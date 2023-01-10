ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyncote, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Man freed after being struck, trapped under vehicle in Pa.

A pedestrian in North Philadelphia was hit by an SUV and then became stuck underneath the vehicle, a news report said. It happened early Friday morning at Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue, where Temple University police responded to the scene of a BMW that jumped a curb, hit a utility pole and struck the 41-year-old male victim.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

After rockslide, part of Pa.’s Route 611 to stay closed through summer

A little more than a month after a rockslide closed Route 611 near the Northampton County border, PennDOT announced more bad news for affected drivers. Heavy rains led to the rockslide Dec. 6 along Route 611 in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area of Monroe County. The road has been closed since then between the Northampton County line and Oak Street in Delaware Water Gap borough.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Meek Mill receives pardon from Gov. Tom Wolf

Philadelphia rapper and philanthropist Meek Mill shared that he received a pardon from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday. Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge in 2019 after more than a decade of back and forth with Philadelphia authorities, ending in his prior conviction being thrown out.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

2 men accused of stealing $1M from the Pa. Turnpike

Two men are charged with defrauding the Pennsylvania Turnpike of $1 million in tolls by buying and selling E-ZPass transponders, federal prosecutors said. Duvany Zambrano, 43, of Hamilton, New Jersey; and Sergio Jara, age 37, of Allentown, started buying thousands of transponders in Pennsylvania and New Jersey in 2018, according to the Department of Justice.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Cat calendar wins the internet for Army Corps of Engineers branch

Portland’s branch of the US Army Corps of Engineers has won the internet, and won 2023 so far, by releasing a truly amazing cat calendar. The agency’s 2023 calendar features giant cats photoshopped into pictures of some of the Corps’ most notable infrastructure projects. There are kittens napping on dams, tabbies appearing to meow loudly at excavators, an honestly stunning sunset with the silhouette of a cat batting a crane with its paw in the foreground.
PORTLAND, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
199K+
Followers
87K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy