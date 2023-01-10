Read full article on original website
Lassen Family Services Honors ‘Officer of the Year’ Cameron Monahan
To celebrate National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on January 9th, and to show their gratitude to local law enforcement, the nice folks at Lassen Family Services put together a fantastic luncheon and honored Susanville Police Officer Cameron Monahan as their ‘Officer of the Year’ Monday at the Monticola Club.
Dispatches from the Lucky Land of Lassen
Happy Friday kids! It’s time for an official, federally sanctioned, three-day weekend! Thank goodness!. The Paraskevidekatriaphobia support group will be meeting today at 1:00p.m. It was a busy week in town and work took me to my first two events of the year, Lassen Family Services’ Law Enforcement Appreciation...
Lassen County 4H Ambassador’s Corner
Hello everyone! We held our first Bingo Night on December 27th. The entry fee was a canned food item to donate to local food banks. We collected and donated 190 cans to Lassen Family Services, Lassen Senior Services, and the Lassen High School Lender Locker. Ninety-two people attended and the...
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – January 13, 1946
The Fruit Growers Supply Company, starting January 17, went on a 48-hour week basis instead of the former 54 hours. The mill will work from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., six days a week, the change being due to winter conditions. In the six days ending January 12, the local...
Why We Love This Place Wednesday: Randy Cochran
This week, I want to write about someone that is so very precious to me, I believe as a community that we must protect him at all costs. He embodies all that is right with the world and is so incredibly wholesome that every time I see him, I just want to squeeze him and not let him go.
Washoe, Lyon, and Carson City Sheriff’s team up to rescue stuck off-roader
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe, Lyon, and Carson City Sheriff’s Offices teamed up Thursday when an off-road enthusiast became stuck in the mud. Washoe’s RAVEN Helicopter Search and Rescue Team also assisted in the rescue of the man, who became stuck south of Silver Springs. After he...
Eva May (Giraldo) Cramer – January 5, 2023
Eva May (Giraldo) Cramer was born in Susanville on October 17, 1923 and passed away peacefully on January 5, 2023. She married Leroy Cramer in 1945 wherethey lived together for over 60 years in Lassen County on the Cramer Ranch. While Leroy was a cattle rancher, Eva loved her sheep. It was not uncommon for her to have a baby bummer lamb in the house being bottle fed.
Elected Lassen County Officers Get Sworn-In at Oath of Office Ceremony
A short ceremony in the Lassen County Board of Supervisors’ chambers Tuesday made it official, as seven recently elected county officers were sworn-in by Lassen County Deputy Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, Michele Yderagga. The swearing-in, which was well-attended by family and friends of the officials despite the...
Morning Weather brought to you by Smith Properties January 13th
Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level 6000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 38 to 48. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Tonight:...
WCSD speaks on lack of delay or cancellation
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District released a statement on why they had no delays or cancellations despite the inclement weather Tuesday morning. “The safety of students and staff is our highest priority at Washoe County School District. We are not only committed to ensuring their safety when they are in our schools, but we also want to keep our students, staff members, and families safe when they are traveling to and from schools.
Omicron XBB.1.5 detected in Washoe County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 has now been detected in Washoe County. Health officer Kevin Dick says lab data from four weeks in December shows that the variant makes up nearly 1.5% of the cases sequenced. The health district will continue to monitor its presence in the area.
Motor Home and Garage Destroyed in Early Morning Plum Street Fire
Firefighters from the Susanville Fire Department, along with support from a host of local agencies, were dispatched to an early morning fire Wednesday that threatened surrounding homes and completely destroyed a garage and a motor home on Plum Street. At around 4:00a.m., according to details provided by the SFD, Engine...
Winter storm warning begins today lasts through holiday weekend
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning impacting Plumas and Sierra counties from 1 p.m. today through 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16. Periods of high wind, heavy rain and snow will impact the county. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 feet are expected at the highest elevations with wind gusts of up to 55 mph.
Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada
Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
State of emergency continues amid localized flooding
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Heavy rain battered Washoe County throughout Monday, leading to localized flooding. “The County in concert with the City of Reno both declared emergencies Friday,” said Kelly Echeverria, Washoe County Emergency Manager. Echeverria says the county wants people to take the storm warnings seriously and understand...
