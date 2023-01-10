ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Camden Chat

Orioles reach agreements with five of six arbitration-eligible players

The Orioles headed into Friday’s soft deadline for teams to reach agreements with their arbitration-eligible players for 2023 contracts with six salaries still to be resolved. They settled on contracts with five of them, including the outfield trio of Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins, and Anthony Santander. Only Austin Voth still has his contract unsettled.
The Spun

Look: Bengals Had Big Return At Practice On Thursday

Fresh off their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1980s, the Cincinnati Bengals hope that another drought of playoff defeats doesn't ensue as they take on the Baltimore Ravens this weekend. To that end, they're getting a big boost on offense. Bengals insider Jay Morrison of The Athletic noted ...
CINCINNATI, OH

