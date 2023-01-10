Amber MacQuarrie, a single mother of two from Dublin, was running an infant day care when she started experiencing extreme lung pain in 2018. After running tests, doctors concluded that the pain was caused by a cyst the size of a fist and she required heart surgery. When her daughter Olive became ill, she discovered that they both had Ehlers Danlos syndrome, a genetic condition. Her daughter went from being physically active to needing arm crutches to walk. And her son was diagnosed with ADHD.

DUBLIN, NH ・ 11 HOURS AGO