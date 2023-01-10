Read full article on original website
Tips Sought in Shooting Case
The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips in a case in which multiple road signs were shot. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week. According to the agency, in the overnight hours of December 8th and December 9th in approximately the 6000 Blk of W Crawford Street unknown suspect(s) shot at multiple road signs with a firearm.
📷: Riley County Arrest Report January 12
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. COLTON BRIAN MAGNUSON, 32, Manhattan, Failure to appear x2; Bond $10,500. JAHKEE LEE OATES, 27, Fort Riley, Failure to appear; Bond $500. KYLER...
Salina Man Facing 4th DUI Charge
A Salina man who gave police a fake name during a traffic stop was taken into custody Wednesday morning for suspected DUI. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer working a school zone on West Republic noticed an SUV with an expired plate drive past and pulled him over.
6 Most Wanted Arrests
A new larger list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online over the weekend, and already a half-dozen of them have been caught. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrests include:. Katie Jane Bailey-Rios. Andre Javon McMiller. Michelle Renee Rutz. Shawn Dean Vermillion. Briana Kelly Watkins.
Copper Spools Stolen
Police are investigating a theft case after a couple of Salina businesses were hit. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on two occasions – someone cut the fence on the lot at Border States Industries located at 1320 Armory Road and stole three spools of copper wire. Loss and damage is listed at $1,720.
Alpacas shot in Marion County
Police are asking for your help after a cruel and bizarre crime at a rural Kansas farm. Farmer Jeff Methven says at some point Sunday night, someone shot seven of his alpacas in Marion County, killing five of them. FOX Kansas News reporter Eli Higgins shares how the story gets...
City of Salina, Saline County, library closed for MLK holiday Monday
The upcoming Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday brings with it local government closings. City of Salina and Saline County offices and facilities will be closed Monday in observance of the holiday. They will resume regular hours on Tuesday. There also will be no Salina City Commission meeting on Monday.
Russell Police Department locates alleged shooting suspect
The Russell Police Department was looking for an alleged shooting suspect who is said to be "armed and dangerous." He has since been located.
Soil Health U is coming to Salina Jan. 18-19
High Plains Journal's Soil Health U is scheduled for Jan. 18-19 in Salina's Tony's Pizza Events Center, 800 The Midway.
Public library in Junction City will be closed Monday
Dorothy Bramlage Public Library in Junction City will not be open Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The library will also close at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 in order to host the Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours.
2 Kansas women dead in head-on crash
Two women were killed in a crash involving two cars on Interstate 70 in Geary County.
Salina Rescue Mission: People without homes find community
Mike Smith, 62, was born and raised in Salina. After graduating high school from Salina Central, he served in the Army National Guard. And when his contract with the Army was fulfilled, he went to work as a laborer building retaining walls in Nebraska. "I was raised knowing that after...
Gypsum woman faces multiple requested charges after Sunday incident
GYPSUM - A Gypsum woman was arrested early Sunday morning after she allegedly kicked two deputies and struck two other people. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies were dispatched to the mobile home park at 304 Adams Street in Gypsum at 1 a.m. Sunday for the report of a disturbance. A woman at the mobile home park, who was identified as Keirghan Scott, 23, of Gypsum, allegedly had an issue with a 21-year-old man there and went next door and began drinking at the neighbor's residence.
Two Hurt in Crash Near Salina
A two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon west of Salina sent two people to the hospital. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck was on Halstead Road at the intersection with K 140 Highway stopped at a stop sign. The truck pulled onto K 140 Highway into the path of a 2007 Mustang and was hit.
2 ID’d in wrong-way car crash
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people who died during a car crash in Geary County have been identified by law enforcement. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that Kelly Clements, 32, of Fort Riley and Donna May, 72, of Milford, died during a wreck on I-70 involving multiple vehicles. Shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. […]
Sheriff's Office identifies body found in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities have identified the body of a man found in Hutchinson. The Reno County Sheriff's Office say they body found on the western edge of Hutchinson has been identified as 67-year-old missing person Leonard Anthony Williams. He had been missing since October 9 at around 9 p.m.
Smoky Hill River Festival volunteer opinions sought
To better understand the needs and preferences of festival volunteers, Salina Arts & Humanities is requesting responses to a short survey by potential, past, and current volunteers. “It has been over 10 years since we surveyed volunteers to understand their preferences. Volunteers are an integral part of the festival’s success....
City of Salina: Culvert replacement project set for Winn Road
On Wednesday, Vogts-Parga Construction of Newton will begin replacing the culvert under Winn Road just south of Northwood Lane. Due to recent deterioration of the culvert, Winn Road over the culvert has been closed for about a year while City of Salina staff prepared the documents for a replacement project. In addition to the culvert replacement, the project includes removal and replacement of the pavement over the culvert, excavation and embankment around the culvert, and the possible replacement of a water line under the culvert.
Dr. Todd Frieze Joins Konza Prairie Community Health Center
(Junction City, KS) – Todd Frieze, MD has joined the healthcare team at Konza Prairie Community Health Center. Dr. Frieze is seeing patients at the Konza clinic in Junction City; he will also see patients two full days per week at the Chapman, Kansas clinic. Current patients of Dr....
City of Salina seeks volunteers for boards, committees
The City of Salina is currently accepting expression of interest forms for vacancies that currently or will soon exist on the following citizen boards, commissions and committees:. Accessibility Advisory Board. · Citizen-at-Large w/ a Disability. · Youth Member* #1. · Youth Member* #2. Animal Control Advisory &...
