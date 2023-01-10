Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news
When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, they’ll be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovaloa as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out on Wednesday because Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Penn State weighs needs vs. value in transfer portal; coaching staff updates include new title for Seider, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature an updated look at the Lions’ approach in the transfer portal, plus new job titles for members of the Lions coaching staff. Sean Fitz and Ryan Snyder from Blue-White Illustrated got together for Tuesday’s episode of BWI Daily to discuss where...
‘God bless, man: Here’s why everyone on social media is sending prayers to Ohio State football player
Avery Henry is a big guy with a bright future, but the Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman is also right in the middle of a major battle. He announced last month that he had been diagnosed with bone cancer. “This isn’t the way I wanted to release this,” the 6-foot-6,...
Former Super Bowl winning receiver with Raiders has died: reports
Calvin Muhammad, who had stints with the Los Angeles Raiders, San Diego Chargers and Washington, has died. No cause of death was given. Muhammad was the 17th-pick in the 12th-round of the 1980 NFL Draft. He played for the team for four seasons, and was a member of the Raiders’ XVIII Super Bowl winning team.
Steel-High’s Andrew Erby Jr., Alex Erby receive offers from Penn State
A big year for Steel-High and the Erby family continued on Friday. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Reports: Mac McClung to join NBA Slam Dunk Contest lineup
(WJHL) – Gate City native Mac McClung has accepted an invite to the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, according to The Athletic and Stadium’s Shams Charania. McClung would be the first G-League player in the history of the NBA to compete in the Slam Dunk Contest. In seven games with the Philadelphia 76ers G-League affiliate, […]
Saints GM Loomis seeks stability, and value for Payton
Saints GM Loomis seeks stability, and value for Payton. Mickey Loomis spoke with the media on Friday, January 13th.
Aggies Golfer Jennie Park Invited to 2023 Augusta National Women's Amateur
Park led the team with a 71.60 stroke average this fall and registered three top-10 finishes.
