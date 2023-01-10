Read full article on original website
Rumford School's Determined Comeback from Devastating Roof DamageRachel PerkinsRumford, ME
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
Woman arrested for abandoning premature newborn in freezing New Hampshire woodsLive Action NewsManchester, NH
Alexandra Eckersley - ex Red Sox pitcher Dennis Eckersle, arrested for abandoning newborn in frigit New Hampshire WoodsMario DonevskiManchester, NH
MLB Hall of Famer's daughter faces felony charge after newborn found unclothed and freezing in woodsEdy ZooManchester, NH
nhbr.com
Medicaid expansion seen as an economic necessity
Amber MacQuarrie, a single mother of two from Dublin, was running an infant day care when she started experiencing extreme lung pain in 2018. After running tests, doctors concluded that the pain was caused by a cyst the size of a fist and she required heart surgery. When her daughter Olive became ill, she discovered that they both had Ehlers Danlos syndrome, a genetic condition. Her daughter went from being physically active to needing arm crutches to walk. And her son was diagnosed with ADHD.
nhbr.com
‘Uncertain’ agenda
The state budget is just one bill, and it hasn’t even been proposed yet, but already 824 would-be bills (known as legislative services requests) have been filed, and at least 313 of them could have some impact on New Hampshire businesses if they pass. Of course, that’s not to...
WMUR.com
Former leader of New Hampshire COVID-19 equity response team testifies against ‘divisive concepts’ law
CONCORD, N.H. — The doctor who led the state's COVID-19 equity response for disadvantaged communities is speaking out against a controversial state law. Dr. Trinidad Tellez, D-Manchester, is now a state representative from the Queen City. Tellez on Thursday testified in favor of legislation to repeal the so-called "divisive...
Democratic bill would guarantee 12 weeks paid family and medical leave to all Vermont workers
The proposal goes further than the voluntary program announced by Gov. Phil Scott last month. The governor has signaled that he would oppose any effort to fund a more expansive program through a payroll tax. Read the story on VTDigger here: Democratic bill would guarantee 12 weeks paid family and medical leave to all Vermont workers.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire tracks COVID-19 in wastewater from 14 communities
DURHAM, N.H. — A new project to help track COVID-19 in New Hampshire could help communities prepare for surges of the virus. The Department of Health and Human Services has begun publishing wastewater surveillance information on its COVID-19 dashboard. The state has been tracking wastewater in 14 communities since October.
WMUR.com
How much would the $1.35 billion Mega Millions winner take home in New Hampshire?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many are experiencing lottery fever, with one of the largest lottery jackpots in history up for grabs Friday night. Friday's Mega Millions drawing has a jackpot worth $1.35 billion. The cash option is $707.9 million. But how much, after taxes, would a Granite State jackpot winner take home?
nhbr.com
Six multifamily projects OKd for LIHTC, other funding
Financing for six multifamily housing developments in Concord, Hillsborough, Nashua and Rochester with a total of 341 units was approved in December by New Hampshire Housing. They are being funded through the allocation of Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, along with other federal and state funding. The projects are: Pembroke Road...
manchesterinklink.com
Governor Announces “No Safe Experience” PSA Campaign
Concord, NH – A new public awareness campaign is being built to alert individuals that there is no safe experience when consuming any drugs that have not been prescribed by a medical provider. At a press conference today, Governor Chris Sununu announced a new public awareness campaign titled “No Safe Experience” that will focus on this challenge by educating youth, young adults, and families of the dangers and prevalence of fentanyl in counterfeit pills and illicit drugs.
NHPR
NH hospitals sue to stop state from boarding psychiatric patients in their ERs
A group of New Hampshire hospitals is suing the state over its practice of boarding people who are held involuntarily due to a mental health crisis in emergency rooms for days or weeks until psychiatric beds are available. The 15 hospitals are seeking an order that would force the New...
The Most Family-Friendly Spot in New Hampshire is This Coastal City
New Hampshire's a great state to live in for a multitude of reasons. Recent studies have not only identified New Hampshire as one of the best states for raising children, but also among the safest states and best places to find a job. The Granite State also ranks pretty high when it comes to education as well.
nhbr.com
New Hampshire homes became even less affordable through 2022
While there are some signs of downward pressure on record-high prices, homes in New Hampshire were increasingly harder to afford through 2022. The so-called affordability index in the state’s four largest population counties started the year with higher affordability numbers than what they finished the year with, according to newly released data, leaving them almost a third less affordable in 2022 than they were in 2021.
Government Technology
New Hampshire Vote Tabulation Machine Failed in November Pilot
(TNS) — New ballot-counting devices tested in the Nov. 8 election broke down in one of the three small towns chosen for the pilot, Secretary of State David Scanlan said Monday. The machine was made by VotingWorks. It used open-source software rather than company-supplied software, which some advocates have...
nhbr.com
Housing concerns remain on New Hampshire Legislature’s front burner
There will ostensibly a big push for workforce housing this year in the NH Legislature. Senate and House Republican leadership have made it their top priority, with the speaker even setting up a temporary standing committee that will hold hearings on housing bills. But whether this will make a difference remains to be seen.
WMUR.com
Bill in New Hampshire State House would hike candidate filing fees 100 times for major races
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire candidates seeking higher office would need a big pile of cash to get their name on the ballot under a new bill at the State House. House Bill 116, a proposal from a group of Republican lawmakers, would hike filing fees for candidates for governor and U.S. Senate from $100 to $10,000 and the fee to file for Congress from $50 to $5,000.
nhbr.com
Clean Energy NH
Expand the Energy Circuit Rider program: This successful program helps communities to create energy resiliency, lower costs and comfort through weatherization, energy efficiency, and clean energy in communities. Elevate our communications: With powerful messaging, multiple channels and coordinated campaigns, CENH will celebrate successes, educate communities and policymakers, engage with businesses...
nhbr.com
Legal Briefs: News From Around NH
Pierce Atwood has announced that Ilan Barzilay and Gavin McCarthy have been selected as new practice leaders. Barzilay, an intellectual property practitioner, has been named chair of Pierce Atwood’s Patent Practice Group. He leads a team of attorneys that procures patents for clients ranging from technology startups and research institutions to established companies and multinational corporations.
nhbr.com
Five Guys warns Granite Staters’ Social Security data was accessed in data breach
Attorneys from the Five Guys fast food chain last month notified the New Hampshire attorney general’s office about a data breach that resulted in unauthorized access to personal information – including the Social Security numbers – of 22 New Hampshire residents who had been involved in the company’s employment process.
New Hampshire Crushes National Study of Best States to Raise a Family
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The best place to live is often in the eyes of the beholder. Some like mountains, ocean, heat, cold, city and busy, or town and quiet....
25 Things That Will Annoy Anyone From New Hampshire
People from the 603 are proud. I mean, "live free or die," is a serious motto that many passionately live by. I left Massachusetts for college and decided to stay in New Hampshire ever since. Never went back. I have come to terms with many things that, well, piss people...
