FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Starbucks tells corporate employees to return to office 3 days a week
Corporate workers at Starbucks must return to the office at least three days a week by the end of January, interim CEO Howard Schultz announced in a Wednesday memo, as another corporate giant clamps down on remote work. Employees within commuting distance of the company's Seattle headquarters will be required...
Mattel launches new Barbie doll for preschoolers
Mattel is giving preschoolers a new age-appropriate Barbie doll that it says is better suited for their needs. The doll, called "My First Barbie," is specifically created for kids three years old and older, said Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie and dolls for Mattel. The age range for the original Barbie fashion dolls is for kids 3 and up.
