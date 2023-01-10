Read full article on original website
Collider
'House Party' Director Calmatic on Paying Homage to Kid 'N Play & Having LeBron James On Set
[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for House Party.]From director Calmatic and with a script written by Jamal Olori & Stephen Glover, the R-rated comedy House Party is a remix (not a remake!) of the ‘90s classic with Kid ‘n Play, this time following aspiring club promoters and best friends Damon (Tosin Cole) and Kevin (Jacob Latimore), as they hatch what they believe is the perfect plan to solve their problems. When their side hustle of cleaning houses brings them to a mansion owned by LeBron James, they see it as an opportunity to throw a party with a top-notch guest list that’s truly once in a lifetime.
Ben Masters, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Actor and Soap Opera Star, Dead at 75
Actor Ben Masters, who had a starring role on the soap opera Passions as well as Broadway appearances, has died. Masters was 75 years old. The actor had battled dementia for a number of years. He died on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications at the Eisenhower Health Center in Rancho Mirage, California, according to a family spokesperson. He appeared on Broadway three times in the 1970s. On Passions, he played billionaire Julian Crane.
hiphop-n-more.com
Kanye West Reportedly Marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori
Kanye West has reportedly married Yeezy architect Bianca Censori. TMZ reports that the two had a private wedding ceremony recently. Bianca has worked with the company Yeezy for several years and the two were recently spotted together having a meal at Beverly Hills. According to the publication, a ceremony took place but they have not filed a marriage certificate yet to make it legal.
Collider
'A Million Little Things' Trailer Says Farewell in the Fifth and Final Season
Today, during the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour, ABC revealed a new trailer for the fifth and final season of their hit family drama series, A Million Little Things that takes fans back through the most impactful moment of the show's nearly half a decade run. This trailer comes just a few weeks ahead of the start of Season 5, which begins on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 10/9c on ABC with new episodes airing weekly.
Collider
‘Plane' Review: Gerard Butler and Mike Colter Are Stranded in Action-Thriller That Is Short on Both
There are about fifteen minutes of fun buried deep in Jean-François Richet’s Plane, but the journey to get there is one that requires wading through a narrative slog that is largely devoid of any prevailing spark. Even though Gerard Butler and Mike Colter make for a solid duo who really try to give this film some life, almost everything else is working against them. All of their charisma and charm can’t overcome a story that, while boilerplate in the way an action film ought to get away with, only gets really bonkers just before the end. It is a climax that is straining to redeem much of what preceded it, but still ends up falling far short. If you are looking for a film that is willing to get big and loud, then you’ll best want to look elsewhere, as this one is one that is mostly spoken in an oddly restrained whisper. It all gets far too caught up in setup without letting loose for long enough to make a proper payoff.
Collider
'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'House of the Dragon' Win Big at Golden Tomato Awards
Rotten Tomatoes has announced the winners of its Golden Tomato Awards. The award recognizes some of the biggest Hollywood hits, to the most provocative indies and everything in between acknowledging the features to be both a critical and mainstream darling. The year gone by has been a critical one with the theaters business finally picking up and recovering from the losses incurred by the pandemic. Also, the streaming services saw some shows bowing out as well as started some new stories which will entertain us in the years to come. Features like Top Gun: Maverick, House of the Dragon, Happening, and Better Call Saul won in several categories making them some of the most well-reviewed by fans and critics alike.
Collider
Why the Sci-Fi Novel 'Hyperion' Could Be the Next Great Film or TV Adaptation
It seems that, now more than ever, literary works that have historically been deemed "unfilmable" have begun to turn a page and make their way to the big screen. Between Lord of the Rings, Watchmen, and most recently Dune, filmmakers have found more ways than ever to adapt the long form narratives of novels without losing too many main story beats. Fans of genre fiction have seen many large scale sci-fi, fantasy, and horror staples make their ways to the big screen, but one that is still floating around in development purgatory is Dan Simmons' 1989 novel Hyperion.
Collider
'Plane' Movie Ending Explained: Does Gerard Butler Save the Day Again?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Plane.Gerard Butler is back for another ridiculous action movie in Jean-François Richet’s Plane, the first major action flick of the new year. If you’re looking for another fun, fairly predictable vehicle from Butler, Plane will definitely appeal to fans of Olympus Has Fallen, Greenland, Copshop, and Den of Thieves. However, Plane is definitely not the type of movie that you’d want to watch in the middle of a flight, as the propulsive action doesn’t let up until the very end.
Collider
Ryan Reynolds to Narrate National Geographic Docuseries About Ugly and Disgusting Animals
When it comes to documentaries, Ryan Reynolds has been throwing some curveballs at his fanbase with incredibly creative projects. Back in 2022, the world-famous actor partnered up with Rob McElhenney in Welcome to Wrexham, a story about two guys who band together in order to save a soccer team. Now, Reynolds took to Instagram to announce that he’ll take part in Underdogs, a National Geographic documentary series that will focus on telling the stories of animals that most people overlook.
Collider
'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Episode 1 Recap: This Surgeon’s Got a Witchy Secret
In 2020, AMC sunk its fangs into best-selling author Anne Rice’s library of literature when it acquired the rights to the gothic writer’s major works with the grand plans of creating an Anne Rice-verse. Last year, things got bloody with AMC’s first adaptation, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, a gothic drama series based on the stories in The Vampire Chronicles and starring Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson as the blood-sucking leads. Now, The White Lotus and Percy Jackson actress Alexandra Daddario enters the chat as the lead witch in Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, a supernatural thriller series created for television by Michelle Ashford and Esta Spalding. Let’s dig in, shall we?
Collider
'Star Trek's Jeri Ryan Joins 'Dark Winds' Season 2
Fresh off the final season of Star Trek: Picard, Jeri Ryan will join the cast of AMC's noir western Dark Winds for Season 2. Also headed out west is Dopesick's Nicholas Logan. The series, which is based on the late Tony Hillerman's Leaphorn & Chee '70s-set detective novels, is set to return later this year. The casting, initially reported by Deadline seems to be an indicator that unlike a number of other series at AMC that have fallen victim to cost-cutting cancelations, Dark Winds will indeed air on the network.
Collider
'Skinamarink' Ending Explained: The Darkness Will Swallow You Whole
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the film Skinamarink. If you haven’t yet heard of Skinamarink, the stunning debut feature from Kyle Edward Ball, you’re in for a real treat. Taking place entirely within a single home that becomes almost plucked from time, it first premiered back at the Fantasia Film Festival and is now getting a release through IFC Midnight before coming to Shudder later this year. However, if you’re here reading this, you’re likely already familiar with just how unique and unsettling this film is. More about atmosphere than it is about plot in any conventional sense, which is precisely what gives it a unique power and allure, the film also ends in spectacular fashion. In case it wasn’t already clear, this piece is going to discuss this conclusion in detail and will contain spoilers for all of the film. In the event that you haven’t seen it, best bookmark this page and come back after you've fixed that. If you have, then prepare to dive into the darkness with us.
Collider
'Jason X' & 9 More of the Best So-Bad-They're-Good Horror Movies of All Time
There is a subtle art to getting a movie so wrong that it becomes just as entertaining and memorable for the viewer as a good film, just as marvelous and fulfilling—albeit for all the wrong reasons. Horror done right can leave you sleepless, but when executed with just that right amount of wrong, horror can be funnier than any comedy, and more entertaining than any action.
Collider
First 'Back to Black' Image Shows Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse
Studiocanal's long sought-after Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black has found partners in Focus Features and Monumental Pictures and is officially ready to kick things into gear. Officially greenlit back in July, the film features Fifty Shades of Grey director Sam Taylor-Johnson at the helm and has since managed to land Industry breakout star Marisa Abela in the highly-coveted role of the troubled singer. To celebrate the acquisition, Focus released the first look at Abela's stunning transformation into Winehouse, donning the singer's iconic beehive hairdo, tattoos, and mole.
Collider
'Copenhagen Cowboy': All the Twists and Turns of Nicholas Winding Refn's Series
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Copenhagen Cowboy. Nicolas Winding Refn is unquestionably one of the most divisive filmmakers working today; while some may claim that Refn’s hyper-violent, stylized crime stories are works of brilliance, others have criticized him for what they perceive as self-indulgence and regressive gender dynamics. Drive may have been a breakthrough film with mainstream audiences, but Refn’s subsequent work on the metaphorical revenge odyssey Only God Forgives, the satirical horror film The Neon Demon, and his crime miniseries Too Old To Die Young signified that he wasn’t interested in diluting his style in the slightest. Refn’s latest project Copenhagen Cowboy is yet another obtuse, haunting work of surrealism that is sure to divide audiences down the middle.
Collider
New 'A Small Light' Featurette Shows Liev Schreiber in WWII Limited Series
During today’s panel at the Television Critics Association presentation, Disney unveiled some exciting new content from their upcoming releases under every brand, which means that we also got to hear some news from the upcoming drama series A Small Light. Inspired by one of World War II’s most famous stories, the limited series chronicles the tense period during which Anne Frank and her family stayed hidden as they tried to escape being sent to Nazi concentration camps.
Collider
'Bones and All' Deleted Scene Sees Two Eaters Singing David Kajganich's "Founders' Blues" [Exclusive]
Bones and All, the latest feature film from Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, is one of the most intriguing films to premiere last year. As award season gets underway, Collider is extremely excited to share an exclusive deleted scene from the Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet-starring film.
Collider
'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Casts William H. Macy
As Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes ramps up its production more details are finally coming out. A new report by Deadline reveals actor William H. Macy has joined the cast list alongside Owen Teague, Freya Allan, and Peter Macon. Currently, it is unknown who Macy will be playing in the upcoming feature.
Collider
’White Noise’s Grocery Store Dance Is the Key to Understanding the Film
Editor's Note: The following contains White Noise spoilers. Don DeLillo’s controversial absurdist satire White Noise prompted heavy scrutiny and debate when it first hit bookshelves in 1985, and this year, the Netflix film adaptation has provoked a similar response. Noah Baumbach isn’t necessarily who you might think of as the director of a $100 million disaster comedy, but the independent filmmaker’s quirky sense-of-humor and great collaborative skills with actors made him a surprisingly ideal choice to bring to life such a well-known text. Baumbach explores why DeLillo’s work was so impactful upon the novel’s initial release by heightening the absurdity of the material; there’s more outrageous physical comedy in White Noise than most of Baumbach’s other movies, including a particularly idiosyncratic dance number that will make you stick through the end of the Netflix credits.
Collider
‘The Old Way’ Review: Nicolas Cage Leads a Familiar and Forgettable Western
It's tough to imagine an audience that would be satisfied with The Old Way, a new Western starring Nicolas Cage. One would presume that Cage-heads would be the film's primary target, but super fans of the oftentimes grandiose actor will likely find themselves disappointed by the actor's muted performance here. The same goes for anyone hoping Cage will unleash one of his brilliantly introspective performances that suddenly reminds everyone how fantastic an actor he can be when he gets the right material and really puts his mind to it. (See: 2021's worthwhile Pig.) We don't get either of those versions of Cage here. So removing him from the equation, what we're left with is an overly generic genre picture that seems confused about whether it wants to be a classic throwback to a Western revenge movie or a modern update of one.
