A lot of people just got engaged over the holidays. If you were one of those people and you invited Josh Allen to come, your DJ better have this one. Weddings can be tricky. There's no doubt you want to tear the roof off of your venue but at the same time, you know there's family there. The last thing you want is your maid of honor getting crazy on a chair while your grandma is trying to have her cake. But then again...maybe it's the first thing you want.

2 DAYS AGO