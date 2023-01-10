ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

City of Salina: Culvert replacement project set for Winn Road

On Wednesday, Vogts-Parga Construction of Newton will begin replacing the culvert under Winn Road just south of Northwood Lane. Due to recent deterioration of the culvert, Winn Road over the culvert has been closed for about a year while City of Salina staff prepared the documents for a replacement project. In addition to the culvert replacement, the project includes removal and replacement of the pavement over the culvert, excavation and embankment around the culvert, and the possible replacement of a water line under the culvert.
SALINA, KS
City of Salina seeks volunteers for boards, committees

The City of Salina is currently accepting expression of interest forms for vacancies that currently or will soon exist on the following citizen boards, commissions and committees:. Accessibility Advisory Board. · Citizen-at-Large w/ a Disability. · Youth Member* #1. · Youth Member* #2. Animal Control Advisory &...
SALINA, KS
Smoky Hill River Festival volunteer opinions sought

To better understand the needs and preferences of festival volunteers, Salina Arts & Humanities is requesting responses to a short survey by potential, past, and current volunteers. “It has been over 10 years since we surveyed volunteers to understand their preferences. Volunteers are an integral part of the festival’s success....
SALINA, KS
Central Plains USD 112 votes to close Wilson High School

HOLYROOD — A vote that was cast in April 2022 was finalized Monday evening at the Central Plains Elementary School in Holyrood. The USD 112 Board of Education voted 5-2 to close Wilson High School at the close of the 2022-23 school year. The vote followed a two-hour public forum held at Wilson High School on Jan. 4, and came nearly three hours into Monday's board meeting.
WILSON, KS
City of Salina preparing for wintry mix

With weather forecasts expecting a wintry mix of light snow Wednesday evening moving through Thursday morning, the City of Salina will be pre-treating bridge decks and other elevated surfaces with rock salt to help prevent icing. The streets work group plans to have additional trucks ready on standby for emergency...
SALINA, KS
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 11

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, September Odessa Simplicity; 22; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Violation of...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
2 dead in multi-car crash on I-70 in Geary County

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people have been killed in a car crash involving multiple vehicles on I-70 in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C said that the crash occurred near Fort Riley and has shut down all westbound traffic on I-70. Delays are expected as first responders arrive to help those in […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Newton commission goes fore-ward with former golf course plat

NEWTON, Kan. — The Newton City Commission at their Jan. 10 meeting, approved the final plat for the redevelopment of the former Fox Ridge Golf Course. Last fall, the commission approved rezoning the property to multi-family residential (R-3) from the previous single-family (R-S) and commercial (C-2) zoning. Bryan Legaly...
NEWTON, KS
Traffic violation leads to arrest in north Salina

A traffic violation led to the arrest of a local man on requested drug charges and a requested firearms charge just before midnight Wednesday in north Salina. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Thursday that a K-9 officer, on patrol in the 1100 block of North 11th Street, saw a Ford Ranger pickup operating without its headlights on.
SALINA, KS
📷: Riley County Arrest Report January 12

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. COLTON BRIAN MAGNUSON, 32, Manhattan, Failure to appear x2; Bond $10,500. JAHKEE LEE OATES, 27, Fort Riley, Failure to appear; Bond $500. KYLER...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JCFD reports a house fire

Junction City fire fighters responded to a house fire at 211 E. 5th Street Tuesday night. There was one occupant but there were not any injuries. The cause of the blaze is undetermined at this time. The damage was placed at $5,000. According to the Fire Department a combination room - back porch area burned.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
