish cities such as Barcelona and Horta de Ebro as they were being reshaped by industrialization.

Later, his pieces like “Winter Landscape” which depicted Paris cityscapes were inspired by World War II.

Near the end of his career, Picasso’s paintings of the French Riviera, which once portrayed peasants and laborers, showed the growth of the region through urbanization.

The exhibition will be organized into sections, “which address various phases, approaches, or themes in the artist’s landscape painting, and which yield new insights into his creative production and broader involvement with the world of his time,” the Mint Museum says.

Charlotte Observer

