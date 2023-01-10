ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HollywoodLife

‘Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret’: The First Trailer, The Cast, & More Updates On The Film

Judy Blume‘s classic novel, Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret, is finally coming to the big screen. It took almost 50 years until the iconic YA author sold the rights to her beloved 1970 book to producer James L. Brooks and writer-director Kelly Fremon Craig in 2018. The duo created the film adaption with Lionsgate and fans are so excited to see the coming-of-age story about a young girl without a religious affiliation play out in movie theaters. The first trailer for the film came out January 12 and it looks so epic.
DoYouRemember?

Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up

Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
Essence

A Look Back At Denzel Washington On The Cover Of ESSENCE Over The Years

The five-time cover star considered one of the greatest actors of all time celebrates his 68th birthday today. In November 1986, a 32-year-old Denzel Washington graced the cover of ESSENCE. It was the magazine’s Sixth Annual Men’s Issue but his first being the cover star. At the time, Washington had three film roles under his belt, but just one year later he would receive his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Cry Freedom. Two years later he would win that award for his portrayal of a former slave-turned-soldier in the 1989 civil war film Glory.
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Variety

Carole Cook, Actor and Lucille Ball Protégé, Dies at 98

Carole Cook, a veteran stage and screen actor who was a protégé of Lucille Ball, has died in Beverly Hills, Calif., of heart failure. She was 98. Cook was known for her guest roles on “The Lucy Show” from 1963-68 and “Here’s Lucy” from 1969-74. She began her acting career in 1959 when Ball requested she appear in an episode of “Westinghouse Desilu Playhouse” titled, “The Desilu Revue.” In films, Cook was known for her role as Molly Ringwald’s Grandma Helen in the 1984 John Hughes rom-com, “Sixteen Candles.” She also appeared in “The Incredible Mr. Limpet,” “Palm Springs Weekend,”...
netflixjunkie.com

Inside Story: Will Smith Got Sarcastic Golden Globes Award During Commercial Break for “Best Portrayal Of…”

One thing fans are sure of going into this award season is that despite his absence, Will Smith is going to get countless mentions on stage. Recently, the Golden Globes were conducted and there were enough Will Smith Oscar slap jokes to make the Internet question why we are still joking about it. Approximately about a year ago, the celebrated actor stepped up on stage and smacked veteran stand-up comic Chris Rock.
wegotthiscovered.com

Zoinks! Audiences are casually ripping ‘Velma’ to shreds, and not just because Shaggy’s a stoner

Well, folks. Velma just dropped its first two episodes, but as we might have expected from the teaser and trailer, we’re not in Kansas anymore — and this isn’t the Mystery Inc. that we’re used to. When Velma was initially announced, this might have been refreshing to hear, but now that we’re getting a real look at HBO’s hazardous portrayals of Hanna-Barbera’s beloved characters, our hopes for new Scooby-Doo content are all but dashed. Don’t be fooled by Velma‘s 60% score on Rotten Tomatoes; fans aren’t pleased at all, which couldn’t be more obvious from the 18% audience score that rose slightly from a previous 14%.
thedigitalfix.com

Clint Eastwood knew Every Which Way But Loose was a “problem picture”

Clint Eastwood’s career has been long and storied, from the spaghetti Westerns of the 1960s, to Dirty Harry in the 1970s, to Oscar prestige in the 1990s and 2000s. But in a career that spans 65 years and includes over 70 acting performances and 40 feature films as director, there has to be the occasional Clint Eastwood movie that comes along that is well… a bit out of left-field. And co-starring with an orangutan who likes to regularly flip his middle finger certainly counts as an odd choice.
tvinsider.com

‘Fatal Attraction’: Lizzy Caplan & Joshua Jackson’s Affair Sets Premiere at Paramount+

Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson are not going to be ignored as they take on the lead roles in Paramount+‘s reimagining of Fatal Attraction. Gearing up for a spring premiere, the series adaptation will kick off with two episodes on Sunday, April 30, and will be followed by the remaining six installments dropping on a weekly basis. In anticipation of the show’s arrival, Paramount+ unveiled several new imagery from the series featuring Caplan and Jackson.

