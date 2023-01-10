Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She wanted to immigrate to the U.S. to live with her daughter. She came to bury her instead
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Karen Rolle thought one of her children was joking when she found out her daughter was dead. “I didn’t believe it at the time,” she recalled, staring off into space. “I said to my girl, ‘Do not play with me.’”
fox35orlando.com
17 dogs surrendered from Orange County home looking for loving families
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Animal Services is calling on people who have a little extra room in their hearts and homes for help. The shelter says a few days ago, seventeen dogs were surrendered from a single household. Three have already found new homes, but the ones still left are fearful and unsocialized.
mynews13.com
New medical school opening in Brevard County in 2024
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Florida Tech will host Brevard County’s first four-year medical school to help combat the growing shortage of physicians in Florida. After the first class of 100 graduates in May 2028, they can look at possibly expanding class sizes. Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine opened in...
Three Florida Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin revealed 2023's worst U.S. cities for these pests.
mynews13.com
OPD investigating latest antisemitic incident at high school
ORLANDO, Fla. — An investigation is underway into who’s responsible for antisemitic graffiti at Dr. Philips High School. It’s just the latest of several similar acts across Central Florida, according to the Anti-Defamation League of Florida. On New Year’s Eve, antisemitic messages were found on the side...
mynews13.com
Mushroom farmer says business booming after studies of health benefits
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — ZephyrGills Farm is tucked in a quiet corner of Zephyrhills, with over a dozen types of mushrooms – most aimed at improving your health. “I think with the mushrooms is a dualistic thing. We’ve had the meat era, this is the mushroom era,” said farmer Eric Roman.
A 7,000 lb Orca Whale Washed Up On A Florida Shore & She Was Transported To SeaWorld (PHOTOS)
A massive orca whale washed up on a Florida shore on January 11. The female was found dead at the south end of Jungle Hut Beach in Flagler County, located on the Palm Coast. Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, as well as SeaWorld staff members, assisted the animal and transported her to Orlando.
bdmag.com
Landsea Homes Closes on 113 Homesites for a New Community in Orange County, Florida
New High Performance, Single-Family Homes Coming Soon to Apopka, Florida. Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it closed on 113 homesites for a new community in Apopka, Florida in Northwest Orange County. “We’re excited...
WESH
Dog in need of new home after nearly 100 days at Orange County shelter
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Bella is in need of a new home. All the adorable dogs and cats at Orange County Animal Services need a new home. But sadly, Bella has the dubious honor of being there the longest. WESH 2's Michelle Meredith hung out with Bella Thursday and...
mynews13.com
Stetson Mansion celebrates 'Christmas Spectacular!'
DELAND, Fla. — Step foot on to a property where one of the first luxury homes built during the 19th Century was built right here in Florida. The Stetson Mansion, vacation home and winter estate to famed hat maker and philanthropist John B. Stetson, is our destination in this week’s Florida on a Tankful.
click orlando
Mystery patient arrives at Orlando hospital, deputies ask for help identifying him
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Health is asking the public’s assistance identifying a patient currently at Orlando Regional Medical Center. Hospital officials said the patient was struck by a vehicle in a crash on Dec. 31 at 6:20 p.m. in the Colonial and Dorchester area and was transported to the hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue.
DeSantis holds news conference with Florida’s Surgeon General in The Villages
THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Thursday in The Villages. The governor spoke after 10 a.m. from the Eisenhower Regional Recreation Center on Buena Vista Boulevard. DeSantis was joined by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. Channel 9 will have a crew at the...
mynews13.com
Classes halted by 'Stop Woke Act' back at UCF
ORLANDO, Fla-- On Thursday a federal judge ruled in favor of Gov. Ron DeSantis and against a group of educators and students that had accused the administration of ignoring a court injunction, against certain aspects of the so-called "Stop Woke Act," which restricts the teaching of certain race-related concepts. What...
click orlando
Ghost Rainbow spotted in Central Florida
When most people think of rainbows they think of colorful displays in the sky, but people in Brevard County were recently treated to a different kind of weather phenomenon. The National Weather Service said a white arc was on full display in Viera. The agency shared the image on Twitter.
Park in Florida Lets Guests View Hundreds of Manatees Up Close
Why not spend the day with sea cows?
theapopkavoice.com
Applications open for 2023 Summer Youth Program through CareerSource Central Florida
Ring, Ring! The school bell marks the beginning of summer break for thousands of Central Florida high school students. Parents are under pressure to find activities to keep their children busy during the break and are in need of more ideas. This year, CareerSource Central Florida’s (CSCF) Summer Youth program is giving parents and students a head start by opening applications to the program in January!
click orlando
Child, crossing guard hurt in crash near Orlando school
ORLANDO, Fla. – A child and a crossing guard were taken to the hospital after a crash near the Academic Center for Excellence in Orlando on Thursday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said a vehicle hit the pair at the intersection of Parramore Avenue and Livingston Street....
Florida man buys $4.9M mansion using funds from PPP loan scheme, Attorney’s Office says
A Florida man who was caught using fraudulently obtained Paycheck Protection Program funds to buy several cars and a $4.9 million mansion in Seminole County learned his sentence, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
WESH
Florida I-4 expansion projects underway
It doesn't have to be rush hour for Interstate 4 near the attractions and west of Disney to be chocked with traffic. Now, we're learning the state may be considering a big change to the way it plans to expand the I-4 express toll lanes. Drivers along I-4 are seeing...
Amtrak passengers stuck on train to Florida for nearly 37 hours
Over 500 passengers traveling aboard an Amtrak train from Virginia to Florida were forced to wait nearly 30 hours after their train took a detour around an accident on the tracks Monday.
