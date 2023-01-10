See what Fayetteville has to offer 👀
If you think you’ve seen all NC has to offer, you haven’t seen anything ‘yette. From scenic outdoor activities to exploring art galleries + historic landmarks — here are some of the adventures that await just ~1 hour away in Fayetteville:
- Stop and smell the roses at Cape Fear Botanical Garden , with views of wildflowers, majestic oaks, nature trails, and more.
- Paint your own pottery or shop local artwork at Greg’s Pottery .
- Take the kiddos to Fascinate-U Children’s Museum for interactive exhibits + displays.*
Comments / 1