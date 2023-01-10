ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Bills filed ahead of Alaska legislative session seek changes to health care, social justice

By Lisa Phu
Alaska Beacon
Alaska Beacon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BN2PD_0k9ZrJbO00

The House floor on April 22, 2022, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney)

Several bills prefiled for the Alaska Legislative session that starts next week focus on health care and social justice issues, like abortion, access to contraceptives and marriage equality – bills and resolutions the Legislature has seen before.

Marriage equality guarantee proposed

House Joint Resolution 1 seeks to amend the Alaska Constitution by repealing Article 1, section 25, which says, “To be valid or recognized in this State, a marriage may exist only between one man and one woman.”

I'm positive it would be markedly different. Whether 51% would approve the resolution, I don't know.

– Rep. Andy Josephson, D-Anchorage, on how Alaskans would vote on same sex marriage compared to 1998

Because it’s a change to the state constitution, two-thirds of each house of the Legislature would need to vote in favor of putting the proposed amendment on a ballot and then a majority of the votes would need to cast in favor for the amendment to go through. Article 1, section 25, was itself a constitutional amendment, which voters passed 68% to 32% in 1998 .

Bill sponsor Rep. Andy Josephson, an Anchorage Democrat, said he thinks the result would be different than in 1998: “I’m positive it would be markedly different. Whether 51% would approve the resolution, I don’t know.”

Despite what Alaska’s constitution says, same sex marriage has been legal in the state since 2014, when a federal judge overturned Alaska’s ban. The following year, in Obergefell v. Hodges , the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that same-sex couples have a constitutional right to marriage.

But, in a concurring opinion overturning Roe v. Wade , U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the court should reconsider other precedents, like protection of same-sex marriage.

“Now that Obergefell has been expressly threatened by Justice Thomas, we need to go back and look at our own constitution,” Josephson said.

Last year, President Joe Biden signed into law the Respect for Marriage Act , which ensures same-sex and interracial marriages that have already occurred would continue to be recognized even if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn the cases legalizing those unions. Despite this protection, if the court were to make this move, the issue would return to the states.

Josephson first introduced this legislation in 2015 and again in 2017. In both cases, the bill never got any committee hearings. “It went nowhere,” he said.

And Josephson is not confident it’ll get any committee hearings this go-around either, but “you just don’t know until you try.” Ideally, he’d like for it to reach the floor, even if it can’t get all the needed votes. “If I can only get 24 votes, then so be it; let’s have the debate.”

Resolution would say abortion isn’t a constitutional right

Palmer Republican Sen. Shelley Hughes has prefiled Senate Joint Resolution 2 , which proposes amending the state constitution to add a new section that says, “To protect human life, nothing in this constitution may be construed to secure or protect a right to an abortion or require the State to fund an abortion.”

Currently, the right to have an abortion in Alaska is protected under the Alaska Constitution’s privacy provision. The state Supreme Court has ruled that Medicaid must cover medically necessary abortions, and has upheld other abortion rights, based on its interpretation of the constitution, even when the Legislature or voters wanted to limit it.

SJR 2 is the same legislation Hughes has sponsored before, most recently in 2021 . SJR 4 passed out of two committees and didn’t go any further. But, with the U.S. Supreme Court in June ending the federal right to abortion and putting access to it in the hands of states, there is renewed interest to relook at the issue in Alaska. This past November, though, voters handily rejected holding a constitutional convention, which could have challenged Alaska’s abortion rights .

Hughes did not reply to requests for an interview, but a 2021 sponsor statement said the constitutional amendment would “allow Alaskans to decide what kind of policy we want in regard to abortion in our state.”

Last week, members of the House and Senate said abortion-related legislation is unlikely to advance due to the bipartisan supermajority in the Senate, plus close margins in the House.

The same sentiment extends to other controversial legislations. Rep. Tom McKay (R – Anchorage) prefiled House Bill 27 , which aims to prohibit transgender girls from competing in girls sports. He introduced the same legislation last year, which didn’t get any committee hearings. The Senate version of the bill, sponsored by Sen. Hughes, did though. It made it to the Senate floor before getting tabled a day before the session ended, effectively killing the bill.

Plan would allow Alaska to join other states celebrating Juneteenth holiday

Anchorage Democrat Sen. Elvi Gray-Jackson is again hoping to make June 19 a legal state holiday in her prefiled Senate Bill 22 .

“It’s simply the right thing to do and I got even more motivated when it became a federal holiday,” Gray-Jackson said. Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S., became an official federal holiday in 2021.

If passed, the bill would add June 19 as a paid state holiday alongside 11 other state holidays , including Independence Day. About half the states in the country recognize Juneteenth as a legal state holiday.

When Gray-Jackson introduced the bill in 2021, it picked up cosponsors Sens. Scott Kawasaki, Tom Begich and Lyman Hoffman. Gray-Jackson’s chief of staff Besse Odom is confident it will have even more support this year and move forward.

“We don’t see this as being a divisive issue,” Odom said. “The senator believes that we should be celebrating the liberation of all people who are living in America, specifically those whose ancestors have struggled and have endured the terrible legacy of slavery.”

Proposal would expand access to contraceptives

Now a senator, Anchorage Democrat Matt Claman has again filed a bill that would mandate insurance companies cover up to a year’s worth of birth control at a time. Currently, insurance providers are allowed to limit how much they’re willing to cover.

“It’s very important in terms of public health,” Claman said. “It’s something that I believe very strongly in and that’s why I keep introducing it. And I hear from not only women throughout the community but women in my own family who say this is really important.”

Rep.-elect Ashley Carrick of Fairbanks has prefiled a similar bill in the House, known as a companion bill .

“The main reason that I wanted to carry this bill is Fairbanks is a hub community for so many rural Alaskan communities. And, primarily, this is a problem for women in rural Alaska who maybe only get into town to see a provider once a year and don’t have the luxury to go see a doctor multiple times in the same year,” she said. “The main goal ultimately is to get contraceptives into the hands of people who want contraceptives.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Bills filed ahead of Alaska legislative session seek changes to health care, social justice appeared first on Alaska Beacon .

Comments / 5

RG Geiger /LoopZine tv
3d ago

the Democrats are more worried about same sex marriage and abortion then they are the real problems most of us face everyday just trying to survive. I hope everyone who voted for them realize they don't care about your everyday problems, like being able to afford heat, food and gas for your car. if these needs are being met and your living comfortably I guess you can be consumed with their agenda but I think it's a waste of time and energy

Reply(1)
6
Related
newsfromthestates.com

Winkelman named Alaska Corrections commissioner-designee by Gov. Dunleavy

This symbol is inside of the Alaska Department of Corrections office on Sept. 7, 2022, in Douglas, Alaska. (Photo by Lisa Phu/Alaska Beacon) Gov. Mike Dunleavy has named the Alaska Department of Corrections’ interim leader to serve long term as the agency’s commissioner-designee. The position is subject to confirmation by the Legislature.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

The Alaska Native Charter School wants to move into Abbott Loop Elementary

Youth mental health care in Alaska bears uncomfortable similarity to how previous generations of Indigenous people were removed from their homes for school. Legislators pre-filed over 60 bills a week before the beginning of the session on Jan. 17th. Nonverbal MSBSD student given tools needed to communicate with 911. Updated:...
ALASKA STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

Human trafficking awareness in Alaska

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The crime of human trafficking affects the safety, health, and dignity of millions of people around the world, including Alaska. Most of victims are women and girls, LGBTQI+ individuals, vulnerable migrants, and those in historically marginalized and undeserved communities, according to a press release from the White House.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Elections, daylight saving and more: Alaska lawmakers release first batch of draft legislation

Alaska legislators released the text of 63 bills and five constitutional amendments on Monday, giving Alaskans a first look at legislation prefiled before the Alaska Legislature convenes Jan. 17 in Juneau. A second batch of prefiled bills will be released Friday, and still more will be made public on the first day of the legislative […] The post Elections, daylight saving and more: Alaska lawmakers release first batch of draft legislation appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
The Nevada Independent

Former senator's appointment to lead state agency raises constitutional questions

The appointment of former Republican state Sen. James Settelmeyer as director of the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) spurred questions this week over whether the appointment might clash with the Nevada Constitution. The post Former senator's appointment to lead state agency raises constitutional questions appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

‘Part of the same system’: DOJ investigates similarities between Indigenous boarding schools, mental health treatment facilities

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Paul Ongtooguk grew up witnessing countless instances where his friends were shipped off to boarding schools. “You would just be loaded onto a plane and taken to a school,” Ongtooguk said. “A village would get emptied out during the fall of any students who were high school age eligible.”
ALASKA STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Wyoming Hamlet Won’t Be Renamed by U.S. Department of Interior

A Wyoming community is one of seven places listed by the U.S. Department of Interior in the ongoing effort to remove derogatory names from national landmarks. The Department of the Interior today announced the Board on Geographic Names (B.G.N.) has voted on the remaining replacement names featuring the word sq___. In September, the Department announced the final vote for nearly 650 features but completed an additional review for seven locations that are considered unincorporated populated places.
WYOMING STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

EPA announces plans to reject Alaska’s state improvement plan

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - UPDATE: On January 9 a U.S. District Court Judge ruled that the State of Alaska is allowed to intervene in a lawsuit, Citizens for Clean Air v. Michael S. Regan, which is trying force the EPA to either approve or disapprove the state’s implementation plan.
ALASKA STATE
ktoo.org

Alaska Marine Highway sees leadership changes

The Alaska Department of Transportation is changing the leadership running the Alaska Marine Highway System. The manager of the ferry system is leaving after almost 20 years, and there’s a new deputy commissioner. The Alaska Marine Highway Operations Board addressed the staffing changes at a meeting, Jan. 6. “The...
ALASKA STATE
mixfmalaska.com

Tlingit & Haida signs deed to put land into Federal Trust Status

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska has officially signed a deed to put its first parcel of land into federal trust status. The deed was signed Monday by President Richard Chalyee Éesh Peterson at the Bureau of Indian Affair’s...
ALASKA STATE
KOAT 7

New Mexico house bill proposes changes to state primary elections

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico House bill proposing changes to state primary elections will be reintroduced at the 2023 legislative session. If House Bill 54 passes, voters would no longer need to declare a party registration to participate in a primary. Currently, voters registered as Democrat or Republican can vote with their party in primary elections.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Alaska Beacon

Judge upholds Anchorage Democrat’s eligibility after legal challenge from defeated Republican

An Alaska Superior Court judge has ruled against a challenge to Rep.-elect Jennie Armstrong’s eligibility, clearing the way for the Anchorage Democrat to take office when the Legislature convenes Jan. 17 in Juneau. “Based upon the subjective and objective evidence presented at trial and the credibility of the witnesses, the court finds that Armstrong meets […] The post Judge upholds Anchorage Democrat’s eligibility after legal challenge from defeated Republican appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

For first time in 28 seasons, Antiques Roadshow will visit Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time in its 28-season history, Antiques Roadshow will be visiting Alaska as part of its 2023 tour, set to film in the Last Frontier for one leg of a five-stop summer stretch. Known for being “part adventure, part history lesson and part treasure...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska public assistance director abruptly leaves position

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s Division of Public Assistance director left her position on Monday, according to the Department of Health. The department confirmed that Shawnda O’Brien is no longer working as the Division of Public Assistance director effective Jan. 9. Department of Health Communications Director Clinton Bennett...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Anchorage man wins $3.5M in Lotto Alaska game on lucky card 49

An Anchorage retiree won more than $3.5 million in a lottery game this week, its largest prize ever distributed. Lotto Alaska announced on Facebook Tuesday that George Tagarook had won not only the charitable game’s weekly prize – 20% of its total ticket sales for the week – but also the rolling jackpot in its Chase the Ace game. By choosing a card on a 54-card board, Tagarook claimed a total of $3,561,733 in the ongoing game, operated by Emerald Isle Pull Tabs of Fairbanks.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Alaska Beacon

Alaska Beacon

Juneau, AK
489
Followers
628
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Alaska Beacon is an independent, nonpartisan news organization focused on connecting Alaskans to their state government. Alaska, like many states, has seen a decline in the coverage of state news. We aim to reverse that. Our name comes from the first verse of the Alaska Flag Song: “The great North Star with its steady light, O'er land and sea a beacon bright.” Our journalists report fairly and fearlessly on the people and interests that determine state policy. We do not serve any political party or private interest. We support the ability of all Alaskans to participate in the political process. We provide accurate, factual reporting. We promptly correct errors. If you see one, let us know. Beacon reporters explore how state policies affect specific areas like the economy and environment, education, health, and criminal and social justice. We aim to tell stories that aren’t being told, to bring fresh perspectives to state issues and to amplify the voices of Alaska communities that have been marginalized. Alaska Beacon provides a forum for commentary on state issues, with a goal of elevating policy conversations. These commentaries don’t come from our reporters and are labeled differently than our news reporting. Read our submission guidelines here. To do our jobs, we rely solely on the donations of those who value independent journalism. We welcome other news organizations to republish our work, and ask that they credit us. Alaska Beacon is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Our editorial decisions are made inside Alaska by Alaska journalists.

 https://alaskabeacon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy