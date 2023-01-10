A brewery in Texas has canceled a rally featuring Kyle Rittenhouse, claiming that the event doesn’t reflect its values. Southern Star Brewing Company, a brewery in Conroe, Texas, will no longer host the “Rally Against Censorship” featuring Rittenhouse on Jan. 26, explaining its position Friday in a Twitter post. “Southern star brewery is an apolitical organization. But we feel that this event doesn’t reflect our own values and we could not in good faith continue to rent our space for the event on 1/26. We don’t do rallies, we make beer for people who like beer,” the brewery said. Rittenhouse reacted to the event’s cancelation by...

CONROE, TX ・ 34 MINUTES AGO