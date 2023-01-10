Read full article on original website
The Judds’ Songs: 10 Essential Tracks From Their Influential Career
The Judds, comprised of the late Naomi Judd and her daughter, Wynonna Judd, were one of the most successful acts in country music history. They signed to RCA Records in 1983 and have released five studio albums, garnered 14 No. 1 hits and won five Grammy Awards and eight CMA Awards.
Remember Lisa Marie Presley’s Grand Ole Opry Debut?
For a year, Lisa Marie Presley flirted with country music audiences. She was promoting a new album in 2012 when she attended the CMA Awards and CMT Awards, and made her Grand Ole Opry debut. It's not clear if her performance on Aug. 21, 2012 was her only Opry performance....
William Lee Golden and the Goldens Deliver a Soothing Eagles Classic [Exclusive Premiere]
William Lee Golden says that the Eagles’ 1972 classic “Peaceful Easy Feeling” has always been part of the fabric of his life. “The Eagles music was transformative,” the legendary member of the Oak Ridge Boys says during an interview with Taste of Country. “It was country. It was pop. It was rock and roll. It was that California style that made an imprint on music and on American music that was so needed at the time.”
Dierks Bentley’s New Album ‘Gravel & Gold’ Features Collaborations With Billy Strings, Ashley McBryde
Dierks Bentley has revealed details of his upcoming tenth studio album, Gravel & Gold, which includes two intriguing collaborations. Out Feb. 24, the record's 14th and final track, "High Note," features bluegrass breakout Billy Strings. The pair are joined on the plucky ode to the "devil's lettuce" by Jerry Douglas on dobro, Sam Bush on mandolin, singer-songwriter and Bentley's newly-added touring band member Charlie Worsham on guitar, along with Bryan Sutton on banjo and guitar.
Megan Moroney’s Anonymous Love Interest Converts Her to ‘Tennessee Orange’ in New Music Video
Megan Moroney found viral fame on TikTok with her song "Tennessee Orange," and now, the singer is releasing a fitting music video to accompany it. The tune finds Moroney — a Georgia Bulldogs fan — temporarily converting to a University of Tennessee fan when she's around her new boyfriend. The song essentially takes the form of a phone call to her parents, in which she breaks the news that she's dating someone who is a fan of a rival team.
Jelly Roll Unfiltered: On Addiction, Parenting + Fame [Exclusive Interview]
Jelly Roll identifies as an active alcoholic, but Jason DeFord does not. Talking to Taste of Country, the "Son of a Sinner" singer got real about addiction, parenting, fame and the artists he'd love to hear next on country radio. Fans know Jelly Roll is Jason DeFord, a 38-year-old Nashville...
Luke Combs Teases a New Heartbreak Song, ‘Love You Anyway’ [Watch]
With a new album due out by the end of March, Luke Combs isn't wasting any time before introducing fans to new music: The singer shared an unreleased performance tease of a new song called "Love You Anyway" on his social media on Tuesday night (Jan. 10). The ballad describes...
Top 10 Judds Songs — The Best of Naomi and Wynonna Judd
One takeaway from this list of the Top 10 Judds Songs is that the Judds' recording career was short, but magical. The mother and daughter duo cut five studio albums and a Christmas album, but had unprecedented success on the radio between 1983 and 1990. Many deep cuts were considered...
Donice Morace Depicts Love Slipping Away in New ‘Goin’ Goin” Video [Exclusive Premiere]
Texas based neo-traditional country artist Donice Morace is exploring one of country music's most important themes in his new song and video, and he's letting Taste of Country readers see the clip first in this exclusive premiere. Morace's new video for "Goin' Goin'" depicts a once-happy love relationship that is...
Top 10 Trace Adkins Songs
Trace Adkins' biggest career hits have run the gamut of emotions: He's the man behind one of the saddest (and most controversial) war songs in country music, and he's also the one who brought the word "badonkadonk" into the genre's lexicon. Naturally, this countdown of the singer's 10 best tunes is a varied one.
Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck
Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
Remember When Garth Brooks Hit No. 1 With ‘Unanswered Prayers’?
Garth Brooks scored his fourth No. 1 single with "Unanswered Prayers," and it's a song that drew directly from his relationship with his wife. Brooks teamed with Pat Alger and Larry Bastian to co-write "Unanswered Prayers," which tells the story of a man who runs into an old flame at a high school football game that he is attending with his wife. Seeing her again makes him realize that his fond memory of her does not line up with reality, forcing him to see that he made the right choice when he had previously doubted it.
Classic Albums Revisited: How ‘Car Wheels on a Gravel Road’ Proved Lucinda Williams is Peerless
Car Wheels on a Gravel Road is undeniably Lucinda Williams' most celebrated album, and for good reason: It's the record that elevated her from relative obscurity and years of music industry hard luck and launched her into the realm of mainstream acclaim. It's also the record that showed the world Williams is peerless in her talent.
Dierks Bentley Rolls Out Plans for His 10th Studio Album, ‘Gravel & Gold’
Dierks Bentley has been teasing his next album for several months now, and on Thursday (Jan. 12), he finally laid out some concrete plans. Gravel & Gold — the 10th studio album of Bentley's career — will arrive on Feb. 24. It's no wonder that it took him...
Lauren Alaina’s Mom Opens Up About the Singer’s Years-Long Bulimia Battle
From her second-place American Idol finish to her 2022 induction into the Grand Ole Opry, Lauren Alaina has had no shortage of career highs — but there have also been some low moments, too. The singer has long been open about the battle with bulimia that nearly cost her her career, and in a new interview, Alaina's mom Kristy White shares her side of the difficult experience, too.
Top 10 Billy Strings Songs
Billy Strings is one of those once-in-a-generation artists who revitalize their genre with the scope of their talent and original perspective. While to some, it may have seemed like Strings appeared on the bluegrass scene suddenly, his connection to the genre was far from new. Strings began playing guitar at five years old, thanks to the influence of his father, Terry Barber. Strings learned the bluegrass songs that were the soundtrack to his rowdy family's life, along with metal and classic rock favorites.
Dustin Lynch Is Officially a Licensed Pilot: ‘To the Sky!’
Dustin Lynch is experiencing that "Blue in the Sky" from a new angle after obtaining his pilot's license. What started as a dream two years ago has become a reality for the country singer, who shared the news of his latest achievement on social media. "Starting this week off with...
Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne + More Line Up for Leslie Jordan Tribute Show
An all-star cast of musical and acting stars are booked to celebrate the life and career of Leslie Jordan at the Grand Ole Opry in February. Called Reportin' for Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan, the event will feature an evening of performances and storytelling dedicated to Jordan's lasting legacy.
Wynonna Judd Remembers Her Late Mother Naomi on Her Birthday
Wynonna Judd didn't forget her mama's birthday. Naomi Judd would have been 77 years old on Wednesday (Jan. 11), so her daughter shared a photo and a memory on Instagram. The picture finds Wynonna Judd standing over Naomi and next to sister Ashley Judd. "Our beautiful mother," she says in the caption of the black-and-white photo.
Little Big Town’s Best Live Shots [PICTURES]
Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook, known together as the country quartet Little Big Town, have been together since 1998. Their more than two decades of experience are filled with monumental moments. Little Big Town have released ten studio albums, several of which have been certified platinum...
