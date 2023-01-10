ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

nhbr.com

Medicaid expansion seen as an economic necessity

Amber MacQuarrie, a single mother of two from Dublin, was running an infant day care when she started experiencing extreme lung pain in 2018. After running tests, doctors concluded that the pain was caused by a cyst the size of a fist and she required heart surgery. When her daughter Olive became ill, she discovered that they both had Ehlers Danlos syndrome, a genetic condition. Her daughter went from being physically active to needing arm crutches to walk. And her son was diagnosed with ADHD.
DUBLIN, NH
nhbr.com

‘Uncertain’ agenda

The state budget is just one bill, and it hasn’t even been proposed yet, but already 824 would-be bills (known as legislative services requests) have been filed, and at least 313 of them could have some impact on New Hampshire businesses if they pass. Of course, that’s not to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire tracks COVID-19 in wastewater from 14 communities

DURHAM, N.H. — A new project to help track COVID-19 in New Hampshire could help communities prepare for surges of the virus. The Department of Health and Human Services has begun publishing wastewater surveillance information on its COVID-19 dashboard. The state has been tracking wastewater in 14 communities since October.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
nhbr.com

Six multifamily projects OKd for LIHTC, other funding

Financing for six multifamily housing developments in Concord, Hillsborough, Nashua and Rochester with a total of 341 units was approved in December by New Hampshire Housing. They are being funded through the allocation of Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, along with other federal and state funding. The projects are: Pembroke Road...
NASHUA, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Governor Announces “No Safe Experience” PSA Campaign

Concord, NH – A new public awareness campaign is being built to alert individuals that there is no safe experience when consuming any drugs that have not been prescribed by a medical provider. At a press conference today, Governor Chris Sununu announced a new public awareness campaign titled “No Safe Experience” that will focus on this challenge by educating youth, young adults, and families of the dangers and prevalence of fentanyl in counterfeit pills and illicit drugs.
nhbr.com

New Hampshire homes became even less affordable through 2022

While there are some signs of downward pressure on record-high prices, homes in New Hampshire were increasingly harder to afford through 2022. The so-called affordability index in the state’s four largest population counties started the year with higher affordability numbers than what they finished the year with, according to newly released data, leaving them almost a third less affordable in 2022 than they were in 2021.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
Government Technology

New Hampshire Vote Tabulation Machine Failed in November Pilot

(TNS) — New ballot-counting devices tested in the Nov. 8 election broke down in one of the three small towns chosen for the pilot, Secretary of State David Scanlan said Monday. The machine was made by VotingWorks. It used open-source software rather than company-supplied software, which some advocates have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nhbr.com

Housing concerns remain on New Hampshire Legislature’s front burner

There will ostensibly a big push for workforce housing this year in the NH Legislature. Senate and House Republican leadership have made it their top priority, with the speaker even setting up a temporary standing committee that will hold hearings on housing bills. But whether this will make a difference remains to be seen.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Bill in New Hampshire State House would hike candidate filing fees 100 times for major races

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire candidates seeking higher office would need a big pile of cash to get their name on the ballot under a new bill at the State House. House Bill 116, a proposal from a group of Republican lawmakers, would hike filing fees for candidates for governor and U.S. Senate from $100 to $10,000 and the fee to file for Congress from $50 to $5,000.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
nhbr.com

Clean Energy NH

Expand the Energy Circuit Rider program: This successful program helps communities to create energy resiliency, lower costs and comfort through weatherization, energy efficiency, and clean energy in communities. Elevate our communications: With powerful messaging, multiple channels and coordinated campaigns, CENH will celebrate successes, educate communities and policymakers, engage with businesses...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
nhbr.com

Legal Briefs: News From Around NH

Pierce Atwood has announced that Ilan Barzilay and Gavin McCarthy have been selected as new practice leaders. Barzilay, an intellectual property practitioner, has been named chair of Pierce Atwood’s Patent Practice Group. He leads a team of attorneys that procures patents for clients ranging from technology startups and research institutions to established companies and multinational corporations.

