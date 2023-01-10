Read full article on original website
Related
Al Nassr release Cristiano Ronaldo statement regarding World Cup reports
Al Nassr have denied that Cristiano Ronaldo's contract includes a commitment for him to back Saudi Arabia's prospective 2030 World Cup bid.
Borussia Dortmund increase contract offer to Youssoufa Moukoko
Borussia Dortmund have upped their contract offer to Youssoufa Moukoko.
Supercopa de Espana 2023: Spanish Super Cup fixtures & schedule for Barcelona, Real Madrid, Valencia & Real Betis
The Spanish Supercopa is underway in Saudi Arabia, so here is everything that you need to know.
Real Betis 2-2 Barcelona (2-4): Player ratings as Barca win shootout in Supercopa de Espana semi-final
Real Betis 2-2 Barcelona (2-4): Player ratings as Barca win shootout in Supercopa de Espana semi-final.
PSG predicted lineup vs Rennes - Ligue 1
A look at how Paris Saint-Germain could shape up for their Ligue 1 clash with Rennes
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid enter Kane race; Man Utd close in on Weghorst
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Harry Kane, Wout Weghorst, Memphis Depay, Jordan Pickford and more.
Xavi makes stance clear on Sergio Busquets' Barcelona future
Barcelona coach Xavi speaks about Sergio Busquets, who is out of contract at Camp Nou at the end of the season.
Real Madrid suffer double injury blow in Supercopa semi-final
Carlo Ancelotti reflects on Real Madrid injury concerns after costly Supercopa de Espana semi-final win over Valencia.
Transfer rumours: Barcelona explore Aubameyang re-signing; Amrabat to snub Liverpool
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sofyan Amrabat, Bernardo Silva, Lionel Messi and more.
Barcelona's best January signings - ranked
A look at some of Barcelona's best January signings over the years
Man Utd LIVE transfer news: Latest news & rumours
The latest Man Utd January 2023 transfer news and match reaction
Barcelona to sue La Liga over salary restrictions
Barcelona have taken legal action against La Liga over the latest salary rules.
Barcelona take club legend's 17-year-old son on trial
Barcelona have taken a 17-year-old Brazilian called Joao Mendes de Assis Moreira on trial, with Joan Laporta personally in talks with the player's father - who is a Camp Nou legend.
How Cristiano Ronaldo and Vincent Aboubakar helped Wout Weghorst seal Man Utd move
Wout Weghorst looks set to spend the rest of the season with Manchester United. How did the move involve both Cristiano Ronaldo and Vincent Aboubakar?
PSG 2-0 Angers: Player ratings as Messi marks return with goal
PSG player ratings from the Ligue 1 clash with Angers - 11 January 2023.
Wout Weghorst completes Man Utd loan
Man Utd have signed Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley for the remainder of the 2022/23 season after his loan with Besiktas was cut short.
Mykhaylo Mudryk reiterates Arsenal desire on return to Shakhtar Donetsk training
Mykhaylo Mudryk has joined Shakhtar Donetsk for their training camp in Turkey ahead of the second half of the Ukrainian season, though has reiterated his desire to join Arsenal, sources have told 90min.
Man Utd target Lisa Naalsund admits concern over competition for places
Lisa Naalsund discusses lingering doubt over potential Man Utd transfer.
Arsenal CEO hints at reason for Mykhaylo Mudryk negotiations delay
Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham hints at the reason for the delay in negotiations over Mykhaylo Mudryk.
90min
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0