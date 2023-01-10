Read full article on original website
Beaufort events scheduled to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.Explore Beaufort SCBeaufort, SC
Fraudulent solar company leaves investors out of pocket: What you need to know before investing in solar panelsEdy ZooSavannah, GA
New in 2023: What's coming to Beaufort SCExplore Beaufort SCBeaufort, SC
32-Year-Old Iconic U.S. Shopping Mall Closing This WeekJoel EisenbergSavannah, GA
Sites to Explore in SavannahJourneyswithsteveSavannah, GA
WJCL
Charlifest will take place on Saturday and the event proceeds will help connect more local children with wildlife
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — The legacy of Charli Bobinchuck is living on through an educational boat cruise. Kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Hilton Head are now getting a unique experience thanks to her charity fund. The Charli's Critters Naturalist Education Fund and Native Son Adventures...
WJCL
A new program created in the Lowcountry is addressing the mental health needs in the Hispanic community
BEAUFORT, S.C. — A new program created in the Lowcountry is addressing the mental health needs in the Hispanic community. “I always thought or hoped that I would work with this population," Maria Renee Josey, Director of La Isla House Mental Counseling Program for Hispanics, said. “So I’m excited to be able to do that.”
yourislandnews.com
Beaufort County Board of Education takes on 4 new members, elects new officers
In addition to electing a new slate of officers Tuesday evening, Jan. 3, the Beaufort County Board of Education took on four new members with terms running through 2026. Representing District 8, Carlton Dallas has had an extensive career in international supply and trading as well as years of community service in the Lowcountry.
WJCL
Bluffton's new police chief meets with community
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Bluffton police Chief Joe Babkiewicz held his first meet and greet since being named the town’s top cop late last year. Over the last decade, there have been quite a few chiefs leading the police department in Bluffton. But Babkiewicz tells WJCL 22 News that from the beginning of his career, he knew that becoming chief was his end goal.
live5news.com
Colleton Co. students could get more attention with proposed program
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County School District says they want to expand alternative learning so their students can get more individualized attention. The district’s current alternative program is at their district headquarters, but they are proposing to move it to Black Street Early Childhood Center to provide greater space.
beaufortcountysc.gov
Beaufort County Closings for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday
In observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, all Beaufort County government buildings will be closed Monday, January 16. They will reopen Tuesday, January 17. Convenience Centers in Beaufort County will be closed Monday, January 16, and will resume their regular schedules Tuesday, January 17. Operations at the...
WJCL
Company looks to hire 100 for new Hilton Head Island beer garden, restaurant, live music venue
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A former Bank of America location will soon be home to a new beer garden, restaurant and live music venue on Hilton Head Island. Watterson Brands announced this week that The Bank will open this spring, bringing a $13...
hotelbusiness.com
Hunter arranges sale of two Savannah properties
Hunter Hotel Advisors has arranged the sale of the Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton Inn & Suites Savannah Midtown. MIG Real Estate Group (MIG) sold both properties to HOS Management as a portfolio for an undisclosed amount. Robert Taylor, Sophia Pittaluga and Trey Scott of Hunter’s Miami and Jacksonville offices...
blufftontoday.com
Vaughn column: Hampton County's Mudflat Relief
It appears Hampton County has freed itself from that dreaded mudflat it has been stuck on for several years. At 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023, Camille Welch and J.J. Jinks were seated as new members of the Hampton County Council, and incumbent Darin Williams was seated after his reelection to the Council. Noah Alexander was elected Chairman and Darin Williams was reelected as Vice Chairman. It is my observation over the past several months of the Council’s actions that those two individuals have over and over tried to provide common sense leadership to a floundering Council and administrator. Perhaps with new leadership and a willingness to work together, the people of Hampton County can avoid the pluff mud that has been gumming up fiscal responsibility and transparency.
WJCL
City Alderman: No, the Savannah Mall is not closing, regardless of rumors
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Despite talk in the community, the Savannah Mall is not closing. That's according to Savannah Alderman Kurtis Purtee. It was back in December that several stores were given a 30-day notice to vacate the mall, shortly after the property was sold to new owners. BCHM Investment...
yourislandnews.com
BA mourns loss of legendary soccer coach Naraine
Long-time Beaufort Academy soccer coach Rohan Naraine, a legend in South Carolina’s soccer coaching community, died Wednesday evening, Jan. 4, after a long illness. Naraine joined the Beaufort Academy staff in 1990 after a career in the U.S. Marine Corps. From 1990 to 1998, his teams won eight SCISA...
live5news.com
Walterboro community continues to push back against proposed criminal rehab center
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County councilmembers heard concerns from residents Tuesday night after one Lowcountry organization said they are looking to bring a rehabilitation center for prior sex offenders to Walterboro. More than 1,500 signatures and comments from Walterboro residents have some Colleton County councilmembers concerned. Some residents, like...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In South Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in South Carolina.
charlestondaily.net
5 Reasons Why Beaufort, SC Is The Ultimate Two-Night Getaway Destination
An hour and a half south of Charleston, the small South Carolina town of Beaufort is the perfect destination to visit with your family. Recently, my family and I were able to take a two-night getaway to The Emerald in Beaufort, SC. Whenever we plan to travel with our two-year-old son, I always get a bit of ‘motherly anxiety’ regarding our plans, the logistics of getting around, and most importantly, keeping my toddler happy and entertained. Our stay at The Emerald not only surpassed our expectations but secured a place on our list of easy getaways to make a repeat visit to. Below I will explain more about why this stunning town ranked so highly on our list for a family-friendly, mini-vacation spot:
New in 2023: What's coming to Beaufort SC
Lots of new things are coming to Beaufort in 2023 as long standing construction projects continue to move forward from last year and more money is being earmarked for local projects improving our parks, marinas, and even our fishing spots too. In all, Beaufort will be home to lots of new businesses, neighborhoods, amenities and more.
wtoc.com
Savannah Mall is not closing, according to Alderman Kurtis Purtee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Alderman Kurtis Purtee, the Savannah Mall is not closing. Alderman Purtee tells WTOC he found out Thursday that while some stores will be relocating, some others will remain open in the mall. He tells WTOC that he is not sure which businesses will continue...
wtoc.com
Savannah city council denies applicant’s alcohol license for second time in heated debate
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In a heated Savannah City Council meeting, council members went back and forth, trying to decide if a restaurant lounge should be given a license to sell alcohol. This was the owners of CRU Lounge’s second time appearing for the council with the same request. The...
Lady’s Island teen found safe, BCSO says
LADY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A teen reported missing and endangered Friday has been found safe, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). Timothy Bonk, 15, ran away from his home on Lady’s Island Friday, according to BCSO. He was found about two hours later.
Thieves target PEP, leave some members in ‘park’
BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – Thieves target a Lowcountry charity, leaving their members in “park.” Someone stole the catalytic converter from one of the vans at “Programs for Exceptional People” or PEP in Bluffton. The vans are used to transport members, who have special needs, to and from the center every day. The thieves hit the […]
