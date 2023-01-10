Read full article on original website
susanvillestuff.com
Lassen Family Services Honors ‘Officer of the Year’ Cameron Monahan
To celebrate National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on January 9th, and to show their gratitude to local law enforcement, the nice folks at Lassen Family Services put together a fantastic luncheon and honored Susanville Police Officer Cameron Monahan as their ‘Officer of the Year’ Monday at the Monticola Club.
susanvillestuff.com
Dispatches from the Lucky Land of Lassen
Happy Friday kids! It’s time for an official, federally sanctioned, three-day weekend! Thank goodness!. The Paraskevidekatriaphobia support group will be meeting today at 1:00p.m. It was a busy week in town and work took me to my first two events of the year, Lassen Family Services’ Law Enforcement Appreciation...
susanvillestuff.com
Morning Weather brought to you by Smith Properties January 13th
Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level 6000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 38 to 48. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Tonight:...
Plumas County News
Atmospheric river hits Chester
According to Weather.com the term ‘Atmospheric River’ was first used in 1994 as part of a weather-related research paper, but is widely used now by meteorologists to describe a unique weather phenomena. Put simply, an atmospheric river (AR) is a thin but long plume of heavy moisture in the atmosphere that stretches from the tropics or subtropics into higher latitudes. This particular ‘river’ is causing floods all over California and heavy snows in the Sierras including Chester.
susanvillestuff.com
Why We Love This Place Wednesday: Randy Cochran
This week, I want to write about someone that is so very precious to me, I believe as a community that we must protect him at all costs. He embodies all that is right with the world and is so incredibly wholesome that every time I see him, I just want to squeeze him and not let him go.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Susanville
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Emergency crews responded to a early morning structure fire that threatened two homes in Susanville Wednesday. At approximately 4 a.m., crews from the Susanville Fire Department and CAL FIRE Lassen-Modoc Unit, with mutual aid from the California Correctional Center Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire in the 800 block of Cypress Street.
susanvillestuff.com
Elected Lassen County Officers Get Sworn-In at Oath of Office Ceremony
A short ceremony in the Lassen County Board of Supervisors’ chambers Tuesday made it official, as seven recently elected county officers were sworn-in by Lassen County Deputy Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, Michele Yderagga. The swearing-in, which was well-attended by family and friends of the officials despite the...
susanvillestuff.com
Eva May (Giraldo) Cramer – January 5, 2023
Eva May (Giraldo) Cramer was born in Susanville on October 17, 1923 and passed away peacefully on January 5, 2023. She married Leroy Cramer in 1945 wherethey lived together for over 60 years in Lassen County on the Cramer Ranch. While Leroy was a cattle rancher, Eva loved her sheep. It was not uncommon for her to have a baby bummer lamb in the house being bottle fed.
