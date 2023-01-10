Police say the woman attempted to pass another vehicle at high speed when she lost control of the car and crashed. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read full article on original website
Windy Tuck
3d ago
Why exactly were these children in a car at 2:44am instead of bed? Don't they go to school? Unless you were on your way to the hospital for an emergency or just got off work, there's no reason a mother should even be out at that time. Parents need to start actually being parents these days.
Where's Jackie
3d ago
If they aren't killing each other with guns, it's vehicles. Kilwaukee has a huge culture problem.
CBS 58
MPD: 2 men shot while traveling in vehicle near 33rd and Townsend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two young people were shot near 33rd and Townsend on Friday, Jan. 13. Police say it happened around 3 p.m. According to police, two Milwaukee men, ages 19 and 20, were traveling in a vehicle when shots were fired and they were subsequently struck. They arrived...
WSAW
Suspects in Milwaukee shooting, stolen vehicle pursuit arrested in Wood County
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people accused of leading police on a pursuit with a stolen vehicle in Milwaukee have been arrested in Wood County. Investigators said on Jan. 6, Milwaukee Police were involved in a vehicle pursuit. During the pursuit, the suspect began shooting at officers. Milwaukee Police ended the pursuit and began an investigation to determine the suspects.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing Cudahy woman found safe; last seen at St. Luke's South Shore Hospital
CUDAHY, Wis. - The Cudahy Police Department say Lisa Hurt, a woman reported critically, has been found safe. There was concern after Lisa was last seen Thursday, Jan. 12 after she was discharged from St. Luke's South Shore Hospital. Lisa was sent by private ambulance to St. Luke's South Shore...
wlip.com
Police Arrest Man After Battery Call; Chase
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A 32 year old Kenosha man was arrested after he allegedly fled from police early yesterday. Police responded to the 54-hundred block of 60th Street just after midnight for reports of a battery. Isaiah Varnell is said to have fled from the residence before he crashed on...
WISN
Oak Creek police warn of burglars posing as tree trimmers
Thursday afternoon, an Oak Creek resident who did not want to be identified, told 12 News Friday she was flat-out scammed. "I should have been more aware of it because hearing about all these scams going on. Usually, I do not open the door when there's a strange car in my driveway. I just don't open it, but I did, I did," the resident said.
WISN
Fire department believes south side fire was set on purpose; man's body found next day
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department believes a fire near Layton Boulevard and Greenfield Avenue last Tuesday was set on purpose. The next day, workers found the body of 70-year-old Grant Forbes while cleaning out the garage. Firefighters said the garage was filled with items wall to wall. According...
CBS 58
88-year-old man killed in Washington County crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities say an 88-year-old man has died following a motor vehicle crash Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the Town of Erin. Deputies responded to the intersection of Cty Tk K and Donegal Road around 5:30 p.m. An investigation indicated that a vehicle operated by a...
wlip.com
Man Arrested After Being Clocked Driving at 100 MPH
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–An Illinois man was arrested last night for driving more than 100 miles per hour before he came to a stop from a damaged tire. It happened around 10 PM near Sheridan Road and 104th Street in Pleasant Prairie. According to scanner reports, police initiated a...
14-year-old girl shot in the head several times after she reportedly broke up with boyfriend
RACINE, Wis. (TCD) -- A teenager reportedly shot his 14-year-old girlfriend in the head several times because he was allegedly angry she broke up with him and posted on social media. According to the Racine Police Department, on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 11:42 a.m., officers responded to 21st Street and...
WISN
Milwaukee police: 1,600 guns stolen from cars in past two years
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Department is warning car owners to park in secure areas and to leave their firearms at home. Thursday, Milwaukee police Chief Jeffrey Norman said they've seen more thieves targeting cars for guns. "We've seen an increase of guns stolen from vehicles. This gives greater accessibility...
WISN
Muskego police searching for 16-year-old teen
MUSKEGO, Wis. — Muskego police are looking for 16-year-old Aunnie Way, last seen Jan. 11, 2023, near N 36th and W Loyd Street. According to Muskego police, on Wednesday they received a call from Aunnie's father reporting she had taken his car without permission. Police say they found the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Marcellus Duckworth sentenced, 25 years prison for teen girl's death
Marcellus Duckworth sentenced, 25 years prison for teen girl's death. A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Marcellus Duckworth on Friday, Jan. 13 to 25 years in prison plus another 12 years of extended supervision. Duckworth is the Milwaukee man convicted in the shooting death of 15-year-old Gabby Landry near 65th and Thurston in Feb. 2022.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shawn Luckette guilty; fatal shooting of man near 44th and Fiebrantz
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Shawn Luckette guilty on Thursday, Jan. 12 in connection with the fatal shooting of a man near 44th and Fiebrantz in March 2022. Luckette faced a single charge of homicide by negligent operation of a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee...
WISN
Suspicious vehicle warning: Wauwatosa School District
The Wauwatosa School District sent a notice to the local school community regarding a suspicious vehicle near 116th and Gilbert Street. The Wauwatosa School District sent a notice to the local school community regarding a suspicious vehicle near 116th and Gilbert Street. The district says a middle school student was...
13-year-old arrested for burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa
A 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa on Wednesday.
Mother of 14-year-old Racine teen shot over a breakup speaks out
A walking miracle, that's what the mother of a 14-year-old girl is saying after her daughter survived being shot several times in the head by her teen boyfriend.
CBS 58
Police pursuit of reckless vehicle leads to 3 arrests in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An evening pursuit of a vehicle for reckless driving led to the arrest of three suspects and the recovery of a firearm and suspected narcotics. The Milwaukee Police Department began their pursuit of a reckless vehicle on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at around 9:21 p.m. It began at N. 49th and W. Chambers, ending when the fleeing vehicle struck a curb at S. 5th and W. Holt Ave.
WISN
'Violence can happen at any age': 14-year-old girl survives being shot multiple times
MILWAUKEE — Teen dating violence affects about 1.5 million young people in the United States every year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in 12 U.S. high school students experience physical dating violence. The issue is even more widespread when including emotional and verbal...
2 people killed in fiery wrong-way crash in Lake County identified
GURNEE, Ill. - The two people killed in a wrong-way crash in unincorporated Gurnee early Monday have been identified. The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the victims as 32-year-old Ronnie Goggans Jr. of Sterling Heights, Michigan (most recently of Grayslake) and 54-year-old Ricky Smallwood of Antioch (formerly of North Chicago).
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman's body found in burned car, family grieves a year later
MILWAUKEE - Monday, Jan. 9 marked one year since Jenna Reichartz, 21, was found dead inside a car after a crash near 76th and Green Tree. Reichartz's car caught on fire after the crash. Her body wasn't found until hours later by a worker at the tow lot. She was in the backseat.
