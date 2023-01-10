Read full article on original website
Ruth Skelton
2d ago
Stabilize the prices!!!??? I don't want them stabilized...I want them back where they were under Trump. I want them reduced! I see the gas prices are going back up. Not surprised...the election is over. God help us.
bob
2d ago
This is a case where the cure is worse than the disease. Destroy the economy to save the economy? This will just make more of us dependent on the government, a goal of the leftist.
Rob M
2d ago
Well Bidens ban on natural gas will only make prices rise. Yes uts years away and apies to new builds but energy is a commodity based on futures and when a decision like this is made there is usually a kneejerk reaction in the market sector, here we go again.
Comments / 94