Jack Ohman: Squeaker of the House...
GOP Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy looks to restore order after his squeaker election.
More from The Bee’s Opinion Team:
See the latest editorial cartoons from the Pulitzer Prize-winning Jack Ohman.
Read opinions from The Bee’s Editorial Board. (And meet the Editorial Board here .)
Follow The Bee’s Editorial Board @sacbeeeditboard on Twitter and @sacbeeeditboard on Facebook.
And take a look at editorial cartoons from Kevin Siers , our friend and an award-winning cartoonist at our sister paper, The Charlotte Observer.
Comments / 0