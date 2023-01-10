Judge Rejects Proud Boys’ Racial Bias Claims Over Diverse Jury, Notes Panel Isn’t ‘Bereft of White People’

Why would anyone in their right mind “express sympathy “ for traitors and insurrectionists like this group and their leader generalísimo frump?
Doesn’t the Prosecutor and Defense pick from a Jury Pool?? Don’t they get to disqualify up to 3 potential jurors?? They had their chance to make up the Jury now at the last minute they’re trying to claim malfeasances?? Delay and Distract as usual!!🇺🇸🇺🇸
A federal judge rejected an 11th hour claim by Proud Boys’ lawyers that prosecutors improperly discriminated against white jurors. The ruling, made by a Donald Trump appointee, will ensure that the jury panel will bear a greater resemblance to the diverse U.S. capital city. I love every second of it , they want to be oppressed so bad . 😂😂😂😂😂🤷🏾♀️🤷🏾♀️🤷🏾♀️🤷🏾♀️🤷🏾♀️🤷🏾♀️🤷🏾♀️🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
