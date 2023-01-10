ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

McCarthy: Biden document discovery is proof Dems ‘overplayed their hand’ on Trump

By Mark Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rfjcv_0k9ZrKU700

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Democrats “overplayed their hand” in how they criticized former President Donald Trump for keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida in light of a report that sensitive records were found at a DC institute where President Biden once had an office.

“I just think it goes to prove what they tried to do to President Trump overplayed their hand on that,” McCarthy (R-Calif.) told reporters Monday after the news broke about the documents discovered at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement.

“They’ve been around even longer,” McCarthy said, referring to Biden’s staffers. “President Trump had never been in office before and had just left, came out. Here’s an individual who spent his last 40 years in office.”

“It just shows that they were trying to be political with President Trump,” he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HETdV_0k9ZrKU700
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and former President Donald Trump share a moment in February 2020.
Getty Images

McCarthy reacted incredulously when asked by reporters about the differences in the two cases because Biden’s lawyers “immediately” turned the documents over to government officials.

“Oh, really? They just now found them after all those years,” McCarthy said.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the incoming chair of the House Judiciary Committee, said he wants to see more information about the type of documents found at Biden’s former office before deciding whether to launch a probe. ​

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HUtKC_0k9ZrKU700
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
AP

But he pointed out the differences in how the two cases were handled.​

“It’s always one set of rules for President Trump — they literally raided his home 91 days before the midterm election — and a different standard, it seems, with President Biden. So, we’ll go from there,” Jordan said.

Biden’s personal lawyers found the documents at the institute on Nov. 2, 2022, while they “were packing files housed in a locked closet to prepare to vacate office space,” according to a statement from Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president.​

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aroEv_0k9ZrKU700
Getty Images

“A small number” of documents bearing classified markings ​were from when Biden, 80, was serving as vice president in the Obama administration.

The material was reportedly stored in a folder inside a box of other unclassified papers.

Biden used the office space from “mid-2017 until the start of the 2020 campaign” in April 2019, Sauber said. ​​

He said the White House counsel’s office alerted the National Archives and Records Administration on the day of the discovery and the federal agency took possession of them the next day and continues to cooperate. ​

Biden did not respond to questions about the classified documents during his summit Monday evening with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Mexico City.

The FBI raided Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8, 2021,  and recovered boxes of classified documents in Trump’s office and a storage room at the Palm Beach resort.

The National Archives said it found 150 classified documents in materials it received from the former president that January after it ​contacted Trump lawyers in an effort to retrieve documents taken when he left the White House the previous year.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced in November that he appointed Jack Smith, a former federal prosecutor, as special counsel to look into Trump’s classified documents.

In the Biden case, Garland tapped Chicago US Attorney John Lausch, a Trump appointee, to review the materials.

With Post wires

Comments / 98

John Westbrook
3d ago

Unbelievable, even when Dems get caught their supporters defend them😆🤣😆Obama built cages for men, women and children, but Dems act like they didn't use the cages to put kids in, this story sounds the same 🤔

Reply(20)
46
Fly Paper. ?
3d ago

it's so obvious that Hillary thought she could buy the White House and after losing by the deplorables the war was on. Main players were CIA...FBI...CNN...MSNBC....DOJ so regardless what side your on facts are facts. whatever happens now is squarely on the current president.👀

Reply(3)
15
for real
3d ago

bidumb should be tried for treason,at the time he had the documents,he got paid fifty four billion from the Communist Chinese Party,,Joe and Hunter were selling those documents to them for financial gains,and putting Americans in jeopardy, that is a national security issue!!

Reply(10)
9
Related
OK! Magazine

Tensions Revealed: President Joe Biden Called VP Kamala Harris 'A Work In Progress' During First Few Months In The White House

It seems like President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris took some to get on the same page when they first began working together in January 2021. Chris Whipple, a political writer who detailed the first half of the Biden-Harris Administration in his new book Fight of His Life, reported on the two's dynamic, going on to reveal that Biden, 80, told a friend that the VP was "a work in progress." Whipple also reported on another time where Harris' husband, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, was unhappy with his wife's policy portfolio, which focused on voting rights and migration at...
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
The Independent

Voices: Why Republicans really want to impeach Biden

The Republican House has finally, after 15 votes, managed to elect Kevin McCarthy as speaker. That means they can get on to their main business: impeaching Joe Biden for something. Or for anything.Of course, Democrats control the other chamber of Congress. The chance of a frivolous House impeachment getting the 60 votes in the Senate for removal is somewhere between zero and zilch. So why are Republicans so obsessed with taking a nonsense vote on a nonsense issue that will result in nothing?I think the answer is that the nonsense is the point. Republicans want to impeach Biden in a...
GEORGIA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

After betraying the U.S. Constitution, Jim Jordan laughably claims that he somehow cares about it

Jim Jordan went there. I had to replay C-SPAN to be sure. But early in last week’s embarrassing Republican spectacle, over what is now a purely ceremonial U.S. House speakership, Ohio’s own coup-plotting congressman feigned fidelity to the U.S. Constitution he was willing to trash two years ago. Seriously. Of all people, Jim Jordan, the […] The post After betraying the U.S. Constitution, Jim Jordan laughably claims that he somehow cares about it appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Republicans Are Back on Their Bullshit—and It’s Already Returning to Bite Them

It may be the start of a new year, but the Republican Party is back to its old antics again—throwing the House of Representatives into chaos as a rogue group of far-right members of Congress refuse to step into line and back Kevin McCarthy’s bid for the speaker’s gavel.On this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast, hosts Kelly Weill and Will Sommer predict that 2023 will only bring more insane antics from the chamber’s more controversial corners—and Fever Dreams favorites like Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene are already floating their best ideas for...
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
The Independent

Don Jr admits he doesn’t know where $240m Trump fundraised to fight election results went in Jan 6 transcripts

Donald Trump Jr said that he did not know where the $240m raised to fight his father’s 2020 presidential election loss went, according to transcripts released by the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. The select committee released transcripts of its witness testimony with the former president’s son, along with that of other former Trump administration and campaign officials, and other figures involved in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the Capitol riot. During one point in Mr Trump Jr’s testimony, an interviewer noted that the Trump campaign raised about $250m...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
156K+
Followers
73K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy