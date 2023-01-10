Read full article on original website
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks Crime
Sweet new eatery opening in New Jersey this monthKristen WaltersMarlton, NJ
Marshalls Closes Stores in Multiple States, Financial Crisis Deepens. Are There Stores Closing Near You?Ty D.Minneapolis, MN
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing skyRoger MarshConshohocken, PA
Where to Eat During Northern Liberties Restaurant WeekMarilyn Johnson
Have Eagles been cheating on field goals and extra points? If so, suspicious NFL officials want it to stop
When the playoffs start this weekend with Wild Card Games, NFL officials will be watching for cheaters — thanks to suspicious activity by Philadelphia Eagles punter and holder Arryn Siposs. According to FootballZebras.com, “In the NFC East clash between the Eagles and Giants, Philadelphia punter Arryn Siposs, who acts...
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts featured on Louisiana Hot Sauce bottle
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is getting spicy...not just on the field but on the bottle of hot sauce. Hurts has partnered with Louisiana Hot Sauce and is now featured on a new signature bottle. The hot sauce company wrote on its website, “Jalen Hurts has been one of the...
Little League says it remains ‘heartbroken’ over Utah player’s fall, injuries
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – Little League International says its staff and team of world series volunteers “remain completely heartbroken” by what a Utah player has endured since falling from an upper bunk during the world series in August. In a statement Thursday Little League said this about Easton...
Highmark expansion into Philly region could make for stronger workplace, new jobs in central Pa.
Highmark Inc.’s move into five southeastern counties including Philadelphia will entail significant work, including forging and then servicing contracts with some of the nation’s biggest health systems. But if it works out as planned, it will bring in many thousands of new customers. Moreover, in an industry were...
Philly’s newly ID’d ‘Boy in the Box’ gets grave marker on 70th birthday
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Patty Braxton grimaced as a priest led a few dozen mourners in prayer on a gray, drizzly Friday beside the grave of a small boy found dead in 1957 and long dubbed “America’s Unknown Child” or the “Boy in the Box.”. Her...
76ers, Old Forge pizza, Pocono Raceway: Gov.-Elect Shapiro’s favorite things
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro is familiar to Pennsylvanians through the various elective officies he has held as a state lawmaker, a county commissioner and most recently as the state’s attorney general. But here are 10 things about the 49-year-old Montgomery County father of four that may not be known to...
This Pa. city is the worst for your skin, study declares
Skincare is just as important for your health as it is for a little relaxation. If you’re looking to be more wary of upkeeping your skin health, maybe try avoiding this one city in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: This Pennsylvania city is one of the best for bagel lovers: study.
Man freed after being struck, trapped under vehicle in Pa.
A pedestrian in North Philadelphia was hit by an SUV and then became stuck underneath the vehicle, a news report said. It happened early Friday morning at Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue, where Temple University police responded to the scene of a BMW that jumped a curb, hit a utility pole and struck the 41-year-old male victim.
Museum IDs 20 skulls from Black Philadelphians collected by white supremacist doctor
Jan. 10—The count of Black Philadelphians whose skulls were amassed by the white supremacist doctor Samuel George Morton and held at the Penn Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology has grown. Morton, who graduated from Penn with a medical degree in 1820 and later became a professor at the school,...
Central Pa. resident admits to pepper spraying, fatally beating man
A Lancaster man has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, admitting that he pepper sprayed and then brutally beat a man in the fall of 2021. Judge Jeffrey Wright subsequently sentenced 34-year-old Aaron Robertson to 6–12 years in prison, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
After rockslide, part of Pa.’s Route 611 to stay closed through summer
A little more than a month after a rockslide closed Route 611 near the Northampton County border, PennDOT announced more bad news for affected drivers. Heavy rains led to the rockslide Dec. 6 along Route 611 in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area of Monroe County. The road has been closed since then between the Northampton County line and Oak Street in Delaware Water Gap borough.
Meek Mill receives pardon from Gov. Tom Wolf
Philadelphia rapper and philanthropist Meek Mill shared that he received a pardon from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday. Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge in 2019 after more than a decade of back and forth with Philadelphia authorities, ending in his prior conviction being thrown out.
Pa. worker rescued from trench collapse after 8 hours as temperatures fell
A man trapped up to his chin in soil when a plumbing trench collapsed Wednesday in Allentown was finally rescued after more than eight hours. The ordeal unfolded on Wayne Street, an alley behind the 1500 block of West Gordon Street, where the man had been part of a contractor crew doing some work for a homeowner, officials said.
2 men accused of stealing $1M from the Pa. Turnpike
Two men are charged with defrauding the Pennsylvania Turnpike of $1 million in tolls by buying and selling E-ZPass transponders, federal prosecutors said. Duvany Zambrano, 43, of Hamilton, New Jersey; and Sergio Jara, age 37, of Allentown, started buying thousands of transponders in Pennsylvania and New Jersey in 2018, according to the Department of Justice.
Dog rescued after being left in the cold outside N.J. home for 3 days
Two New Jersey residents are facing animal cruelty charges after authorities say they left their dog outside in the freezing cold for three days near Christmas, officials said. The Neptune Township pair vacated their home when their pipes froze, but left their 10-year-old Rottweiler on a short chain near a...
Pa. woman spent almost a week in jail for a crime she didn’t commit in Texas, where she’d never been
A Philadelphia woman was jailed for several days after Texas law enforcement erroneously issued an arrest warrant in her name. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Julie Hudson, 31, went to a Philadelphia police station to clear up a warrant that had been issued for her arrest in Webster, Texas. Instead,...
Convicted killer served with arrest warrant in N.J. prison for 3 other homicides
The process to try Sean Lannon on charges that he killed four people in New Mexico in 2021 began this week when New Jersey officials served the convicted killer with an arrest warrant issued by the southwestern state. Lannon, who is currently in the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility in...
Pa. woman tossed hammer at passing cars: police
A woman was arrested Wednesday night after throwing a hammer at two passing cars and hitting one in Palmer Township, police said. One of the drivers reported she was traveling north on Nazareth Road near Park Avenue, when a woman threw a something at her Honda Pilot. The woman walked...
Cat calendar wins the internet for Army Corps of Engineers branch
Portland’s branch of the US Army Corps of Engineers has won the internet, and won 2023 so far, by releasing a truly amazing cat calendar. The agency’s 2023 calendar features giant cats photoshopped into pictures of some of the Corps’ most notable infrastructure projects. There are kittens napping on dams, tabbies appearing to meow loudly at excavators, an honestly stunning sunset with the silhouette of a cat batting a crane with its paw in the foreground.
Pa. cafe blames embezzlement as it closes after employees unionize
The Washington Square West, Philadelphia, outpost of Good Karma Cafe closed indefinitely this weekend. It is the third branch to shutter since Good Karma workers unionized last March. One shop, at Broad and Spruce, remains open. According to a note posted to the door on Friday, the Pine Street location...
