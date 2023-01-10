ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Palm Beach Daily News

Miami Dolphins predictions: Who do NFL experts pick to win Buffalo Bills playoff game?

It's going to be an uphill climb for the Miami Dolphins to win their wild-card playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out as the effects from a concussion suffered Dec. 25 have left him unable to practice. Backup QB Teddy Bridgewater is still recovering from a broken finger. That leaves rookie Skylar Thompson as the likely starting QB in the Dolphins' first postseason game since the 2016 season. And that's not the only injury Miami (9-8) is dealing with: Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead has missed the past two games, guard Liam Eichenberg is battling a hand injury, and running back Raheem Mostert has a broken thumb.
2 On Your Side

Getting to know Damar Hamlin through his Buffalo barber

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin is just one of the guys when he enters Signature Cutz on Main Street in Buffalo. It's where he gets his hair dreaded on top with a fade on the side and a signature point on the back. Barber and owner Kenny Harris, like...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday Night Football Announcement

Amazon's first season as the official provider of Thursday Night Football didn't go nearly as well as the network hoped it would.  According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Amazon told advertisers before the season that it wanted to average 12.5 million viewers per game. The ...
DENVER, CO
Athlon Sports

Look: Damar Hamlin Hints At Plans For Future

After suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Jan. 2, Damar Hamlin awoke to see an outpouring of love from the football world, as well as $8.7 million donated to a toy drive fundraiser for his charity, The Chasing M's Foundation. With it, the Bills safety vowed to change the ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Predicting Major Wild Card Upset

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski expects a significant upset to take place in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.  Gronkowski is predicting the Giants to upset the Vikings this weekend in Minnesota.  The Vikings narrowly defeated the Giants on a game-winning field goal during the ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Bills Will Be Without Star Safety This Weekend

For the first time since suffering a neck injury in Week 2, the Bills have opened up the practice window for Pro Bowl safety Micah Hyde. However, he reportedly won't be back for this weekend's Wild Card Round game against Miami. Per MMQB's Albert Breer: "Sean McDermott said neither [Hyde nor WR ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Official: Neutral Site Bills-Chiefs AFC Title Game Location

These AFC playoffs have a different feel about them. That's because of the cancelled Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, due to the Damar Hamlin medical event. The Bills and Bengals have played one less regular season game than everyone else, which means there was going to be an unfair playoff advantage if they just went on winning percentage.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Power 93.7 WBLK

Josh Allen’s Go-To Wedding Song

A lot of people just got engaged over the holidays. If you were one of those people and you invited Josh Allen to come, your DJ better have this one. Weddings can be tricky. There's no doubt you want to tear the roof off of your venue but at the same time, you know there's family there. The last thing you want is your maid of honor getting crazy on a chair while your grandma is trying to have her cake. But then again...maybe it's the first thing you want.
sportingalert.com

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills AFC Wild Card game?

NEW YORK —— The Miami Dolphins, the No. 7 seed, are gearing up for their first playoff game since 2016 against the second-seeded Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and they’ll have to do so without Tua Tagovailoa, who remains in concussion protocol. This AFC Wild Card Playoffs game will be live on CBS at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, starting at 1:00 PM ET.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Bills Likely to Lose a Home Game Overseas Next Season

The Buffalo Bills are not focused on next season just quite yet, as they will play the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium this Sunday in the NFL's Super Wild Card round. The Bills and Cincinnati Bengals played one less game than the rest of the NFL, due to the Damar Hamlin medical event on Monday Night Football and the Bills themselves played one less home game than the rest of the AFC because of November's lake effect snowstorm. That home game against the Cleveland Browns was played in Detroit.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Key Bills Player Reportedly Missed Thursday's Practice

A key Buffalo Bills offensive weapon missed practice on Thursday.  Isaiah McKenzie, who's one of Josh Allen's favorite targets, appeared on Wednesday's injury report with a hamstring injury. He was limited in practice and it worsened on Thursday as he didn't participate.  Despite the ...
MICHIGAN STATE
WKBW-TV

WNY businesses prepare for Buffalo Bills playoff game

Whether you plan on ordering wings and pizza from La Nova Pizzeria or buying Buffalo Bread from Di Camillo Bakery prepare for a longer wait during the Buffalo Bills playoff game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. "Starting at 8:30 in the morning when we get in, the phone starts...
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Bills quarterback Josh Allen finds faith after Damar Hamlin incident

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen claimed that the moment his teammate Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, it brought about a "spiritual awakening" within himself. Allen appeared on the Kyle Brandt's Basement podcast on Tuesday to discuss his recent faith journey at length. The quarterback admitted he was raised Methodist as a child but was always more interested in football and, in his words, wasn't "the most devoted Christ follower."
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Miami Dolphins Are Really Bad Playing In Cold Weather

It looks like Mother Nature is a member of the Bills Mafia because the temperature at kickoff for Sunday's NFL playoff game is not great for the Miami Dolphins. While the Buffalo Bills are used to playing in cold-weather games, the Miami Dolphins are not. In fact, in the last 9 games that they play that was in weather below 40 degrees, the Dolphins lost every single one of them.
Buffalo NY
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

