ABQ police say they have suspect in political shooting case. Albuquerque police yesterday announced they have a suspect in custody and a firearm linked to one of the shootings at local elected officials’ homes and offices over the last month. Last week, Albuquerque police and the FBI detailed five shootings connected to Democratic local officials at news conference and urged anyone with information to call the police at (505) 242-COPS or Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP. Police yesterday also reported evidence of a sixth shooting dated to December at the home of state House Speaker-elect Javier Martinez, D-Albuquerque. Police Chief Harold Medina declined yesterday to reveal the suspect’s name or any other information, citing the ongoing investigation (although he confirmed the suspect is male). Medina said the suspect was in custody on unrelated charges, the nature of which he would not disclose. “This investigation still has a lot of sensitive areas to see which areas are related,” he said. “We will continue to move forward to see how we can link any of the incidents.” Mayor Tim Keller said while “we are unable to share a lot of details,” reporting a suspect is “important for our city, our elected officials and, frankly, for our democracy…we never want this to happen to anyone, but there is a difference when they are elected officials; these are people who participate in democracy, whether you agree with them or not…and those elected officials deserve to be able to do their jobs..without fear.”

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO