On Wednesday, Vogts-Parga Construction of Newton will begin replacing the culvert under Winn Road just south of Northwood Lane. Due to recent deterioration of the culvert, Winn Road over the culvert has been closed for about a year while City of Salina staff prepared the documents for a replacement project. In addition to the culvert replacement, the project includes removal and replacement of the pavement over the culvert, excavation and embankment around the culvert, and the possible replacement of a water line under the culvert.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO