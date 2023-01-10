Read full article on original website
Kristina Yeh
3d ago
They posted this yesterday but with a different title. I can’t imagine how his parents and family r going through mentally especially his mom. I’ve been praying 🙏 4 him.
how to draw anime
3d ago
man the fact that they had to stop looking! praying for you to be found and warm little man!!
My Clallam County
Search continues for 5-year-old boy swept away by floodwaters in storm-hit California
(NEW YORK) — More than 100 National Guard troops are helping search for a young boy who was swept away by raging floodwaters in central California several days ago. The "first wave" of troops arrived on Wednesday "to assist with the search as conditions permit," according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, which is leading the efforts to find 5-year-old Kyle Doan. By Thursday, there were approximately 120 members of the California National Guard assisting with the massive search operations, in addition to the search and rescue teams and divers from the sheriff's offices of San Luis Obispo County, Santa Barbara County, Ventura County, Sacramento County, Santa Clara County, and Kern County.
'We haven't found him yet:' Dad has no closure on 5-year-old son washed away in California flood
PASO ROBLES, Calif. - In a tear-filled interview on Wednesday, Brian Doan of Paso Robles described both the pain and gratitude he's feeling two days after his 5-year-old son was washed away in raging California floodwaters when he and his mother were on their way to school. "We haven't found him yet," he said.
Mother of Four Tragically Falls Over 500-Feet at California’s Mt. Baldy
An experienced hiker and mother of four tragically passed away after she fell more than 500 feet at California’s Mt. Baldy. According to reports, Crystal Paula Gonzalez, also known to her family and friends as the “Hiking Queen,” was hiking the 10,000-foot mountain when she slid to her death. Before, she documented her process via Facebook, noting how dangerous the conditions were during her hike. In one clip, she showed her followers a sheet of ice barreled down the mountain, going right past her. As a result, she decided to go back down the mountain as conditions worsened.
Search for 5-year-old in California flood water turns up one Nike
PASO ROBLES, Calif. - It's been two days since a 5-year-old California boy was swept away by raging floodwaters but rescue crews intend to search again for him on Wednesday when the visibility and weather conditions will be better. Kyle Doan vanished Monday when he and his mother got stuck in floodwaters.
California tornado snaps trees with 90 mph winds
A tornado touched down in Milton, Calif. east of Stockton on Wednesday. Wind speeds reached 90 miles per hour, which was strong enough to break many trees.
19 Dead from California, Including Ukiah Woman Found in Submerged Car Near Forestville
The historic storms slamming much of California aren't letting up. At least 19 people have died, mostly from falling trees and vehicles being overwhelmed by floodwaters. A Ukiah woman was found dead in her vehicle on Wednesday morning by sheriff's rescue teams. She got trapped in a flooded area on Trenton-Healdsburg Road near Forestville on Tuesday morning. The woman, 43-year-old Daphne Fontino, called 911 to say her vehicle was filling up with water before the line went dead. Despite many attempts to get her back on the line, dispatchers were unable to reconnect. Officials say this is one of the deadliest disasters in the history of the state. About five million people were under flood watches on Wednesday as another atmospheric river is set to bring more rain in the coming days. Some areas have seen hurricane force winds with gusts up to 60-miles-per-hour.
Storms among the most deadly natural disasters in modern history of California
MATHER, Calif. - As the number evacuations in Monterey County grow because of the rising river, state and federal emergency officials are scrambling to help residents throughout storm-ravaged California. An average of about nine inches of rain has fallen in 18 days. "These storms continue to be dangerous," officials said.
CA: STORM: HUNDREDS OF LOST DOGS NEED HOMES
A California animal shelter says it is over capacity due to housing animals lost during the storms.
DEADLY STORMS POUND SOUTHEAST, MORE RAIN HEADED FOR CALIFORNIA (330pET)
Recovery and search efforts continued in the South Friday.
Threatening new record-breaking storms in California have been labelled a "extreme emergency."
( CNN ) - At least 18 people have lost their lives as a result of the unprecedented storms that have ravaged parts of California, turning whole communities into lakes and releasing sewage into floodwater. Additionally, additional information will be revealed later.
CA: BROTHER REMEMBERS 5YO SWEPT AWAY IN FLOODWATER
CALIFORNIA WINTER STORM RAIN FLOODING BOMB CYCLONE ATMOSPHERIC RIVER KYLE DOAN.
California Floods: New Update Released on 5-Year-Old Boy Swept Away
As California continues to get hammered with torrential rainfall and flooding, we have new updates about a five-year-old boy who was swept away by the raging floodwaters. According to reports from ABC13, emergency officials launched a seven-hour search immediately on Monday after the rough waters took the young boy. Sadly, the search was no avail, with authorities only finding the boy's shoe. Later, officials stopped the search as raging floodwaters became too intense for search and rescue divers.
California flooding: Search intensifies for Kyle Doan, missing boy swept away by rushing water
Authorities and family are holding out hope that 5-year-old Kyle Doan can be found after he was swept away by floodwaters as a powerful storm walloped California.
2 saved from top of truck amid flooding, heavy storms in the Bay Area
California has put all of these Swiftwater rescue teams on standby. Officials found two people standing on top of a gray pickup truck that was surrounded by rushing water. Their vehicle started getting filled with water that was flowing and ended up being in a riverbed. Oakland firefighters rolled out long ladders and ran support groups for safety, with one being used as a temporary bridge.
Police Identify Boy, 5, Who Was Swept Away in Calif. Flood as He and His Mom Headed to School
Kyle Doan's mother, a teacher at a local school, was saved by bystanders after her car got caught in rising flood waters but the 5-year-old was pulled out and downstream. A kindergartner who was swept away during a severe flood in California has been named as authorities resume their search. The 5-year-old has now been identified as Kyle Doan by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office. The child was riding in a vehicle with his mother on the way to school in San Miguel, California, when the car got caught in floodwaters.
California mostly out of 'extreme' drought category thanks to recent storms
LOS ANGELES - A parade of powerful winter storms with more rain on the way has pushed most of California out of the "extreme" drought category, according to the latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor. Released Thursday, the map shows most of California now categorized in the "moderate" drought category.
California storm death toll rises to 18 after body found in submerged car with more bad weather hitting state in days
AT least 18 people have died in violent California storms that ripped through the central coast. The body of a 43-year-old woman was discovered on Wednesday, adding to the increasing death toll, according to reports. The roaring waters washed up the woman's body who was recently discovered in a submerged car.
California Storm Coverage: San Joaquin River sparks evacuation order
Residents of the local Fisherman's Bend Mobile Home Park near Newman are evacuating as the San Joaquin River begins to flood. Some don't want to leave.
What to do if you're trapped inside a car in floodwaters, according to a fire chief
You should always avoid driving in heavily flooded areas to prevent getting stuck inside your car. But if you find yourself in this situation, here's what you should do:
California sinkhole swallows 2 cars; mother and daughter rescued by firefighters
A woman and her daughter had to be taken to the hospital after their vehicle plunged into a sinkhole last night.
