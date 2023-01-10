Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KELOLAND TV
WilLiquors non-alcoholic cocktails for dry January
Have you jumped on the bandwagon for Dry January? Maybe you’re looking to get healthier, or just want to take a step back from the daily cocktail many of us have enjoyed over the holidays. Regardless of why, the how of Dry January can be hard to navigate, especially when you are in a group of people who are still enjoying cocktails.
KELOLAND TV
Skiing into an early weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KEO) — It’s an extra long weekend for students in the Sioux Falls School District. Not only are they off on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but there was also no class Friday. Skiers and snowboarders got an early start on the slopes...
KELOLAND TV
Pork snow? Factories make artificial snow in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The scene over downtown Sioux Falls was picturesque Friday morning as graceful snowflakes fell through a haze of fog, backlit by golden sunshine. The issue? No snow was forecasted. Rather than being the work of mother nature, the snow falling over Sioux Falls was...
KELOLAND TV
Will the fog bring a blizzard in 90 days?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s an old folk tale — winter fog means heavy snow or rain in 90 days. But is that true and what’s causing the fog anyway?. According to KELOLAND Meteorologist Meghan Chada, much of the fog we’ve seen of late has been formed due to excess moisture in the air.
KELOLAND TV
Warm Afternoon in KELOLAND: Storm Center PM Update — Friday, January 13
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While eastern KELOLAND is cold this afternoon, western South Dakota is making it up. Locations along I-29 struggled to reach the teens this afternoon, some even staying in the single digits. Western South Dakota and the Black Hills are easily in the 50s. Tonight...
KELOLAND TV
Valley Springs farm family receives ag recognition
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One local family is being recognized for their work in the agricultural industry. Jordan and Samantha Scott’s family were named the 2023 Farm Family of the Year by the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce for their outstanding work in farming and advocating for the agricultural industry throughout Sioux Falls and the state of South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at the next round of moisture
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are two areas where KELOLAND receives most of its moisture from. This would be the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean. As everyone knows, right now California is getting slammed by rain. There is a fine line between helpful amounts of rain and dangerous flood-causing rain.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Amazon Warehouse to host ribbon cutting ceremony
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives from the Sioux Falls Amazon Fulfillment Center are now ready to celebrate their opening with the community. The team has been ramping up operations, building its workforce, and stocking and distributing items for customers in South Dakota and beyond after opening in October 2022, their press release reads. Now, they are ready to celebrate their presence with the community with a “ribbon cutting” ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m.
KELOLAND TV
3rd annual Midwest Gender Identity Summit is Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday is the 3rd Annual Midwest Gender Identity Summit in Sioux Falls. It’s being put on by Sanford Health. The purpose of the event is to review the needs of transgender patients in healthcare. This includes communication, as well as physical and mental health needs.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls adds more than 3,300 apartments in 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls has released the final total for building permits in 2022, which came in just shy of two billion dollars. There are many major projects that helped the city reach $1.93 billion in building permits last year, but in tonight’s Your Money Matters, why new multi-housing projects stand out in a big way in 2022.
KELOLAND TV
Impacts of the last few snowfalls on the drought in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The question has been asked if the last few snow storms have been a drought buster. While it’s hard to tell at this point, we have a good idea if the snow has been helping any. The newest drought monitor is released on...
What Should Replace Sioux Falls’ Eastside Denny’s? And Why It Should It Be Runza
What Should Replace the Eastside Denny's? And Why It Should It Be Runza. Hey, did you know the Denny's on E 10th street closed recently? Yep, another victim of the fast-changing landscape of food service. It is sad, this was "my" Denny's. When my family first moved to Sioux Falls...
KELOLAND TV
City: SF grows to 208,884; many live in apartments
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The estimated population of Sioux Falls is nearly 210,000. The city said Thursday that an estimated 6,284 residents were added in 2022 for a new estimated population of 208,884. The growth is lower than the 2021 record of 6,750. The city continues to grow...
KELOLAND TV
Program helping families access affordable internet in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In 2021, the Federal Communications Commission launched the Affordable Connectivity Program to help American families access affordable broadband. Two years later enrollment numbers remain low across the country, including in South Dakota. “The enrollment rate for South Dakota is 11-percent,” South Dakota Voices for...
KELOLAND TV
Kids keep learning on day off from school
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A day off from school doesn’t mean students aren’t still learning. Not only are these two friends getting in a little bit of physical fitness, they’re also exercising their brains. “Me and Lila have been running around and doing the rock...
KELOLAND TV
Decreasing Winds for Tomorrow Afternoon: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, January 11
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been mostly quiet across KELOLAND for your Wednesday. Winds are stronger than they have been in the last few days. It has been a mix of sun, clouds, and even patchy fog this afternoon. Temperatures have reached into the 20s in eastern KELOLAND, and with 30s across the west. We could see fog returning and lasting into tomorrow.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND News: The early years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND TV is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. KELO signed on as South Dakota’s very first TV station on May 19th, 1953. We sat down with the man whose father started it all; the place we call KELOLAND. “It was interesting, I...
KELOLAND TV
Snow piles put squeeze on parking spots
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Customers might have to make a few extra passes through the parking lot before they can find an open stall at their favorite store or restaurant. Private snow removal companies are trying to get caught up clearing snow in lots across Sioux Falls. Businesses...
KELOLAND TV
Longtime KELOLAND journalist says goodbye
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News says farewell to an amazing photographer. Mike Simundson, or as we call him Rock, has been with KELOLAND Media Group for 36 years. During that time, he’s been a reporter, producer and photographer. Friday was his last day. One of the...
KELOLAND TV
FAA system outage; Medical marijuana ban proposed; COVID-19 case update
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know First@4. More than 1,000 flights nationwide were canceled on Wednesday with thousands more delayed following a system outage at the FAA. The Des Moines School District is dealing with its own network problems. There...
Comments / 0