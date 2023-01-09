ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

KRQE News 13

Blessed and Beautiful hosts fundraiser for unsolved murders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Blessed and Beautiful has teamed up with Justice for Latisha to bring awareness to unsolved crimes against women in New Mexico. It’s been three years since Latisha Nieto had her life taken from her with the murder still unsolved. Justice for Latisha founder, Lisa...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
santafe.com

Make Your Land of Enchantment Bucket List

The term “bucket list” is used as an informal way to describe a list of things a person wants to accomplish before kicking said bucket. I much prefer the Merriam-Webster definition as it seems to add a little more tact to the endeavor. It says a bucket list is “a list of things that one has not done before but wants to do before dying.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque asks legislators for $50 million for housing in the city

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With a legislative session flush with funds on the horizon, Albuquerque is asking for $50 million to support housing in the state’s biggest city. In an announcement Wednesday, city leaders point to a “housing crisis” as evidence that the funds are needed. “We are facing a housing crisis that affects people from all […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

Poet Laureate Provides Safe Space for Writers

As New Mexico poet laureate, Lauren Camp aims to create connections with language. A DOZEN FACES CROWD THE FIRST ZOOM session of Lauren Camp’s writing workshop, From Wild Mind to Experience: Writing in All Directions. The newly appointed New Mexico poet laureate appears from her La Ciénega studio, south of Santa Fe, while most of her students, many over 60, are scattered across the United States.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

beWellnm provides low-cost insurance for all New Mexicans

BeWellnm provides low-cost insurance for all New …. beWellnm provides low-cost insurance for all New Mexicans. APD investigating 6th shooting targeting elected officials. APD investigating 6th shooting targeting elected officials. Park remembering Washington Middle School shooting …. Park remembering Washington Middle School shooting victim gains support. Hobbs man accused of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

PNM holding rapid hire event in Albuquerque

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM is hosting a rapid hiring event Friday, January 13 in Albuquerque. The event is being held at the CNM Workforce Training Center (5600 Eagle Rock Ave.) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PNM will be filling open customer service advisor positions. People attending the event are asked to dress professionally and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham proposes $750 tax rebate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The governor's budget is $9.4 billion and she wants $1 billion to go right back to New Mexicans. This is something House Republicans are on board with. “This is the taxpayers' money. Right? And I think taxpayers have and families have a better idea of how to spend that money than the government,” Rep. Jason Harper from Sandoval County said.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

ABQ Police: Suspect in Custody in Shootings Aimed at Dems

ABQ police say they have suspect in political shooting case. Albuquerque police yesterday announced they have a suspect in custody and a firearm linked to one of the shootings at local elected officials’ homes and offices over the last month. Last week, Albuquerque police and the FBI detailed five shootings connected to Democratic local officials at news conference and urged anyone with information to call the police at (505) 242-COPS or Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP. Police yesterday also reported evidence of a sixth shooting dated to December at the home of state House Speaker-elect Javier Martinez, D-Albuquerque. Police Chief Harold Medina declined yesterday to reveal the suspect’s name or any other information, citing the ongoing investigation (although he confirmed the suspect is male). Medina said the suspect was in custody on unrelated charges, the nature of which he would not disclose. “This investigation still has a lot of sensitive areas to see which areas are related,” he said. “We will continue to move forward to see how we can link any of the incidents.” Mayor Tim Keller said while “we are unable to share a lot of details,” reporting a suspect is “important for our city, our elected officials and, frankly, for our democracy…we never want this to happen to anyone, but there is a difference when they are elected officials; these are people who participate in democracy, whether you agree with them or not…and those elected officials deserve to be able to do their jobs..without fear.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Governor fills vacancy on Sandoval County Commission

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the appointment of Joshua Jones to the Sandoval County Commission on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Jones fills a vacancy created by the resignation of former Commissioner F. Kenneth Eichwald, who was elected in November 2022 as Sandoval County Magistrate Court Judge. According to the governor’s office,...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
sandovalsignpost.com

Bernalillo site tapped for animal shelter

The much-anticipated plan to build an animal services complex to include a full-service shelter, veterinary clinic and training program has found a home in Bernalillo. The Sandoval County Commission last month took action to pursue a $2 million sale of 22.6 acres of vacant land south of the US 550 interchange.
BERNALILLO, NM
KRQE News 13

Mexican Grey Wolf detected in northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Mexican Grey Wolf has made quite the journey traveling more than 350 miles from her pack in Arizona. Most recently, she’s been tracked outside of Las Vegas, New Mexico. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the lone wolf is a one-year-old female who was born into the Mexican Grey Wolf […]
LAS VEGAS, NM

