Incline Village, NV

FOX Reno

I-80 reopens in the Sierra, travel still highly discouraged

I-80 has reopened in both directions following spinouts on the summit and a rockslide at the Nevada-California state line. Despite reopening, travel is still highly discouraged through Tuesday. Chains and/or snow tires are required in both directions from Truckee to Baxter. ------- ORIGINAL STORY. Westbound Interstate 80 is closed at...
NEVADA STATE
FOX Reno

Schools closed, delayed on Wednesday because of hazardous weather

Winter weather caused some school delays and closures on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Incline Village schools are closed and students will engage in online learning. George Whittell High School and Zephyr Cove Elementary School are closed. All Lake Tahoe Unified School District schools are closed. Delays:. All Douglas County School District...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
FOX Reno

Douglas County announces change in flood call center hours

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The hours of operation for the flood call center in Douglas County has been changed Tuesday. Flood call center hours is now from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday - Friday. Residents can call and report any non-emergency-related flood...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
FOX Reno

Chain controls in effect on Sierra highways

Chain controls are in effect eastbound Kingvale to Boca and westbound from Truckee to Rainbow. Chain controls are in effect at the following locations:. Cisco Grove at the Nevada state line. Westbound I-80 Truckee to Eagle Lakes. SR-20 Vista Point/Washington Rd. to I-80 Jct. US -50 Fred's Place to Meyers...
TRUCKEE, CA
Nevada Appeal

VIDEO: Landslide closes State Route 208 in Lyon County

State Route 208 is closed through Wilson Canyon in Lyon County following a landslide and rockfall across the roadway, the Nevada Department of Transportation said in a news release Wednesday morning. Likely caused by recent heavy precipitation, a landslide fell across roughly 400 feet of roadway between mileposts 14 and...
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

State of emergency continues amid localized flooding

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Heavy rain battered Washoe County throughout Monday, leading to localized flooding. “The County in concert with the City of Reno both declared emergencies Friday,” said Kelly Echeverria, Washoe County Emergency Manager. Echeverria says the county wants people to take the storm warnings seriously and understand...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada

Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The recent snow and rainstorms that have hit the Reno area since Christmas have caused one of the strongest starts to winter accumulation on record. The USDA says snowpacks across Nevada and the eastern Sierra are 136%-258% of their median, with the endless storms causing those percentages to increase daily.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Douglas County activates call center for flooding

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County has activated a non-emergency phone line for residents to call about localized flooding. Residents can call 775-783-6038 to report any non-emergency-related flood concerns. The center is open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily. A livestock evacuation center has also been opened for Douglas...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
FOX Reno

I-80 reopens in the Sierra

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRNV) — Update as of 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 11:. I-80 has reopened to passenger vehicles with chain controls eastbound at Colfax and westbound at the Nevada state line. The highway was closed Tuesday morning because of whiteout driving conditions. Original story:. Interstate 80 is closed in...
COLFAX, CA
FOX Reno

Reno garden center floods after nearby ditch overflows during rainstorm

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Employees of a south Reno garden center spent Tuesday surveying the damage and starting to clean up the mess after their business was flooded during the heavy rainstorm Monday. The downpour caused a nearby ditch to overflow, sending a torrent of...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Jan. 9, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A winter storm watch for Western Nevada for this morning was replaced with a winter weather advisory at 5 a.m. today and delayed until 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. We could see heavy rainfall today with snow falling above 6,500 feet. Most of the atmospheric river is expected to arrive on Tuesday.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
FOX Reno

Off-road motorist rescued from vehicle stuck in mud in Silver Springs

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) rescued a man after his truck got stuck in mud while off-roading in Silver Springs. According to WCSO, an off-road motorist whose vehicle got stuck just south of Silver Springs. After the vehicle was located, RAVEN and WCSO Hasty Team picked up the driver and flew him to safety.
SILVER SPRINGS, NV
2news.com

Heavy Snow Closes U.S. 395

U.S. 6 to Highway 95 is open as a detour for those traveling from Bishop to Carson City. State Route 168 E and U.S. 6 have reopened following overnight closures.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Lyon County declares emergency over storm

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County has issued an emergency declaration for the upcoming storm. The declaration was made due to the base of snow and water already settled in the area from the previous storm. Storms have been forecasted into Tuesday with a possible break Wednesday and Thursday before another system arrives.
LYON COUNTY, NV

