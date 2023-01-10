CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teenagers were seriously injured when a stolen car backed into a police vehicle Wednesday evening in the Avalon Park neighborhood.A stolen car backed into a police squad car in Avalon Park Wednesday night, leaving two teens injured.The Fire Department said the incident happened at 5:27 p.m.Police were trying to pull over a stolen vehicle near 79th Street and Avalon Avenue, when the driver of the stolen car reversed and hit the police car, according to police.A 15-year-old girl was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, while a 16-year-old boy was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. A 44-year-old man refused medical treatment, the Fire Department said.The two teens are considered offenders and were also taken into police custody, along with one other person, police said.No police officers were injured.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO