Lassen Family Services Honors ‘Officer of the Year’ Cameron Monahan
To celebrate National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on January 9th, and to show their gratitude to local law enforcement, the nice folks at Lassen Family Services put together a fantastic luncheon and honored Susanville Police Officer Cameron Monahan as their ‘Officer of the Year’ Monday at the Monticola Club.
Elected Lassen County Officers Get Sworn-In at Oath of Office Ceremony
A short ceremony in the Lassen County Board of Supervisors’ chambers Tuesday made it official, as seven recently elected county officers were sworn-in by Lassen County Deputy Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, Michele Yderagga. The swearing-in, which was well-attended by family and friends of the officials despite the...
Washoe, Lyon, and Carson City Sheriff’s team up to rescue stuck off-roader
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe, Lyon, and Carson City Sheriff’s Offices teamed up Thursday when an off-road enthusiast became stuck in the mud. Washoe’s RAVEN Helicopter Search and Rescue Team also assisted in the rescue of the man, who became stuck south of Silver Springs. After he...
Omicron XBB.1.5 detected in Washoe County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 has now been detected in Washoe County. Health officer Kevin Dick says lab data from four weeks in December shows that the variant makes up nearly 1.5% of the cases sequenced. The health district will continue to monitor its presence in the area.
Dispatches from the Lucky Land of Lassen
Happy Friday kids! It’s time for an official, federally sanctioned, three-day weekend! Thank goodness!. The Paraskevidekatriaphobia support group will be meeting today at 1:00p.m. It was a busy week in town and work took me to my first two events of the year, Lassen Family Services’ Law Enforcement Appreciation...
Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada
Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
Sheriff’s Blotter Dec. 30-Jan. 2: Rain brings its own hazards
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Dec. 30-Jan. 2. December 30. Better...
Motor Home and Garage Destroyed in Early Morning Plum Street Fire
Firefighters from the Susanville Fire Department, along with support from a host of local agencies, were dispatched to an early morning fire Wednesday that threatened surrounding homes and completely destroyed a garage and a motor home on Plum Street. At around 4:00a.m., according to details provided by the SFD, Engine...
Lassen County 4H Ambassador’s Corner
Hello everyone! We held our first Bingo Night on December 27th. The entry fee was a canned food item to donate to local food banks. We collected and donated 190 cans to Lassen Family Services, Lassen Senior Services, and the Lassen High School Lender Locker. Ninety-two people attended and the...
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – January 13, 1946
The Fruit Growers Supply Company, starting January 17, went on a 48-hour week basis instead of the former 54 hours. The mill will work from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., six days a week, the change being due to winter conditions. In the six days ending January 12, the local...
WCSD speaks on lack of delay or cancellation
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District released a statement on why they had no delays or cancellations despite the inclement weather Tuesday morning. “The safety of students and staff is our highest priority at Washoe County School District. We are not only committed to ensuring their safety when they are in our schools, but we also want to keep our students, staff members, and families safe when they are traveling to and from schools.
State of emergency continues amid localized flooding
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Heavy rain battered Washoe County throughout Monday, leading to localized flooding. “The County in concert with the City of Reno both declared emergencies Friday,” said Kelly Echeverria, Washoe County Emergency Manager. Echeverria says the county wants people to take the storm warnings seriously and understand...
CalTrans announces highway closures due to storm
Here are the current areas of full highway closures and traffic control due to storm damage in Caltrans District 2 as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. Highway 70 is currently closed in Butte and Plumas counties between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) due to active slides. No estimated time on highway reopening. Recent video of blasting efforts near Cresta available here.
Accepting Public Comments on Proposed Monopine Communications Tower
Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless are proposing to construct a 106’ – 3” (overall height) Monopine Communications Tower in the vicinity of 1305 Paul Bunyan Road, Susanville, Lassen County, California 96130 (lat/long: 40° 25’ 24.90” N, 120° 39’ 4.16” W). Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Emily Trimpe, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Suite H-4, Tempe, Arizona 85282, 602.239.4886, [email protected].
Localized flooding in Washoe County
This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Bishop Manogue girls beat Reed 71-42; Spanish Springs boys top Reno 59-48 Bishop Manogue girls beat Reed 71-42; Spanish Springs boys top Reno 59-48 Wednesday Web Weather. Updated: 13 hours ago. Stormy weather will continue. We will get a break...
Morning Weather brought to you by Smith Properties January 12th
Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs 38 to 48. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Southeast winds 10 to...
Atmospheric river hits Chester
According to Weather.com the term ‘Atmospheric River’ was first used in 1994 as part of a weather-related research paper, but is widely used now by meteorologists to describe a unique weather phenomena. Put simply, an atmospheric river (AR) is a thin but long plume of heavy moisture in the atmosphere that stretches from the tropics or subtropics into higher latitudes. This particular ‘river’ is causing floods all over California and heavy snows in the Sierras including Chester.
Why We Love This Place Wednesday: Randy Cochran
This week, I want to write about someone that is so very precious to me, I believe as a community that we must protect him at all costs. He embodies all that is right with the world and is so incredibly wholesome that every time I see him, I just want to squeeze him and not let him go.
Eva May (Giraldo) Cramer – January 5, 2023
Eva May (Giraldo) Cramer was born in Susanville on October 17, 1923 and passed away peacefully on January 5, 2023. She married Leroy Cramer in 1945 wherethey lived together for over 60 years in Lassen County on the Cramer Ranch. While Leroy was a cattle rancher, Eva loved her sheep. It was not uncommon for her to have a baby bummer lamb in the house being bottle fed.
