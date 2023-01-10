ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

17 dogs surrendered from Orange County home looking for loving families

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Animal Services is calling on people who have a little extra room in their hearts and homes for help. The shelter says a few days ago, seventeen dogs were surrendered from a single household. Three have already found new homes, but the ones still left are fearful and unsocialized.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

New medical school opening in Brevard County in 2024

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Florida Tech will host Brevard County’s first four-year medical school to help combat the growing shortage of physicians in Florida. After the first class of 100 graduates in May 2028, they can look at possibly expanding class sizes. Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine opened in...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

OPD investigating latest antisemitic incident at high school

ORLANDO, Fla. — An investigation is underway into who’s responsible for antisemitic graffiti at Dr. Philips High School. It’s just the latest of several similar acts across Central Florida, according to the Anti-Defamation League of Florida. On New Year’s Eve, antisemitic messages were found on the side...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Stetson Mansion celebrates 'Christmas Spectacular!'

DELAND, Fla. — Step foot on to a property where one of the first luxury homes built during the 19th Century was built right here in Florida. The Stetson Mansion, vacation home and winter estate to famed hat maker and philanthropist John B. Stetson, is our destination in this week’s Florida on a Tankful.
DELAND, FL
mynews13.com

Classes halted by 'Stop Woke Act' back at UCF

ORLANDO, Fla-- On Thursday a federal judge ruled in favor of Gov. Ron DeSantis and against a group of educators and students that had accused the administration of ignoring a court injunction, against certain aspects of the so-called "Stop Woke Act," which restricts the teaching of certain race-related concepts. What...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Ghost Rainbow spotted in Central Florida

When most people think of rainbows they think of colorful displays in the sky, but people in Brevard County were recently treated to a different kind of weather phenomenon. The National Weather Service said a white arc was on full display in Viera. The agency shared the image on Twitter.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Applications open for 2023 Summer Youth Program through CareerSource Central Florida

Ring, Ring! The school bell marks the beginning of summer break for thousands of Central Florida high school students. Parents are under pressure to find activities to keep their children busy during the break and are in need of more ideas. This year, CareerSource Central Florida’s (CSCF) Summer Youth program is giving parents and students a head start by opening applications to the program in January!
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Child, crossing guard hurt in crash near Orlando school

ORLANDO, Fla. – A child and a crossing guard were taken to the hospital after a crash near the Academic Center for Excellence in Orlando on Thursday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said a vehicle hit the pair at the intersection of Parramore Avenue and Livingston Street....
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Florida I-4 expansion projects underway

It doesn't have to be rush hour for Interstate 4 near the attractions and west of Disney to be chocked with traffic. Now, we're learning the state may be considering a big change to the way it plans to expand the I-4 express toll lanes. Drivers along I-4 are seeing...
FLORIDA STATE

