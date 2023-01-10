ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily Ratajkowski and Katie Austin Support Taylor Swift Amid Resurfaced Ellen DeGeneres Interview on TikTok

By Cara O’Bleness
 3 days ago

The models slammed the former talk show host for bullying the singer.

Emily Ratajkowski and Katie Austin.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

If there’s one thing we love to see, it’s women supporting other women. Two-time SI Swimsuit model Emily Ratajkowski and 2022 co-Rookie of the Year Katie Austin have Taylor Swift’s back, and this is the trio we never knew we needed.

Last week TikTok user @thatnostalgicgirl shared clips from two previous interviews with Swift: one from a 2012 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and another from a ’19 Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe. In the latter, Swift clearly references a moment from her discussion with DeGeneres that made her uncomfortable.

“When I was like 23 and people were just, like, kind of reducing me to like kind of making slideshows of like my dating life and putting people in there that I’d sat next to at a party once and deciding that my songwriting was like a trick, rather than a skill and a craft... it’s a way to take a woman who’s doing her job and succeeding at doing her job and making things and... in a way, it’s figuring out how to completely minimize that skill,” Swift said in the clip with Lowe.

The Swiftie TikToker captioned her post, “in this interview she’s 100% describing being on the Ellen show.”

The TikTok then cut to the “All Too Well” singer’s interview with DeGeneres seven years earlier, in which the talk show host grills Swift on her dating life and asks her to indicate which of her songs is about which celebrity man she was allegedly tied to in the past.

When asked to participate in DeGeneres’s game, the then 22-year-old said of her private life, “I don’t know if I’m gonna do this... this is the one thing that I have, it’s like the one shred of dignity that I have.” DeGeneres continued to urge Swift to play along in the clip, while the “Anti-Hero” singer repeatedly said, “I don’t want to,” later adding, “This makes me feel so bad about myself.”

People were quick to come to Swift’s defense in the comments section of the social media post, including Ratajkowski and Austin.

“This is so f----- up. She’s literally begging her to stop,” wrote Ratajkowski, while Austin added, “This is so mean....😳.” The My Body author’s comment has racked up nearly 80,000 likes.

“That interview is sooooooo hard to watch,” commented another Swift fan, while one person piped in with, “Taylor saying ‘I don’t want to do it’ should have been enough for Ellen to stop.”

The final episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show aired last May, less than two years after reports of the show’s toxic workplace culture went public.

