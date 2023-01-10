Read full article on original website
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Miami Dolphins predictions: Who do NFL experts pick to win Buffalo Bills playoff game?
It's going to be an uphill climb for the Miami Dolphins to win their wild-card playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out as the effects from a concussion suffered Dec. 25 have left him unable to practice. Backup QB Teddy Bridgewater is still recovering from a broken finger. That leaves rookie Skylar Thompson as the likely starting QB in the Dolphins' first postseason game since the 2016 season. And that's not the only injury Miami (9-8) is dealing with: Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead has missed the past two games, guard Liam Eichenberg is battling a hand injury, and running back Raheem Mostert has a broken thumb.
2 On Your Side
Getting to know Damar Hamlin through his Buffalo barber
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin is just one of the guys when he enters Signature Cutz on Main Street in Buffalo. It's where he gets his hair dreaded on top with a fade on the side and a signature point on the back. Barber and owner Kenny Harris, like...
NFL World Reacts To Thursday Night Football Announcement
Amazon's first season as the official provider of Thursday Night Football didn't go nearly as well as the network hoped it would. According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Amazon told advertisers before the season that it wanted to average 12.5 million viewers per game. The ...
Look: Damar Hamlin Hints At Plans For Future
After suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Jan. 2, Damar Hamlin awoke to see an outpouring of love from the football world, as well as $8.7 million donated to a toy drive fundraiser for his charity, The Chasing M's Foundation. With it, the Bills safety vowed to change the ...
Strangers come together, donate over $175,000 to kind mother-of-3 who saved elderly man during blizzard
Many also joined hands to raise nearly $100,000 for the man who is currently recovering in the hospital.
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Released From Hospital And Now Home
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make progress in his recovery after suffering a cardiac arrest during a football game. On Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills tweeted that Damar has been released from the hospital and is home. “Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical
Look: Rob Gronkowski Predicting Major Wild Card Upset
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski expects a significant upset to take place in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Gronkowski is predicting the Giants to upset the Vikings this weekend in Minnesota. The Vikings narrowly defeated the Giants on a game-winning field goal during the ...
WKBW-TV
WATCH: Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and several players speak ahead of matchup against Dolphins
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and several players spoke on Wednesday as the team prepares to take on the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday. McDermott spoke before practice and the following players spoke after practice:
Peyton Hillis’ Kidneys, Lungs Reportedly ‘a Great Concern’ After Swimming Accident
Peyton Hillis still is in a Florida ICU after he rescued his children who were swimming off a Pensacola Beach. His family and friends keep asking for prayers for this former NFL fullback and Arkansas star. Hillis has been in the ICU since last Wednesday. Reports indicate that he’s struggling...
Bills Will Be Without Star Safety This Weekend
For the first time since suffering a neck injury in Week 2, the Bills have opened up the practice window for Pro Bowl safety Micah Hyde. However, he reportedly won't be back for this weekend's Wild Card Round game against Miami. Per MMQB's Albert Breer: "Sean McDermott said neither [Hyde nor WR ...
Official: Neutral Site Bills-Chiefs AFC Title Game Location
These AFC playoffs have a different feel about them. That's because of the cancelled Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, due to the Damar Hamlin medical event. The Bills and Bengals have played one less regular season game than everyone else, which means there was going to be an unfair playoff advantage if they just went on winning percentage.
Josh Allen’s Go-To Wedding Song
A lot of people just got engaged over the holidays. If you were one of those people and you invited Josh Allen to come, your DJ better have this one. Weddings can be tricky. There's no doubt you want to tear the roof off of your venue but at the same time, you know there's family there. The last thing you want is your maid of honor getting crazy on a chair while your grandma is trying to have her cake. But then again...maybe it's the first thing you want.
sportingalert.com
How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills AFC Wild Card game?
NEW YORK —— The Miami Dolphins, the No. 7 seed, are gearing up for their first playoff game since 2016 against the second-seeded Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and they’ll have to do so without Tua Tagovailoa, who remains in concussion protocol. This AFC Wild Card Playoffs game will be live on CBS at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, starting at 1:00 PM ET.
Buffalo Bills Likely to Lose a Home Game Overseas Next Season
The Buffalo Bills are not focused on next season just quite yet, as they will play the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium this Sunday in the NFL's Super Wild Card round. The Bills and Cincinnati Bengals played one less game than the rest of the NFL, due to the Damar Hamlin medical event on Monday Night Football and the Bills themselves played one less home game than the rest of the AFC because of November's lake effect snowstorm. That home game against the Cleveland Browns was played in Detroit.
Key Bills Player Reportedly Missed Thursday's Practice
A key Buffalo Bills offensive weapon missed practice on Thursday. Isaiah McKenzie, who's one of Josh Allen's favorite targets, appeared on Wednesday's injury report with a hamstring injury. He was limited in practice and it worsened on Thursday as he didn't participate. Despite the ...
WKBW-TV
WNY businesses prepare for Buffalo Bills playoff game
Whether you plan on ordering wings and pizza from La Nova Pizzeria or buying Buffalo Bread from Di Camillo Bakery prepare for a longer wait during the Buffalo Bills playoff game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. "Starting at 8:30 in the morning when we get in, the phone starts...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Bills quarterback Josh Allen finds faith after Damar Hamlin incident
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen claimed that the moment his teammate Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, it brought about a "spiritual awakening" within himself. Allen appeared on the Kyle Brandt's Basement podcast on Tuesday to discuss his recent faith journey at length. The quarterback admitted he was raised Methodist as a child but was always more interested in football and, in his words, wasn't "the most devoted Christ follower."
The Miami Dolphins Are Really Bad Playing In Cold Weather
It looks like Mother Nature is a member of the Bills Mafia because the temperature at kickoff for Sunday's NFL playoff game is not great for the Miami Dolphins. While the Buffalo Bills are used to playing in cold-weather games, the Miami Dolphins are not. In fact, in the last 9 games that they play that was in weather below 40 degrees, the Dolphins lost every single one of them.
Sweet Buffalo Monday: Josh Allen’s friendship with girl battling cancer
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After the past week, everyone can agree that the Buffalo Bills represent the epitome of kindness and support in Western New York. On this Sweet Buffalo Monday, News 4 at 7 shared the inspiring story of a 10-year-old girl battling cancer and her friendship with Josh Allen. Abbie McNett, her parents […]
