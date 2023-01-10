Read full article on original website
Phyllis Katz
3d ago
It's a crazy, busy intersection and with the amount of traffic in this area in particular, it definitely needs a signal light. But that probably won't happen until there's one fatality or more. 😥
Traffic Alerts: January 13
One lane shut on Palm Beach Bouelvard at Ortiz Avenue in Fort Myers due to crash. Authorities are on scene. Avoid the area if possible. Major delays on I-75 NB at mile marker 113 in Naples due to crash. Expect delays. 6:54 A.M.
WINKNEWS.com
Teen hospitalized after Radio Road hit-and-run in Collier County
A teen was seriously injured in a Friday morning hit-and-run crash on Radio Road in Collier County. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old bicyclist from Naples was traveling east in the pedestrian crosswalk area located near the Mobil gas station at 5680 Radio Road when a vehicle struck him. He was transported to NCH North in serious condition.
Hit-and-run driver leaves bicyclist seriously injured in Collier County
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Crash investigators are looking for a driver who seriously injured a bicyclist Friday morning in Collier County. The 17-year-old from Naples was riding south within the marked crosswalk of eastbound Radio Road when the driver crashed into the right side of him, Florida Highway Patrol reported.
WINKNEWS.com
The City of Cape Coral begins work to clean up canals after Ian
Many are still working to clean up after Ian, but imagine you had to clean up 400 miles of canals. That’s what is happening in Cape Coral. The City of Cape Coral is cleaning up its canals. “I was like yay, finally,” said Lisa Murphy. Michael Murphy was...
WINKNEWS.com
One in custody after incident in Cape Coral leads to traffic mess on I-75, south of Alico Rd
A wild scene brought traffic on I-75, south of Alico Road in Lee County, to a halt on Wednesday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, LCSO and the Cape Coral Police Department worked on a joint investigation that shut down the interstate. Traffic was impacted in the southbound lanes of I-75, but it has since reopened.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County school bus driver caught on camera driving dangerously
A school bus driver got kicked off the job after a mom caught them, on camera, in the middle of two lanes. That mother exclusively told WINK News she saw kids inside the bus. She then followed the bus all the way from Palm Beach Boulevard to Orange River Elementary School.
82-year-old Hurricane Ian victim found dead in Fort Myers Beach more than 3 months after storm
The body of an 82-year-old Florida woman who went missing in September during Hurricane Ian was recovered Tuesday, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said. A contract debris removal company cleaning an area near Fort Myers Beach found the remains of Ilonka Knes "deep within the mangroves," Sheriff Carmine Marceno said at a news conference Thursday.
Duo caught on camera during attempted theft at Fort Myers Home Depot
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the pair who attempted to steal several items from a Fort Myers Home Depot. The man and woman both entered the store, located at 3402 Forum Boulevard, on Wednesday, January 4. They began selecting several items and placed them in the shopping cart.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral’s mayor has plans to fix a dangerous intersection
The intersection of Del Prado Boulevard and De Navarra Parkway in Cape Coral has become a nightmare for drivers and bikers who try to navigate it. People in Cape Coral want the intersection fixed as soon as possible. The mayor says he has plans to help everyone out. Many bravely...
Firefighters rescue dog after candle sparks North Fort Myers house fire
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A North Fort Myers home is a goner following a fire Wednesday night. Firefighters report renters left a candle lit inside the home on Sabal Springs Boulevard while they were out to dinner. Firefighters were able to save the couple’s dog while putting out the flames.
WINKNEWS.com
3 options remaining for new Fort Myers Police Department headquarters
The City of Fort Myers has narrowed down its list of possible locations for a new police department headquarters. No location has been finalized as of Friday, but the city has narrowed the field down to three locations. And the spots being considered aren’t too far from the current police headquarters.
Truck loses control before fiery overnight Estero crash
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– A truck veered off the road and crashed into trees on Three Oaks Parkway in Estero. Estero Fire Rescue said the truck lost control overnight. A fire started in the truck’s engine department, which firefighters were able to extinguish. One person was taken to the...
Parts of I-75 experiencing slow downs due to ongoing investigation
Parts of I-75 south of Alico Road are experiencing slow downs due to an ongoing investigation with Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Cape Coral Police Department
Cape Coral Centurylink customers still without internet since Hurricane Ian
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Some SE Cape Coral Centurylink customers still don’t have internet nearly four months after Hurricane Ian. Ana Maria Salcedo said the storm’s winds left cable lines running in between SE 22nd St and SE 22nd Terrace a tangled mess. Salcedo is supposed to...
WINKNEWS.com
Unidentified body found on missing Fort Myers Beach man’s sunken boat
On Friday, Lee County Sheriff’s Office dive teams found a sunken boat belonging to a missing man and a body onboard. The dive team located the sunken sailboat ‘Good Girl’ in Matanzas Pass and say they are actively recovering it. The sheriff’s office says a body was...
WINKNEWS.com
Search on for suspect in vehicle theft
Authorities are searching for a suspect in an auto theft that happened on Monday. The car, a 2005 Cadillac CTS Gold, was stolen from Palm Beach Boulevard. It was recovered on the same day near the area of Case lane and Bartholomew Drive in North Fort Myers at a dead-end road.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral suspect arrested after attempted armed robbery, I-75 chase
An armed Cape Coral man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police say he attempted to rob a bank and led law enforcement on a chase down I-75. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, 72-year-old Patrick Schroeder was arrested after officers responded to a call from the Bank of America at 2536 Skyline Blvd. at around 11:15 a.m. in reference to an alleged robbery.
NBC 2
Lehigh Acres ‘Hot Dog Guy’ back in business after thieves steal generator
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. –The Lehigh Acres ‘Hot Dog Guy’ is back in business after someone stole the generator that powers his hot dog cart. Kelvis Maiguel had no option other than to close up his roadside business, Ceberiano’s Hot Dogs and More, after he came to work one day and found the generator was gone.
City of Fort Myers detail demo plans and ownership of Fort Myers Yacht Basin
The city’s contractor Tetra Tech said most docks received moderate structural damage that can be repaired. While other areas like Dock A, they say would need to be completely demolished.
Shooting leaves two people hurt in Charlotte County
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at 2681 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte on Friday morning.
