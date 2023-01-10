Read full article on original website
Jon Rod
3d ago
Darn ignorant little cars are always in the way. Why don't they know semi's are king!!!
Marie Evans
3d ago
Cars always tryna beat or go around these big trucks
Driver crashes into light pole on North Side, possibly drunk: police
CHICAGO - A man crashed his pick-up into a light post on the Far North Side Thursday afternoon. Police say the driver was traveling westbound on Peterson Avenue near Pulaski Park around 5:45 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle. The man was taken to St. Francis Hospital with...
Man shot twice inside convenience store on South Side
CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago’s South Side. Police said the victim was inside a store when someone opened fire and shot him in the chest and head just before 6 p.m. The man was rushed to Advocate Christ Hospital...
cwbchicago.com
Logan Square carjacker led troopers on 102 mph chase, crashed into building: prosecutors
Chicago — Prosecutors say a five-time felon carjacked a woman in Logan Square in November, then led the Illinois State Police on a high-speed chase that ended with him, his passenger, and a state trooper hospitalized. Judge Mary Marubio ordered Charles Platt, 51, held without bail during a court hearing Thursday.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Baby found dead at West Garfield Park apartment
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after an infant boy was found unresponsive in a West Side apartment on Friday. Around 1:48 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 3900 block of W. Flournoy Street. A 3-month-old boy was discovered unresponsive in the home and transported to Stroger Hospital...
cwbchicago.com
16-year-old carjacked 12 people in less than 7 hours, Chicago police say
Chicago — A 16-year-old boy carjacked 12 drivers in less than seven hours on August 20, Chicago police said today as they announced charges against the juvenile. Police officers arrested the boy Thursday. According to a Chicago police media statement, he is one of the offenders who:. carjacked a...
45-year-old man found shot and killed on South Side: CPD
A man was shot to death in a Back of the Yards. Chicago police said the 45-year-old man was discovered laying on the street with a gunshot wound to the front left side of the face in the near 45th and Paulina at about 1:40 a.m.
Man dies after being shot in the face on Southwest Side
CHICAGO — A 45-year-old man has died after he was found shot on the city’s Southwest Side. Police said officers responded to a shots fired call around 1:40 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of West 45th Street. Upon arrival, they discovered a man laying on the street with a gunshot wound to the front […]
Overnight burglars hit 4 stores at Far Northwest Side strip mall
The victims say it’s a huge loss.
Balloon release held for homeless man shot to death in East Chicago
No one is in custody.
Chicago police: 1 killed in hit-and-run on West Side
A 33-year-old man was fatally struck in a hit-and-run on the West Side Tuesday night, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 45, fatally shot in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Friday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Police responded to a call of shots fired around 1:42 a.m. and found the 45-year-old lying on the street with a gunshot wound to the face in the 1700 block of West 45th Street, officials said.
Stolen car backs into squad car in Avalon Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teenagers were seriously injured when a stolen car backed into a police vehicle Wednesday evening in the Avalon Park neighborhood.A stolen car backed into a police squad car in Avalon Park Wednesday night, leaving two teens injured.The Fire Department said the incident happened at 5:27 p.m.Police were trying to pull over a stolen vehicle near 79th Street and Avalon Avenue, when the driver of the stolen car reversed and hit the police car, according to police.A 15-year-old girl was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, while a 16-year-old boy was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. A 44-year-old man refused medical treatment, the Fire Department said.The two teens are considered offenders and were also taken into police custody, along with one other person, police said.No police officers were injured.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 61, stabbed in Little Village business
CHICAGO - A woman stabbed a 61-year-old victim inside a business in Little Village Thursday morning before fleeing. Police say the female victim was stabbed inside a business located in the 4300 block of West 26th Street around 7:20 a.m. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical...
cwbchicago.com
New details emerge as second man is charged with dumping guns during Near North Side SWAT incident
Chicago — New details emerged Thursday as a second man accused of being involved in a Chicago police SWAT incident at a Near North Side apartment building was held without bail on gun and stolen motor vehicle charges. Prosecutors say he and the previously charged man, Trevon Garland, were arrested together in an unrelated incident in October.
Smash and grab thieves burglarize Dunkin store on Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Dunkin Donuts store on the Northwest Side is cleaning Thursday morning after burglars broke in overnight.The burglars used a cinder block to smash the glass on the front door and get inside the Dunkin shop, located in the 7200 block of West Devon Avenue.The suspects jumped over the counter and emptied out the cash drawer.They also carried out the safe from the back room.The crime spree left the store covered in broken glass.We've reached out to Chicago police for more information about the burglars and what was taken from the store.
fox32chicago.com
4 businesses broken into overnight on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Several stores were broken into early Thursday in the O'Hare neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. A burglar alarm alerted Chicago police officers to four businesses that had shattered windows around 3 a.m. in the 5300 block of North Cumberland Avenue, officials said. Police conducted a search but were...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police seek driver suspected in South Side murder
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person and car believed to be responsible for a homicide that took place last month. The murder occurred in the 0-100 block of East Marquette Street on Dec. 10 around 4 a.m. You can submit information anonymously...
fox32chicago.com
Janelli Weaver: Chicago girl reported missing, police seek help
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old girl. Janelli Weaver was last seen in West Garfield Park, according to police. She's described as a Hispanic girl with black hair and brown eyes. She's just under 5-foot and weighs 110 pounds, police said. Weaver...
fox32chicago.com
Man wounded in Bolingbrook barbershop shooting, nearby schools were put on alert
WILL COUNTY - A man was shot Friday afternoon at a barbershop in southwest suburban Bolingbrook. Around 2:30 p.m., Bolingbrook police responded to a report of shots fired at Starz Cuttery located at 299 S. Schmidt Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered an adult male suffering from...
fox32chicago.com
CTA moves to rid 'ghost bus' problem
CHICAGO - CTA schedules are changing. The goal is to get rid of those so-called "ghost buses." A ghost bus is when buses appear to be arriving on time on the app, but never show up. The agency is changing the schedules for nearly half of its routes to better...
