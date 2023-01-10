Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Lightyear's Biggest Twist Had to Change Because of Another Movie
As Pixar fans will recall, Toy Story 2 pretty clearly established that the evil Emperor Zurg was none other than Buzz Lightyear's father. At the time this gag was mostly just a Star Wars reference, and not one that should have been taken super seriously in terms of canon. So when a trailer for last summer's Lightyear movie confirmed that Zurg would appear in the upcoming movie, fans braced for the return of that familiar reveal, only to see that the movie was counting on you thinking that and then pulled the rug out from under you.
ComicBook
Original Scream Writer Says Sixth Film Is a "Huge, Fresh Reinvention"
The upcoming Scream VI will continue the journeys of various characters from the franchise, but writer of the original Scream Kevin Williamson recently teased that the new sequel will bring entirely new things to the table that make it feel like a "huge, fresh reinvention." The events of the previous film saw the narrative pivot from focusing on Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott to Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega's Sam and Tara Carpenter, with this upcoming adventure continuing to keep them at the center of the story, while also shifting the locale from the suburbs to New York City. Scream VI lands in theaters on March 10th.
ComicBook
M3GAN 2: Jason Blum Broke "Cardinal Rule" About Sequels for New Movie
The latest film from Blumhouse Productions, M3GAN, opened strong at the box office last weekend, which sparked reports that a sequel was already in development. Producer Jason Blum recently recalled how his attitude about the film ahead of its release went against one of the "cardinal rules" he normally has about his films, which is that he was teasing a potential sequel ahead of the first film's release, whereas with his other projects, he will wait to see how they perform before weighing in on such opportunities. Stay tuned for details on the development of a sequel to M3GAN, which is in theaters now.
ComicBook
Don Cheadle Reveals Why He Almost Walked Out of Filming Funny or Die's Captain Planet Parody
Though best known for his roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Ocean's movies, and more, some are still thinking about that one time Don Cheadle played Captain Planet in a Funny or Die movie. Speaking during one of GQ's trademark "Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters" videos, Cheadle was asked about the parody video, revealing it came about while he was filming another video for Funny or Die that he conceived of while filming one of the Ocean's movies. While waiting to shoot the Captain Planet sketch came up, Cheadle agreed to be in it until he saw a photo of what the animated character looks like.
ComicBook
Val Kilmer Came Up With Top Gun Maverick's Most Emotional Storyline
Top Gun: Maverick's big Iceman moment came from Val Kilmer himself. The sequel's director Joseph Kosinski sat down with Deadline to share all kinds of behind-the-scenes stories from the film. In his comments, he pointed toward the first time that Kilmer walked into that room. The filmmaker could immediately feel the bond between he and Tom Cruise. As they shared stories about the old days, the actor said that they should have Iceman be sick like he was. Kosinski called that a true gift because he didn't have to do volunteer that idea up. From there, the creative team was able to weave one of the most emotional moments from the entire film. People seemed to agree as the tender interaction between two friends comes up a lot in the discussion around Maverick. Read what he had to say down below.
ComicBook
Eddie Murphy Warns to "Keep Will Smith's Wife Name Out Your F—in' Mouth" in Epic Golden Globes Speech
Ahead of the 80th Golden Globes tonight there were two awards that we already knew would be handed out, that Ryan Murphy would be winning The Carol Burnett Award and that Eddie Murphy would take home The Cecil B. DeMille Award. When the Saturday Night Live legend and Academy Award nominee went up to accept his award, given for "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment," he thanked countless collaborators and peers but concluded it with what he called three pieces of advice. In classic comedy fashion Murphy ended with a joke, one aimed directly at Will Smith and his infamous Oscar slap.
ComicBook
Jerrod Carmichael Slams Golden Globes' Racism in Opening Monologue for Awards Show
Following many years of intense scrutiny due to allegations of racism and ethical misconduct, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association brought back the Golden Globe awards. The mysterious group was the subject of countless negative press due to their potentially unethical practices and the fact that their membership was, in simple terms, not diverse in the slightest. Despite losing their spot on television last year and seeing them pushed aside by the likes of Netflix, NBC, and more, they're back, but not without the host making sure to remind everyone what happened. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael took the stage at the event and immediately addressed it head on.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Defiant Series First Look Released
IDW Publishing has released the first look at Star Trek: Defiant, the upcoming darker, edgier Star Trek series with an unusual crew. IDW Publishing announced Star Trek: Defiant at New York Comic Con with Christopher Cantwell writing the series and Angel Unzueta providing the artwork. The series spins out of the flagship Star Trek series, with Worf stealing the USS Defiant (the ship from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) after a falling out with Capt. Benjamin Sisko during his mission aboard the USS Theseus. Worf's hand-picked crew for this mission includes B'Elanna Torres, Spock, Ro Laren, and Lore. Torres' involvement is particularly interesting since her husband, Tom Paris, is aboard the Theseus.
ComicBook
Sarah Michelle Gellar's Wolf Pack Trailer Released by Paramount+
It's a new year, and there are a lot of new shows to look forward to. During San Diego Comic-Con last year, it was announced that Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar had been cast in Wolf Pack, Paramount+'s Teen Wolf spinoff series. Since the announcement, fans have gotten a glimpse of Gellar in the series and Paramount+ recently released a sneak peek. Now, the official trailer for the new show is finally here.
ComicBook
Skinamarink Ending Explained: What Is the New Horror Movie About?
The trailer for the horror film Skinamarink, out now in select theaters before it premieres on Shudder later this year, teases an entirely confounding and surreal experience. Details about the film's actual narrative are few and far between, as synopses merely claim that the film focuses on two children who wake up in the middle of the night with their parents and their home's doors and windows mysteriously having vanished, with the film itself being just as perplexing and bizarre as that description implies. Whether you're intrigued by the film or have seen it and hope for more answers, you might be surprised by what the entire experience is really about.
ComicBook
Texas Chain Saw Massacre Narrator Confirms He Got Paid in Weed
The original The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has become one of the most iconic films in horror history, but it was a project that barely managed to come to life, with narrator of the opening prologue John Larroquette confirming that director Tobe Hooper managed to save a few bucks by paying the actor in weed instead of cash. In the almost 50 years since the film was unleashed, countless rumors and reports about the filming experience on the seminal film have circulated, some of which have been refuted and others of which have been debunked, but with Hooper himself and other members of the cast and crew passing away over the years, some of the anecdotes have been harder to clarify.
ComicBook
Michelle Yeoh Threatens to Beat Up Golden Globes Producers in Winning Speech for Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Golden Globes this year kicked off with a direct acknowledgement by host Jerrod Carmichael about the controversies surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Another quickly forming theme though is performers that would not be silenced by the show's attempts to "play them off" if their acceptance speeches were running long. The Banshees of Inisherin star Colin Farrell started the trend by ignoring the music during his speech, but Everything Everywhere All At Once star Michelle Yeoh took it to the next level by threatening the person who decided to play the music. Yeoh had been awarded her Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award. Watch for yourself below.
ComicBook
Multiple WandaVision Actors Returning for Agatha: Coven of Chaos Spinoff
Marvel Studios is looking to start this year off with a bang with their Phase 5 slate and they will launch it with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. But that's just their film lineup. Marvel will also release a few Disney+ series like Secret Invasion, Loki Season 2 and possibly Echo. They're also had at work developing projects like Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart and even WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Agent of Chaos. The latter of which just began filming and has even revealed the lineup of directors, which includes Head Writer Jac Schaeffer. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a lot of the cast from WandaVision will return for the series including David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, and Kate Forbes.
ComicBook
The Batman: Matt Reeves Teases "Big Bat-Verse Plan"
The Bat-Verse begins with The Batman, filmmaker Matt Reeves' self-contained cinematic franchise separate from the DC Universe being built out by DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. With the DC duo charting a 10-year plan starting with a new and younger Superman, Reeves has his own new and younger Dark Knight in Robert Pattinson's Batman. As part of a multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, Reeves oversees the Bat-Verse: the director's term for the spinoff-spawning franchise that will expand with The Batman 2 and multiple live-action television series for HBO Max, including The Penguin and.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Gates McFadden on Crusher's Picard Return: "I Love Kicking Ass"
Gates McFadden is back, along with the rest of the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast, in Star Trek: Picard Season 3, and she's kicking ass as Dr. Beverly Crusher. McFadden played Crusher in six seasons of The Next Generation (she departed the show ahead of its second season, but returned in its third) and in the four movies that followed the series' finale. She, along with her other co-stars, participated in Star Trek: Picard Season 3's panel at the TCA 2023 Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California on Monday. Afterward, she spoke to The Wrap and revealed how she felt returning to the role in Next Generation's successor show.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Paramount+ Exec Offers Update on Michelle Yeoh's Spinoff Series
Michelle Yeoh had a big night at the Golden Globes on Tuesday, including threatening to beat up the pianist when they tried to play her off the stage, and it turns out her future in Star Trek is still in the works. Yeoh is attached to lead a Star Trek series about the clandestine organization Section 31, reprising her role as Phillipa Georgiou from Star Trek: Discovery. News The first news about the series broke in early 2019, and there were plans to film its pilot immediately after Discovery wrapped its third season. It proved poor timing since Discovery finished filming the season right as the world went into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. However, even as Yeoh's star continues to rise, Tanya Giles, Paramount Streaming's chief programming officer, tells TVLine at a Television Critics Association press tour that "conversations" are still happening about the series, confirming that it is "still in development."
ComicBook
Fear the Walking Dead Doing Time Jump for Final Season
The end of Fear the Walking Dead is about the future. The upcoming eighth and final season of the Walking Dead spin-off will be jumping years ahead in the timeline, according to a new synopsis revealed by network AMC, which announced the show's conclusion during the Television Critics Association winter press tour. When the series returns for its Season 8 premiere on May 14th, it will pick up where last year's Season 7 finale left off: with Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) en route to PADRE to rescue Morgan's abducted baby daughter, Mo (Avaya White).
ComicBook
Fast X Adds Young Actor as Vin Diesel's Son
This summer will see the launch of Fast X, the tenth main installment in the Fast & Furious franchise. With the release of the film's first trailer on the horizon, there's a lot of talk about who will or won't be a part of its ever-growing family — and now, we have our latest answer. On Friday, a report from Variety revealed that Cheaper by the Dozen star Leo Abelo Perry will be joining the cast of Fast X as an older version of Brian Marcos, the son of Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Elena Neves (Elsa Pataky). Brian first appeared in 2017's The Fate of the Furious as a baby who was kidnapped by Cipher (Charlize Theron), and later was raised by Dom and his stepmother, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) in F9: The Fast Saga.
Urinetown: The Musical review – less serious satire than gleeful homage powered by charm and chops
Urinetown, the 2001 three-time Tony award winning musical by Mark Hollmann and Greg Kotis, knows it’s a tough sell. It’s an all-singing, all-dancing world where a terrible drought has outlawed private toilets and a public health act forbids public urination. A private company operates the town’s only public amenities, charging exorbitant rates for the privilege to do one’s business. If the people can’t pay to pee, they’re killed by the police, who call it “being sent to Urinetown”. Citizens don’t know their fate if they fail to comply, though we find it out in the first scene.
ComicBook
John Williams Walks Back Retirement Claims
John Williams is one of the most famous composers of all time who has created some of the most beloved film scores in history. From Star Wars and Indiana Jones to Jurassic Park and Superman, it's hard to imagine a world without his iconic music. This year, fans are eager to see him return to Indiana Jones for the franchise's fifth installment, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and he previously hinted that the movie could be his last. The composer turns 91 next month, and he recently told the Associated Press that he could be moving towards just performing live instead of scoring massive blockbusters. However, Williams walked back on the claim this week when he was joined by longtime collaborator Steven Spielberg at the Writers Guild of America Theater in Beverly Hills for an event dedicated to their latest film, The Fabelmans.
Comments / 0