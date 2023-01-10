ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogersville, TN

Humane Society rescues Goats from Highway 11-W median

By By Jeff Bobo Editor
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ptww1_0k9ZvsCJ00

If goats were ever going to get stuck in the middle of a major four-lane highway, doing it right in front of the Hawkins County Humane Society was definitely a stroke of good luck.

On Dec. 23 as the temperature outside dipped to single digits, a motorist burst into the Hawkins County Humane Society to report two goats standing in the median of Highway 11-W just outside the shelter on the eastern outskirts of Rogersville.

“I went flying out the door yelling for staff to bring leashes,” said HCHS director Sandy Behnke. “There was two cute goats in the median just standing there terrified. I was stopping traffic, waving my hands, so afraid they would bolt out into traffic.”

Behnke added, “I kept saying, ‘Stay stay stay’. I got about 20 feet to them, and a car blocked traffic going one way. I bent down said ‘come’, and they just ran to me. I held on to them as two of my staff got leashes and walked them back to the shelter.”

Behnke said it was only 7 degrees outside when the rescue took placed but her adrenaline was so high she didn’t even notice the cold until it was over.

“Then I just played with them on the floor of the shelter,” Behnke said.

The owner was located that night and retrieved the goats. The owner, who was very grateful for the rescue, stated that she put the goats inside a barn to protect them from the cold, and apparently they didn’t like being cooped up and escaped.

