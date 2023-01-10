ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

Brazil chaos hits sad note at Key Biscayne church

By Tony Winton
Key Biscayne Independent
Key Biscayne Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KLVgs_0k9ZvRYo00

When the tear gas started wafting through the streets of Brasilia, many Key Biscayne residents like Bruna Iasi stared at video images of Sunday’s insurrection at their nation’s capitol. She was stunned as thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro swarmed government buildings, seeking to overturn an election.

“It’s a copycat of America,” said Iasi, who sits on the church school board, as she referred to the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C. two years ago.

Join Our Mailing List

“It was really, really shocking,” she said.

The hard-right Bolsonaro was narrowly defeated in October by a former president, leftist leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. While Iasi says she’s no fan of Lula –who’d earlier been jailed in a corruption scandal and was later freed after a court found prosecutorial misconduct– she recoiled at the protests and the destruction of national treasures.

“Lula should be in jail. But two wrongs do not make a right.”

In Key Biscayne, many Brazilians attend Crossbridge Church, where one of the organization’s seven, closely-knit campuses is located in Sao Paulo. Its senior pastor, the Rev. Felipe Assis, hails from a Brazilian family of pastors.

“All Crossbridge pastors, we take a neutral approach, at least publicly, when it comes to politics,” Assis said in a statement.

Many popular evangelical leaders in Brazil have supported Bolsonaro, just as many U.S. evangelicals have supported former President Donald Trump. But some Brazilian church leaders rejected the protests Sunday.

Initially reluctant to discuss the situation, Rev. Assis said Crossbridge has deliberately steered clear of any political affiliation.

“We have people there on both sides, and people who are revolted, due to the fact that there is an ex-convict criminal in power, and others who see this Lula as the new president with good eyes, because they take a more progressive political approach to how the country should move forward and recover,” Assis said.

Bolosnaro was in an Orlando area hospital yesterday.  His wife, Michelle, said on social media that he had been hospitalized for observation due to abdominal discomfort related to a 2018 stabbing that has led to multiple hospitalizations in the past. A photo published by Brazilian newspaper O Globo showed him smiling from his hospital bed.

Bolsonaro Popular Among Florida’s Brazilians

Florida has the largest population of residents who were born in Brazil – nearly 130,000 people –- of any U.S. state, according to Census figures. Many more come as visitors, with 830,000 Brazilians traveling to central Florida in 2019, the third largest international market for the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U1zyQ_0k9ZvRYo00
Former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, center, meets with supporters outside a vacation home where he is staying near Orlando, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Skyler Swisher/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Though Lula won Brazil’s election by more than 2 million votes, Brazilian voters living in Florida appear to have heavily favored Bolsonaro. Election data for Brazilians living abroad shows 56 polling locations listed under Miami, the only Florida city under which data is compiled.

In each of the 56 areas, Bolsonaro prevailed, some by margins of 6-to-1. All told, more than 16,000 votes were counted among Brazilians under the Miami umbrella, with 81% favoring Bolsonaro.

“Most Brazilians in Key Biscayne are Bolsonaro supporters,” said Jay Correa, Crossbridge’s former worship leader, who spoke from Niteroi, a large suburb of Rio de Janeiro.

Invest in Local News for Your Town. Your Gift is tax-deductible

But he and others interviewed said they did not fear for the stability of the country, despite the turmoil.

“I don’t think this will go anywhere,” Correa said. “It’s pretty calm right now.”

Still, Lula’s government was reacting quickly. Brazilian police on Monday had already rounded up roughly alleged 1,500 rioters, with some caught in the act of trashing Brazil’s Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace, while the majority were detained the following morning at an encampment in Brasilia.

Many were held in a gymnasium throughout the day, and video shared on pro-Bolsonaro social media channels showed some complaining about poor treatment in the crowded space.

The Federal Police’s press office told The Associated Press the force plans to indict at least 1,000 people, and has begun transferring them to the nearby Papuda prison.

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Tony Winton was a former board member of Crossbridge Church. He resigned in 2021.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
biscaynetimes.com

North Miami Beach Mayor Residency Under Suspicion

The scuttlebutt over North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo’s residency is heating up with a new investigation in part conducted by CBS4 News this month. An investigation by CBS4 found that the mayor had used an old address to vote three times in 2022, despite having sold that North Miami Beach property in December 2021.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
calleochonews.com

COVID isn’t the only culprit behind hospital beds filling up in Miami

Hospitalizations have been rising in Miami, and COVID cases are only one part of the problem. Hospitals in Miami-Dade County, Florida's most populated county, are above capacity due to an unprecedented increase in patient visits. Healthcare facilities in South Florida report an increase in COVID patients compared to the past few weeks, although they are far from being overburdened. Moreover, not all these hospital admissions are related to COVID.
MIAMI, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Fort Lauderdale Airport has been named One of the Worst Airports in the US

Many Americans wish to travel more frequently in 2023, with travel being one of the top New Year’s resolutions every year. However, air travel can be a stressful experience, especially when flight delays and cancellations occur. According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Miami-Dade Public Defender asks lawmakers for funding bump as office bleeds lawyers fleeing high rent

Despite a $10K-per-lawyer pay increase last year, the Miami-Dade Public Defender’s Office is still shedding about a fifth of its legal staff yearly. Rent prices are so high in Miami-Dade that many lawyers on county salaries are leaving town or going into private practice, according to Public Defender Carlos Martinez, who implored state lawmakers to bring home more money for raises.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $45 Million, This Miami Beach Villa is Where Relaxed Island Living Meets Worldly Sophistication

28 West Di Lido Drive Home in Miami Beach, Florida for Sale. 28 W Di Lido Drive, Miami Beach, Florida is stunning home where relaxed island living meets worldly sophistication, incredible features include 12ft ceilings, column-free living, 54ft of automated glass, media bookshelf, wine bar, & vapor fireplace highlight the textured travertine and white oak palette. This Home in Miami Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 28 West Di Lido Drive, please contact Dina Goldentayer (Phone: 786-277-7539) at Douglas Elliman for full support and perfect service.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
biscaynetimes.com

King Defies Carollo In Marathon Standoff

Despite a relentless barrage from two of her colleagues over the weekend, Miami City Commission Chairwoman Christine King didn’t back down from her stance that District 2 voters should choose their next representative in a special election. In a gutsy display, King withstood incessant lobbying from Commissioners Joe Carollo...
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Migrant landing near downtown Miami

VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Coast Guard and local law enforcement responded to a call of a suspected illegal migrant landing off Virginia Key on Thursday afternoon. The island is located just a few minutes away from Miami's downtown financial centers. Little information is known about the...
MIAMI, FL
luxury-houses.net

An Exquisite Modern New Construction built among Stately Palms and Mature Oak Trees in Miami, Florida Hits The Market for $4.4 Million

9765 SW 110th Street Home in Miami, Florida for Sale. 9765 SW 110th Street, Miami, Florida is an exquisite modern new construction built among stately palms and mature oak trees on a quiet cul-de-sac, experience the ultimate South Florida lifestyle lounging around the 38′ pool with spa and 3 beaches. This Home in Miami offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9765 SW 110th Street, please contact Sande Keil (Phone: 305-479-0972) at Compass Florida for full support and perfect service.
MIAMI, FL
caribbeantoday.com

North Miami Mayor extends Condolences to an Icon in the Haitian community

North Miami, FL – Local residents in the City of North Miami and throughout the Haitian. American community mourn the recent loss of a great icon and community activist, Jean-Claude Exulien, 85. Well known as Mét Zin, Exulien was an advocate for immigration rights of Haitians seeking asylum in the United States. He also fought to address the needs of the migrant population and used his position as the social services director of the Haitian American Community Association of Dade County to facilitate.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

Rising interest rates should not hold back savvy South Florida buyers

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve kept interest rates historically low, giving local homebuyers the power to borrow money incredibly cheaply. As we face a more normal landscape, the South Florida housing market looks completely different compared to the last two years of extraordinary performance, causing house hunters to grapple with suddenly high rates, rising home prices and a tight supply of properties.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Once nearly bulldozed, African American Church in Coral Gables enjoys revival

CORAL GABLES - The first African American Church in Coral Gables was nearly bulldozed a few years ago, it was ultimately saved, though no longer a house of worship.   This Sunday it'll re-open its doors for a special theatrical production honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. "I'd come in and veer to the right, about midway," Carolyn Donaldson recalled.Donaldson remembers coming to St. Mary First Missionary Baptist Church as a young girl. "We were the Black community at one, referred to as Keybo, Colored Town, but I'm talking about the time when a wall separated us," she told CBS4.Because...
CORAL GABLES, FL
CBS Miami

Residents torn in support, opposition of Hialeah Park development

HIALEAH - Over 340 rental units, homes for rent, and a school that would serve almost 3,000 units will be built where Hialeah Park now stands."This was all approved before I became the mayor of the city of Hialeah," said Esteban Bobo, elected mayor for this city in November of 2021.  Bovo says the park is dormant and used occasionally for concerts.  Therefore, when CBS4's Ivan Taylor asked him, "Why does the city support the concept of building in 20 acres out of the 220 that make up the park," Bovo immediately responded, "The City Hialeah needs an entertainment center...
HIALEAH, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Pierre Frantz Charles to fill vacated Desulme seat while North Miami city manager resigns

The North Miami City Council voted Tuesday night to appoint Pierre Frantz Charles to the District 4 seat recently vacated by Mayor Alix Desulme. Frantz Charles is a Haitian-born math teacher at Miami Central Senior High School of 14 years and a member of the city’s Citizens Investigative Board. He was one of 10 candidates that applied to the position.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

Miami Dade College launches the 2023 “Learn and Earn” apprenticeship programs

The apprenticeship programs will allow students to earn while they study. Miami Dade College (MDC) has launched eight new Registered Apprenticeship and Pre-Apprenticeship Programs in collaboration with CareerSource South Florida. These courses provide a unique combination of classroom study and paid work experience. Apprentices will get benefits such as full pay, health coverage, and supplies at no cost.
MIAMI, FL
PLANetizen

Miami-Dade Issues ‘Extreme Heat Action Plan’

Miami-Dade County has issued a new plan aimed at mitigating the effects of extreme heat in the region through infrastructure improvements and public education. David Volz reports on the story for Route Fifty. The Extreme Heat Action Plan, announced by the county’s mayor along with the Resilient305 partnership and the Miami Foundation, proposes “a combination of blue, green, and gray infrastructure to cool neighborhoods and communities.”
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Key Biscayne Independent

Key Biscayne Independent

Key Biscayne, FL
231
Followers
154
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key Biscayne Independent is a nonprofit, independent community news organization focused on government accountability, the Biscayne Bay environment, and island life. We focus on Key Biscayne and nearby areas of Miami.

 https://kbindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy