Bluffton, SC

WJCL

Bluffton's new police chief meets with community

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Bluffton police Chief Joe Babkiewicz held his first meet and greet since being named the town’s top cop late last year. Over the last decade, there have been quite a few chiefs leading the police department in Bluffton. But Babkiewicz tells WJCL 22 News that from the beginning of his career, he knew that becoming chief was his end goal.
BLUFFTON, SC
live5news.com

Colleton Co. students could get more attention with proposed program

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County School District says they want to expand alternative learning so their students can get more individualized attention. The district’s current alternative program is at their district headquarters, but they are proposing to move it to Black Street Early Childhood Center to provide greater space.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
beaufortcountysc.gov

Beaufort County Closings for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday

In observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, all Beaufort County government buildings will be closed Monday, January 16. They will reopen Tuesday, January 17. Convenience Centers in Beaufort County will be closed Monday, January 16, and will resume their regular schedules Tuesday, January 17. Operations at the...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
hotelbusiness.com

Hunter arranges sale of two Savannah properties

Hunter Hotel Advisors has arranged the sale of the Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton Inn & Suites Savannah Midtown. MIG Real Estate Group (MIG) sold both properties to HOS Management as a portfolio for an undisclosed amount. Robert Taylor, Sophia Pittaluga and Trey Scott of Hunter’s Miami and Jacksonville offices...
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Vaughn column: Hampton County's Mudflat Relief

It appears Hampton County has freed itself from that dreaded mudflat it has been stuck on for several years. At 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023, Camille Welch and J.J. Jinks were seated as new members of the Hampton County Council, and incumbent Darin Williams was seated after his reelection to the Council. Noah Alexander was elected Chairman and Darin Williams was reelected as Vice Chairman. It is my observation over the past several months of the Council’s actions that those two individuals have over and over tried to provide common sense leadership to a floundering Council and administrator. Perhaps with new leadership and a willingness to work together, the people of Hampton County can avoid the pluff mud that has been gumming up fiscal responsibility and transparency.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
yourislandnews.com

BA mourns loss of legendary soccer coach Naraine

Long-time Beaufort Academy soccer coach Rohan Naraine, a legend in South Carolina’s soccer coaching community, died Wednesday evening, Jan. 4, after a long illness. Naraine joined the Beaufort Academy staff in 1990 after a career in the U.S. Marine Corps. From 1990 to 1998, his teams won eight SCISA...
BEAUFORT, SC
live5news.com

Walterboro community continues to push back against proposed criminal rehab center

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County councilmembers heard concerns from residents Tuesday night after one Lowcountry organization said they are looking to bring a rehabilitation center for prior sex offenders to Walterboro. More than 1,500 signatures and comments from Walterboro residents have some Colleton County councilmembers concerned. Some residents, like...
WALTERBORO, SC
charlestondaily.net

5 Reasons Why Beaufort, SC Is The Ultimate Two-Night Getaway Destination

An hour and a half south of Charleston, the small South Carolina town of Beaufort is the perfect destination to visit with your family. Recently, my family and I were able to take a two-night getaway to The Emerald in Beaufort, SC. Whenever we plan to travel with our two-year-old son, I always get a bit of ‘motherly anxiety’ regarding our plans, the logistics of getting around, and most importantly, keeping my toddler happy and entertained. Our stay at The Emerald not only surpassed our expectations but secured a place on our list of easy getaways to make a repeat visit to. Below I will explain more about why this stunning town ranked so highly on our list for a family-friendly, mini-vacation spot:
BEAUFORT, SC
Explore Beaufort SC

New in 2023: What's coming to Beaufort SC

Lots of new things are coming to Beaufort in 2023 as long standing construction projects continue to move forward from last year and more money is being earmarked for local projects improving our parks, marinas, and even our fishing spots too. In all, Beaufort will be home to lots of new businesses, neighborhoods, amenities and more.
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

Savannah Mall is not closing, according to Alderman Kurtis Purtee

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Alderman Kurtis Purtee, the Savannah Mall is not closing. Alderman Purtee tells WTOC he found out Thursday that while some stores will be relocating, some others will remain open in the mall. He tells WTOC that he is not sure which businesses will continue...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Lady’s Island teen found safe, BCSO says

LADY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A teen reported missing and endangered Friday has been found safe, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). Timothy Bonk, 15, ran away from his home on Lady’s Island Friday, according to BCSO. He was found about two hours later.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Thieves target PEP, leave some members in ‘park’

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – Thieves target a Lowcountry charity, leaving their members in “park.” Someone stole the catalytic converter from one of the vans at “Programs for Exceptional People” or PEP in Bluffton. The vans are used to transport members, who have special needs, to and from the center every day. The thieves hit the […]
BLUFFTON, SC

